Burg Management Team Members Earn CMCA® Designation

Panama City Beach, FL, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burg Management, an Associa® Company, is proud to announce that branch members Denise Thomas and Haley Green have earned the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation from the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB).

The Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) is the only international certification program designed exclusively for managers of homeowner and condominium associations and cooperatives. The CMCA® recognizes individuals who have demonstrated the fundamental knowledge required to effectively manage community associations. CAMICB, established by the Community Associations Institute (CAI) in 1995, is the professional accreditation body for more than ​20,000 community association managers worldwide.

Ms. Thomas joined Burg Management in 2017 as an administrative assistant. She received her Community Association Manager (CAM) license in 2019. A licensed Community Association Manger (CAM), Ms. Green joined Burg Management as a portfolio community manager in 2020.

“At Burg Management, the availability of continued education and opportunity for professional development for our team members is a critical step in providing our clients with expert leadership,” stated Tammy Mallory, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Burg Management president. “We are proud that Denise and Haley have taken this important step forward in their careers and look forward to helping in their continued growth as industry experts.”

