It's Love at First Bite With the Heart-Shaped Pizza from Jet's Pizza®

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich., Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fall in love at first bite this Valentine's Day with Jet's Pizza.

On Monday, February 14, all Jet's Pizza locations nationwide will be selling six-slice heart-shaped pizzas, heart-shaped Jet's Bread®, and Cinnamon Stix, while supplies last.

Customers can build their own heart-shaped pizza, including premium mozzarella with their choice of toppings, or try it as one of Jet's 10 specialty pizzas. This promotion is only available on Valentine's Day for both carryout and delivery.

For online orders, just use the following codes:

Heart-shaped pizza: LOVE

Heart-shaped Jet's Bread: BEMINE

Heart-shaped Cinnamon Stix: SWEET

"Nothing says 'I love you' like a delicious, made-from-scratch, heart-shaped pizza from Jet's," said John Jetts, president of Jet's America, Inc. "It's the perfect way to show your loved ones you care, which is why we've made this a Valentine's Day tradition."

To order online or find a Jet's Pizza near you, visit www.jetspizza.com.

Media Contact: Gabriella Galloway

Jet's America

586-795-8403

press@jetspizza.com

About Jet's Pizza

Jet's Pizza® is based in Sterling Heights, Michigan. It was founded as Jetts Party Shoppe and Pizzeria in 1978 by brothers, John and Eugene Jetts, which has now grown to nearly 400 stores in 19 states. Jet's Pizza® is known for its Detroit-style, deep-dish pizzas and fresh, high-quality ingredients. Every morning the dough is prepared by hand, premium mozzarella is grated, vegetables are hand-cut and sauce is made with fresh vine-ripened tomatoes mixed with Jet's proprietary spice and herb blend.

