Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties Agents Once Again Among RISMedia’s Real Estate Newsmakers

San Diego, CA, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is proud to announce Julie Tran and Markus Canter and Cristie St. James of the St. James + Canter team have placed among the elite Class of 2022 Real Estate Newsmakers, presented by RISMedia.

Every year, influential real estate industry news leader RISMedia honors agents who have made huge impacts in their communities and profession in its prestigious Real Estate Newsmakers competition. Earning a place in the Newsmaker category list of Motivators is Julie Tran. St. James + Canter were selected for the Newsmaker category list of Futurists.

“These real estate professionals are not only top producers in their respective offices, but they also are highly regarded for being involved in the communities they serve,” said Martha Mosier, President, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. “We’re proud to have these three exceptional associates as longstanding members of our Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties family. We celebrate their well-deserved recognition as members of the elite RISMedia Real Estate Newsmakers.”

These exceptional agents are recognized in the February 1 digital edition of RISMedia Real Estate Magazine, and will be again on September 7 at the CEO & Leadership Exchange in Washington, D.C.

The Newsmakers from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties are the following:

Cristie St. James & Markus Canter – Futurists: Forward-thinkers, innovators, up-and-comers

Markus and Cristie are Luxury Properties Directors and Founding Directors for the New Homes Division of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. Their dynamic St. James + Canter & Associates team is based in the Beverly Hills office, where they are among the top-producing agents. Markus and Cristie frequently represent high-profile and celebrity clients. They have been featured twice in one season on Bravo network’s “Million Dollar Listing” series, and are regularly quoted by leading news organization such as The Wall Street Journal, Los Angeles Times, CNBC, and Forbes.

Markus and Cristie specialize in the purchase and sale of luxury estates, fine homes, and high-end condominiums. Cristie, as Co-founder and President of St. James + Canter Luxury Real Estate, oversees the day-to-day operations of the company, and is responsible for spearheading Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties’ new construction and luxury condo business divisions.

St. James + Canter & Associates is a modern real estate agency that provides clients an unparalleled full-service environment to suit the needs of their individual lifestyles. The company specializes in offering global sales, marketing and design solutions for buyers, sellers, developers, and investors.

Julie Tran – Motivators: Those who inspire

An Orange County native based in the Irvine office, Julie is highly respected among her peers and clients. Her commitment transcends expectations whether representing a first-time homebuyer, seasoned investor, or luxury client. Julie is above all a reliable resource to her clients, and has built her business with the core values of trust, honestly, and loyalty, which leads to referrals and repeat business.

A philanthropist in her own right, Julie gives back to her community by volunteering at local non-profit organizations. She served in 2021 as the board president of the Asian American Real Estate Association of America, Orange County chapter; is involved in The Charitable Foundation Orange County, a nonprofit 501(c)3 foundation run by dedicated agents and employees of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties who wish to have a beneficial and constructive impact on their local communities; and supports Uncork for Hope Foundation, which empowers at-risk youth through community partnerships. Because of her commitment to the community, she was invited to serve on the IMPACT Council (Inclusive Mindset Promoting Action to Change Things) of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties.

The full list of honorees is available at rismedia.com/2022-newsmakers.

About RISMedia

RISMedia was founded in 1980 by CEO and publisher John E. Featherston, as the residential real estate industry’s definitive source for news and information for real estate’s most profitable and productive professionals–and all those looking to gain a competitive edge.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties proudly supports nearly 3,000 sales associates in 45 offices spanning Santa Barbara to San Diego. In 2020, our expert agents assisted in more than 10,000 client transactions for over $13 billion in sales volume.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., and a member of HSF Affiliates, LLC. BHHS and the BHHS symbol are registered service marks of Columbia Insurance Company, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate. For more information, visit www.bhhscalifornia.com. To learn about career opportunities, visit www.bhhscalifornia.com/careers.

