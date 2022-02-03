Hazelcast Wins 2022 DEVIES Award with Real-Time Data Platform

Palo Alto, Calif., Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hazelcast, home of the real-time data platform, received the prestigious 2022 DEVIES Award as the best product/technology in the Data Development & Architecture category. The 10th annual DEVIES Awards is the definitive annual awards competition recognizing outstanding design, engineering and innovation in developer technology across 25 categories.

The award-winning Hazelcast Platform enables enterprises to evolve into real-time businesses. As the world’s only data processing platform that can ingest live event data, such as Kafka or IoT streams, and unify that with the rich historical context stored in a wide variety of databases, the Hazelcast Platform enables enterprises to act in real-time to accelerate revenue growth and reduce business risk.

“Developer tools and technology product solutions continue to lead the way for developers & engineers to build upon the backbone of the multi-trillion-dollar market for today’s cloud-based SaaS software and hardware. Hazelcast’s win is evidence of their leading role in the growth and innovation in the developer technology industry,” said Jonathan Pasky, Executive Producer of DevNetwork, producer of DeveloperWeek and the 2022 DEVIES Awards.

Award winners were selected from hundreds of nominations by an expert-led panel of the DevNetwork Advisory Board, based on three criteria: 1) attracting notable attention and awareness in the software industry; 2) general regard and use by the developer, engineering & IT community; and 3) being a technical leader in its sector for innovation.

“As the world shifts to a real-time economy, we are extremely proud to join the ranks of so many great developer-loved companies and be named a 2022 DEVIES award winner,” said Kelly Herrell, CEO of Hazelcast. “Our customers are achieving a substantial competitive advantage through Hazelcast’s unique ability to simultaneously combine real-time events with troves of historic context stored in databases, data warehouses and data lakes that enable actions to be taken in the very moment that the opportunity presents itself, instead of waiting until tomorrow when the opportunity has passed.”

The Hazelcast Platform was launched in July 2021 in response to the market demand for innovative and streamlined ways to capture deeper value and insights from data in real-time. Since then, developers around the world have quickly embraced the Hazelcast Platform for its unique ability to deliver a simplified architecture that conducts real-time processing in a scalable and highly reliable system. In January 2022, more than 72 million Hazelcast cores were initiated by many of the world’s leading and iconic brands that depend on the Hazelcast Platform.

Hazelcast will be presented its DEVIES Award during DeveloperWeek 2022 (All-Virtual, Feb. 7-9, 2022), the world’s largest developer and engineering conference & expo with 8,000+ participants from 115+ countries across the globe.

About Hazelcast, Inc.

Hazelcast, Inc., is the home of the real-time data platform that enables enterprises to capture value at every moment. With Hazelcast, enterprises can increase actionable insights by unifying event streams with contextual insights from traditional data stores at in-memory speeds. From the cloud to the data center to the edge, Hazelcast is unique in its ability to transform processes to help its customers achieve a competitive advantage via material revenue generation, risk management or cost reduction.

Hazelcast is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, with offices across the globe. To learn more about Hazelcast, visit https://hazelcast.com.

