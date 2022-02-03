Eight Teams Join Arsenal Innovation Lab Powered by Yolo Group

LONDON, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Arsenal Innovation Lab powered by Yolo Group has selected eight teams to participate in the 2022 edition of the initiative.

The selected teams will now take part in a 7-week programme with Arsenal to determine how they can bring innovative ideas that create new opportunities for their fans around the world.

Arsenal Innovation Lab

The Arsenal Innovation Lab powered by Yolo Group is aimed at tech startups focusing on the fan experience and embodies the club's ambition to remain at the forefront of the game, on and off the pitch.

Juliet Slot, Chief Commercial Officer at Arsenal stated:

"The applicant pool and the pitches we reviewed for this year's Innovation Lab were impressive. We're looking forward to working with the eight selected startups as they progress through the programme. We're always looking for new and innovative ways to engage with our hundreds of millions of fans around the world and we're excited to see how our fans will benefit from the ideas coming out of this initiative."

The eight teams selected for the programme are all focused on enhancing the Arsenal fan experience, whether at the Emirates Stadium or around the globe. They are:

Endava Berlin GmbH - Combining video and data to provide a more insightful viewing experience for fans

Forza Insider - Providing more opportunities for fans to interact with Arsenal digital channels through online games and virtual experiences

Live Tech Games - Creating an online gaming community, Arsenal fans can supplement the gameday experience with their own prize-yielding mobile games.

Salsa Sound Ltd. - Enhancing the fan experience through sound. Whether a fan is watching a game at home in Islington or halfway around the world, it will sound like they're at the Emirates Stadium.

Sodyo Ltd. - Using scanning technology to provide Arsenal fans with new digital experiences and information

Valorafutbol - Creating a one-stop-shop for online Arsenal engagement through offerings such as streaming, games, statistics, and rankings

Versus Africa - Will provide unique insights into the African market, helping Arsenal improve its digital offering to fans in the region

Moonberries - An online craft drink-making experience enabling Arsenal fans to create their own Arsenal inspired drinks.

Yolo Group

Yolo Group is the managing partner for the programme. The Group is a leader in the cross-section of gaming, fintech, and blockchain. Their Sportsbet.io brand is an Official Partner of Arsenal Football Club and last season they introduced an augmented reality matchday programme to fans.

Tim Heath, GP at Yolo Investments stated:

"We're thrilled to have put together a programme that pushes the participants to truly redefine the fan experience for current and future Arsenal fans. On top of that, these ideas can lead to an ongoing collaboration with the club as well as an opportunity for investment and prize pool."

