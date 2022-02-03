Applied Science, Inc. Announces New Vice President of Sales, Marketing & Customer Care, Ral Trujillo

GRASS VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Science, Inc. ("ASI") announced today that it has appointed Ral Trujillo as Vice President of Sales, Marketing & Customer Care, responsible for global sales and support operations. Trujillo joins ASI after a 28-year career with Terumo BCT, a division of Terumo Corporation, where he held numerous leadership positions in sales, marketing and field engineering.

During his tenure in Sales and Marketing, Ral launched new products into the Cell Therapy space and maintained a majority market share in the Blood Center Solutions market through the introduction of iterative product improvements, most recently leading to a $16.5 million annual contribution improvement. Ral's expertise and ability to forge lasting relationships have fostered success for his customers and colleagues alike.

Prior to joining Terumo BCT, Ral's undergraduate studies focused on electronics engineering, robotics and manufacturing, and he holds an MBA with a focus on Technology & Engineering from City University.

"We are proud to welcome Ral as our newest member of the executive team," said Jonathan Morgan, President and CEO of Applied Science, Inc. "He brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience, as well as a proven track record of driving revenue growth. We know he'll be invaluable at bringing in new partnerships, enhancing both shareholder and customer value and leading our team to new heights."

"I'm honored to join the team at ASI," said Trujillo. "My time at Terumo has prepared me for this next phase in my career, and I'm excited to work closely with the ASI team as it continues to be one of the biggest leaders in the blood banking industry."

About Applied Science:

Applied Science, Inc. is an industry-leading designer and manufacturer of collection solutions for the global whole blood collection industry, providing devices, informatics, data tools, services and personalized solutions. ASI's customers include the American Red Cross, Vitalant, New York Blood Center and the National Health Service in the United Kingdom; all of whom are major purchasers of the Company's whole blood collection devices and services. Applied Science also provides simple and low-cost data solutions to the hospital market that automate patient point-of-care processes, including those that require interaction with medical devices, ensuring that every patient record is accurate, complete, consistent and compliant.

