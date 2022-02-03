Sema4 to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences in February

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sema4 (Nasdaq: SMFR), an AI-driven genomic and clinical data intelligence platform company, today announced that company management will participate at the following virtual investor conferences:



BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference

Fireside chat and 1x1s on Thursday, February 17th, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET



SVB Leerink 11th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Formal presentation and 1x1s on Friday, February 18th, 2022 at 2:20 p.m. ET



A live and archived webcast of the SVB Leerink presentation will be available on the “Events” section of the Sema4 investor relations website at https://ir.sema4.com/.

About Sema4

Sema4 is a patient-centered health intelligence company dedicated to advancing healthcare through data-driven insights. Sema4 is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Centrellis®, our innovative health intelligence platform, is enabling us to generate a more complete understanding of disease and wellness and to provide science-driven solutions to the most pressing medical needs. Sema4 believes that patients should be treated as partners, and that data should be shared for the benefit of all.

For more information, please visit sema4.com and connect with Sema4 on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Investor Relations Contact:

Joel Kaufman

Sema4

investors@sema4.com

Media Contact:

Radley Moss

Sema4

radley.moss@sema4.com