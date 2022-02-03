English Finnish

Dovre Group Plc Inside information February 3, 2022 at 7.45 pm

Dovre's Suvic has signed a turn-key contract to build infrastructure for Kalistanneva windmill park

Suvic Oy has signed a significant turn-key construction project to build Kalistanneva windmill park. The contract is conditional to receiving a “Notice to Proceed” notification, which is expected by the end of February. Kalistanneva is a joint project between Helen Oy and Ålandsbanken's Windpower Investment Fund. The consortium has acquired the project from Valorem Ltd.

The contract consists of building the infrastructure for 30 windmills, including roads, lifting platforms, foundations, 33/110 kV power station and 33 kV internal grid ground works. The work will commence in April 2022 and is expected to be completed by December 2023.

With this significant new contract Suvic's order backlog for 2022 is nearly 70 million euros. Suvic is seeking significant growth for the year 2022

”This contract solidifies Suvic's position as one of the leading builders of windmill power infrastructure in Finland. We are excited to start working on this windmill park together with Valorem and its partners", states Suvic's CEO and Chairman of the Board Ville Vesanen.

Due to the silent period, Dovre and Suvic will not provide additional information on this release.

Suvic Oy is a Finnish construction company founded in 2017 in Oulu, which specializes in windmill farm construction and project management. In addition, the company provides turn-key construction services for bioenergy and industrial construction projects. Suvic provides innovative practises to the design,

construction and project management of energy projects. Company's current projects include OX2’s Puutikankangas windmill park (Sievi) and Merkkikallio (Vöyri), wpd Finland's Karhunnevankangas (Pyhäjoki) and Nuolivaara (Kemijärvi), Foresight Group LLP's Puskakorpi (Pyhäjoki) and CPC Finland's Lappfjärd windmill park (Kristinestad).

Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has three business areas: Project Personnel, Consulting and Renewable energy. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Russia, Singapore and the US, and employs more than 900 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Website: www.dovregroup.com

