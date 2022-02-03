Isola Communities Begins Vertical Construction at Peralta Vista in Mesa, Arizona

MESA, Ariz., Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Isola Communities, a premier Seattle-based, multifamily property developer, has begun vertical construction at Peralta Vista, its first Build for Rent community.

The first phase of vertical construction will include the leasing office and resident clubhouse in addition to 25 homes and 2 garages. The remaining 110 homes and 8 garages will be constructed over another four phases of construction, with a Grand Opening anticipated for Fall 2022 and the community expected to be fully completed in early 2023.

"We're very happy to get vertical construction underway at Peralta Vista," said Isola Communities Partner Jeff LePage. "There has been a lot of anticipation surrounding our new communities, both from inside and outside the organization. So, it's been wonderful to see that first building being framed, and we're looking forward to the community taking shape."

Located on North Ellsworth Road north of East University Drive, Peralta Vista's location offers residents easy highway access as well as plenty of opportunities for shopping, dining, and outdoor recreation within a short drive. The community is spread out over approximately 14 acres and it includes a mix of open one-bedroom, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom homes in addition to amenities like a heated swimming pool, dog park, fitness center, and grilling stations.

"We also have three more Build for Rent communities in the Phoenix area that are underway," added Isola Communities Partner Harry Nayyar. "It won't be long before we start vertical construction on those communities as well. The next couple of years will be very exciting as our involvement in the area's residential development continues to grow."

About Isola Communities

Established in 2008, Isola Homes and its affiliated companies have focused on providing beneficial housing solutions to the communities in which they build. Its homes are designed to enhance each neighborhood's livability and accessibility. After the company's expansion into apartment building in 2015 under Isola Communities, it successfully completed four apartment projects. Presently, Isola Communities has 10 multifamily buildings coming soon to 8 different Seattle neighborhoods as well as one near the University of Washington Tacoma. Additional information about Isola Communities and its affiliates can be found at isolacommunities.com.

Contact:

Danielle North

(206) 737 - 9700

media@isolacommunities.com

Related Images











Image 1: Vertical Construction Begins at Peralta Vista in Mesa, AZ





Framing has begun on the leasing office at Isola Communities' first Build for Rent community, Peralta Vista, in Mesa, AZ









