Emanate Health in Southern California Names President & CFO Roger Sharma to Succeed Robert H. Curry as CEO When he Retires in April

COVINA, Calif., Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COVINA, Calif. — Emanate Health, the largest health care system in the San Gabriel Valley, today announced that President & Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Roger Sharma will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) when Robert H. Curry retires in April following his 13-year tenure on the job.

Sharma—who has held the President’s title since September 2020 and has served as CFO for more than 10 years—will become the President & CEO on April 2, 2022 when Curry steps down. Sharma has also relinquished the CFO title now that veteran hospital finance executive, Leon Choiniere, has been appointed.

“Roger takes the helm during a critically important time for Emanate Health as the pandemic continues to impact hospitals across the country,” said Gary Mathewson, Chair of the Emanate Health Board of Directors. “For the past 10 years, Roger partnered closely with Rob Curry to overcome challenges and embrace opportunities to grow our health care system. Roger’s appointment promotes leadership continuity and allows us to build on the investment in our communities and the successes of our organization.”

As part of the board’s succession plan, Mathewson said that Sharma gradually assumed more corporate responsibilities, beginning with finance, expanding to strategy and then clinical and business operations, particularly during COVID-19.

“I’m humbled to know that the Board of Directors has put their trust in me to further our mission, strive toward the vision, and strengthen the values on which Emanate Health stands,” Sharma said.

“These attributes will always be my north star to ensure that every decision that we make will help promote the health and wellness of the one million people that we serve in the San Gabriel Valley,” he said.

Sharma began his tenure as Senior Vice President and CFO at Emanate Health, formerly named Citrus Valley Health Partners, in October 2011. With Curry, Sharma has been instrumental in successfully guiding the organization to a secure financial future, propelling the growth of service lines and expanding physician practices.

Before joining Emanate Health, Sharma served as Senior Vice President of Financial Operations for City of Hope in Duarte. He earned his Presidential and Key Executive Master of Business Administration degree from Pepperdine University and is a Certified Public Accountant. He also has been named for five consecutive years to the national list of the “100 Hospital and Health System CFOs to Know” by Becker’s Hospital Review, a respected health care industry publication.

“Roger is ready to take the wheel at Emanate Health,” said Curry. “In recent years, we’ve overcome many challenges together to secure the financial viability of our health care system, while providing world-class care for our patients during a global pandemic. Roger is equipped with the leadership tools and vision to take us to the next level.”

Choiniere brings more than three decades of hospital finance experience to Emanate Health and is a leader in the health care finance professional and organizational arena.

Beyond the traditional roles and background of a CFO, he also held the regulatory role of Corporate Compliance Officer, charged with the leadership responsibility for developing and maintaining a compliance program.

A Certified Public Accountant, Choiniere graduated cum laude from Walla Walla University in College Place, WA, with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. Choiniere is a Fellow in Healthcare Financial Management Association, a leading organization to support health care finance professionals in the evolving hospital industry.

About Emanate Health

Emanate Health exists to help people keep well in body, mind and spirit by providing quality health care services in a safe, compassionate environment. Emanate Health is the largest nonprofit health care provider serving the one million residents of the San Gabriel Valley in California. The system provides specialized care in Behavioral Health, Cancer, Cardiovascular, Emergency, Neuroscience and Stroke, Orthopedics, Sports Medicine, and Women’s Health. Its family of hospitals and hospice include Emanate Health Inter-Community in Covina, Emanate Health Queen of the Valley in West Covina, Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian in Glendora, Emanate Health Hospice & Home Care in West Covina, as well as other clinics throughout the region. Year after year the health care system has been voted “Best Hospital” and “Best Place to Work” and providers are consistently among the “Top Doctors” in Los Angeles County and hospital services are recognized for quality care. Visit emanatehealth.org, our Newsroom and connect with us on LinkedIn │Twitter │ Instagram │ Facebook.

