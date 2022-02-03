Legends Launches New Growth Enterprises Division Focus on Leveraging Integrated 360-Degree Solution for High-Growth Sports and Entertainment Properties, Attractions, Events and Platforms --- Acquisition of Maestroe Sports & Entertainment Fuels New Division

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legends, a global premium experiences company, today announced the launch of Legends Growth Enterprises, a new business unit focused on leveraging the company’s intelligence-fueled 360-degree service solution to support sports and entertainment properties, attractions, events and platforms positioned for accelerated growth.



Legends Growth Enterprises will bring a unique and differentiated approach to supporting high-growth ventures backed by the company’s industry leading service divisions – Global Planning, Global Sales, Global Partnerships, Hospitality, Global Merchandise and Global Technology Solutions. Legends Global Technology Solutions division, which recently expanded its robust technology, analytics and digital service offerings with the acquisition of 4FRONT, will play a key role providing actionable insights to help drive revenue for Legends Growth Enterprises clients. In addition, Legends Growth Enterprises will provide broadcast and media rights partnership support for clients.

To accelerate the launch of the new division, Legends has acquired Maestroe Sports & Entertainment, an agency focused on emerging sports and entertainment property development, sponsorship, global growth strategies and revenue creation for fast-growing sports and entertainment properties and platforms.

“The launch of Legends Growth Enterprises, and acquisition of Maestroe Sports & Entertainment, is a natural progression of the work we are already doing in this space using data and insights to deliver our innovative and impactful solutions to drive business and accelerate expansion for sports and entertainment ventures that are at a high-growth stage,” said Shervin Mirhashemi, CEO, Legends.

Sports and entertainment industry veteran Gabby Roe, founder and President of Maestroe Sports & Entertainment, will join Legends as President of Legends Growth Enterprises. Roe has more than 30 years of experience in high-growth ventures including at Beach Soccer Company, Major League Lacrosse, Pro Beach Volleyball and ASA Entertainment.

“High-growth sports and entertainment properties are gaining an ever-stronger foothold within the industry, delivering top entertainment to fans and terrific returns to participants and owners,” said Roe. “We see these properties as the ‘tech stocks of the sports and entertainment industry’ and are proud to continue to be the flag bearer for this attractive segment of the industry. We could not be more excited to now be a part of Legends whose global resources and expertise will bolster the growth and create even more value for all aligned properties.”

Added Mike Tomon, Co-President and COO, Legends: “The sports and entertainment landscape is expanding and evolving at a rapid pace. We are excited to bolster our expertise with the addition of Gabby and his team and their successful track record of building, operating and driving revenue for high-growth ventures. Legends will continue to leverage its entire global platform and provide the operational capabilities, as well as strategic capital, to help propel emerging sports and entertainment properties to next level growth and success.”

The launch of Legends Growth Enterprises is part of the continued growth of Legends. In January 2022 the company announced the acquisition of 4FRONT, a global data and analytics, innovation, and digital media agency, that now operates as part of Legends Global Technology Solutions division, building on Legends’ expertise in data consulting and digital activation.

Founded in 2008, Legends is a premium experiences company with six divisions operating worldwide – Global Planning, Global Sales, Global Partnerships, Hospitality, Global Merchandise, and Global Technology Solutions – offering clients and partners a 360-degree data and analytics fueled service solution platform to elevate their brand and execute their vision. Currently, Legends works with marquee clients across business verticals including professional sports; collegiate; attractions; entertainment; and conventions and leisure. We are the industry leaders in designing, planning and realizing exceptional experiences in sports and entertainment. For more information, visit www.Legends.net and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @TheLegendsWay.

