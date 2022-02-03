Jeff Cook Real Estate Honors 2021 Top Producers

Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeff Cook Real Estate enjoys celebrating the success of their agents and each year hosts an end-of-the-year Christmas Award Ceremony for the company. Jeff Cook Real Estate has 8 sales offices located all over the state of South Carolina in Charleston, Columbia, Myrtle Beach, Greenville, and Rock Hill and helped serve over 1,700 families in 2021! This would not have been possible without the hard work of its 200+ real estate agents. The average agent nationwide produces about $2 million in volume in a single year. Jeff Cook Real Estate’s agents that received an award far exceeded the national average for volume.

The 2021 top producers are listed below:

Jason Husted

106 Families Served

$34 Million in Closed Volume

Patrick Floyd

23 Families Served

$20 Million in Closed Volume

Dalton Hunter

32 Families Served

$17 Million in Closed Volume

Ryan McHugh

42 Families Served

$16 Million in Closed Volume

Cindy Nicholas

51 Families Served

$15 Million in Closed Volume

Kirk Miller

49 Families Served

$15 Million in Closed Volume

Nancy Walsh

40 Families Served

$13 Million in Closed Volume

Amy Weedo

32 Families Served

$11 Million in Closed Volume

Lori & Victoria Smith-Stauder

34 Families Served

$11 Million in Closed Volume

In addition to celebrating our agents' success, we were able to celebrate Jeff Cook Real Estate’s community giveback initiative, Jeff Cook Cares, donating a total of $134,152.09 in 2021. These donations come from 1% of the company’s commission off of each real estate transaction.

The company's agents also have the opportunity to personally donate a portion of their commission to Jeff Cook Cares in addition to the donation made by the company. The total donated by agents in 2021 totaled over $18,000. The agent who personally donated the most in 2021 was Cindy Nicholas! Jeff Cook Cares donations benefit local organizations and initiatives such as Closet of Hope, Chair the Love, March of Dimes, Animal Societies, Charleston Hope, The Navigation Center, and more.

