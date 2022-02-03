Greene Concepts and BE WATER On A Substantial Increased Growth Trajectory

Marion, North Carolina, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) is proud to announce the launch of its new e-commerce website powered by Shopify . An important feature that has been enabled is the product locator tab , which allows consumers to find retail locations selling BE WATERTM throughout the country.

Coming soon is a new product tab sharing a variety of company merchandise designed to help market the Greene Concepts and Be Water brands. Hats, shirts, hoodies, and mugs are some of the merchandises that will be available soon on the Company’s Shopify website. It will be announced on social media when the link is live in the near future.

Amy McNally, Greene Concepts Vice-President of Marketing states, “Our new Shopify e-commerce platform provides a cloud-based infrastructure that is capable of serving exponentially more customers. As a high-growth business, scalability is critical as we build our BE WATER brand at a rapid pace. We needed to transition to an e-commerce platform that could easily manage traffic and sales spikes as we continue to generate national accounts and expand our retail footprint through newly formed partnerships. In addition, as we add new product locations daily, we will continue to update our product locator tab to make finding Be Water in retail stores easy for our supporters.”

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, notes, “Our new e-commerce site will provide a trusted platform to deliver our Greene Concepts merchandise nationally and helps us market the Greene Concepts and BE WATER brands to the public. This is our way to partner with our stakeholders and loyal customers to help us build additional brand awareness for BE WATER and for Greene Concepts.”

Mr. Greene concludes, “I am also happy to inform everyone that we have a Store Locator page that displays the locations that currently sell BE WATER, and we look forward to continued expansion of locations on that list. In addition to store presence, we are in 27 Amazon fulfillment centers, which offers another trusted way for consumers to purchase BE WATER. We will add additional retail locations as they are reported by our distributors. I want to take this opportunity to publicly thank our Marion, NC bottling plant manager Ken Porter and the rest of our bottling plant staff for their amazing work and dedication in helping us meet the ever-increasing production demand which we expect will grow exponentially in 2022.”

Current retail locations to purchase BE WATER are listed on the Company’s BE WATER webpage at: https://bewaterbeyou.com/a/store-locator/list . Consumers may also purchase the company’s BE WATER at all 185+ Camping World locations and at Amazon.com .

Additionally, the Company would like to announce that it has formally signed an agreement with a well-established food/beverage broker in North Carolina to represent Greene Concepts along with BE WATER to their retail clients consisting of both regional and national retail chains. The food/beverage broker has a first-rate rollout strategy, and the company is extremely confident in the future success of the partnership.

