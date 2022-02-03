Oportun to Report Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, February 24, 2022

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun Financial Corporation (“Oportun” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRT) will release financial results for its fourth quarter 2021 on Thursday, February 24, 2022, after market close. Oportun will host a conference call and earnings webcast to discuss results at 5:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm PT on that day.



The dial-in number for the conference call is 1-877-407-9208 (toll-free) or 1-201-493-6784 (international). Participants should call in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A live webcast of the call will be accessible from Oportun’s investor relations website at investor.oportun.com.

A webcast replay of the call will be available at investor.oportun.com for one year.

About Oportun

Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT) is a digital banking platform that uses A.I. to make financial health effortless for anyone. Oportun helps its 1.4 million members meet their daily borrowing, banking, savings, and investing needs. Since its inception, Oportun has provided more than $10 billion in responsible and affordable loans, and its members have set aside more than $7 billion for rainy days and other needs, saved more than $2 billion on interest and fees, and paid down more than $300 million in personal debt. In recognition of its responsibly designed products and mission to provide inclusive and affordable financial services that empower hardworking individuals to build a better future, Oportun has been certified as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) since 2009. For more information, please visit www.oportun.com.

Investor Contact

Nils Erdmann

650-810-9074

ir@oportun.com

Media Contact

Usher Lieberman

650-769-9414

usher.lieberman@oportun.com