GOVERNMENT COMES TO THE METAVERSE and “WE THE PEOPLE” ARE HERE FOR IT

New York, NY, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WE THE PEOPLE is launching an ultra-utility driven NFT project, set to light the metaverse on fire with land acquisition, governance, and community, all built by the people, for the people, and in tandem, with the people. The creation of this community by way of a NFT digital-art drop, will create its own economy, where members will be able to operate businesses, and earn real crypto assets both passively and actively. Not to mention, with so many “IRL (In-Real-Life)” governments getting exposed for corruption, The United States of A-Metaverse offers an alternative for those who want to live by their own rules in the metaverse.

Non-Fungible Tokens, or “NFT’s”, have become a polarizing force in both the art world and greater greater investment space over the past year and a half. From Beeple’s record setting $69.3M sale at Christie’s, to the Bored Ape Yacht Club dominating your Twitter feed, it’s hard to escape pop-culture revolution of digital art and how we interact it is evolving. Within that conversation, the word "utility” is often referenced. NFT collector communities often want to see a bigger plans attached to their collections that allow for exclusive access or benefits to holding what are sometimes JPG’s costing well into the hundreds of thousands of dollars. For instance, Gary Vaynerchuk’s “VeeFriend’s” collection allows access for in-real-life experiences, while Bored Ape has open-use around the collection where collectors can use their art to create any new intellectual property they’d like including books, movies, or music tied to their NFT. WE THE PEOPLE seeks to not only harness the power of these ideas and others in Web3, but to broaden the scope of what it means to be a utility driven project by way of a $200,000 USD land purchase within The Sandbox upon sell-out of the collection. Owners of the FIRST RELEASE NFTs will be able to vote on how the future community will be built, governed, and funded. As the community grows, as does the proportionate investment by WE THE PEOPLE in land within the metaverse.

In addition to utility, transparency has become a major topic of conversation within the Web3 world. Many projects are seen as rug-pulls (“cash grabs”), and if you spend a day in Discord popping into different legitimate communities, it won’t be long until you’ll be spammed with tons of DM’s shilling projects that are absolutely useless. WE THE PEOPLE addresses this directly. The Founders are accessible, and can be found hosting AMA’s weekly with other notable NFT projects. The Founders of We The People NFT have an extensive business background, are highly vetted, and have expertise in both macro and microeconomics. All news regarding the project can be retrieved directly from the Founders, at wethepeoplenft.io, or in their entertaining Discord which requires verification for entry.



We The People NFT has set their PRIVATE PRE-SALE MINTING EVENT for President’s Day, on Feb. 21st, 2022. Their PUBLIC SALE will be held for those who have good internet connection, fast fingers, and set their alarms, as it is expected to sell out in seconds.