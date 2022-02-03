LCS Promotes Dan Lahey to EVP/Chief Investment Officer

DES MOINES, Iowa, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LCS, the nation’s second-largest senior living operator, has promoted Dan Lahey to the role of EVP/chief investment officer. In his new role, Lahey will join the executive leadership team and oversee the LCS real estate strategy including acquisitions, development capital, and debt placement. “Dan’s leadership has been instrumental to the growth of the LCS Real Estate team and accelerated our key capital relationships and ownership interests in both Life Plan and Rental Communities,” said Joel Nelson, LCS president and CEO. “Dan has not only helped to build the LCS brand, he also has devoted significant time and energy in building high performing teams to ensure we remain successful for years to come.”



Lahey joined LCS in 2008 as an Accounting and Tax Manager and in 2011 made the transition to support the companies growing real estate strategy as a Senior Investment Manager. In 2019, he was promoted to SVP/Managing Director of Investments. As a result of Lahey’s strategic direction, LCS owned communities have grown from a handful of community investments to 53 owned communities. Today, LCS Real Estate has more than $3.0 billion in assets under management and has capitalized investment transactions worth over $2.6 billion during the past five years.



“Dan is recognized as one of the leading real estate executives within the senior living industry,” said Nelson. “I have no doubt that Dan will continue to have a profound impact on the success of our company.”

About LCS

As a pioneer in the senior living industry since 1971, making a difference in the lives of seniors has been our sole focus since day one. The dedicated LCS Family of Companies is designed to help fulfill your community’s mission. This structure allows us to develop and share expertise across our company to deliver innovative solutions to partners, seniors and their communities. LCS has the experience, leadership, and integrity to meet the unique needs of your community. When you partner with LCS, you receive more than just a single perspective; you get the experience of six senior-focused companies working together as one. In the field of senior living, Experience is Everything®. For more information, visit LCSnet.com.

###