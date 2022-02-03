Paylocity Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Q2 2022 Recurring & Other Revenue of $195.0 million, up 34% year-over-year

Q2 2022 Total Revenue of $196.0 million, up 34% year-over-year

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paylocity Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: PCTY), a leading provider of cloud-based HR and payroll software solutions, today announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, which ended December 31, 2021.

“Our differentiated value proposition of providing the most modern software in the industry, coupled with strong sales execution, resulted in our 2nd consecutive quarter of 34% revenue growth. Our sales teams continue to build momentum across all segments of our target market and delivered record selling season results, which position us very well headed into the back-half of the fiscal year. In January we also completed the acquisition of Cloudsnap, a low-code integration automation platform that enables the development and deployment of API integrations. Cloudsnap’s technology will enable Paylocity to deliver modern integrations and seamless data sharing between critical systems more efficiently and effectively, while helping to unify and automate business processes across HR, Finance, Benefits, and other systems,” said Steve Beauchamp, Chief Executive Officer of Paylocity.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue:

Total revenue was $196.0 million, an increase of 34% from the second quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Recurring & other revenue was $195.0 million, an increase of 34% from the second quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Operating Income:

GAAP operating income was $8.1 million and Non-GAAP operating income was $36.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022.



Net Income:

GAAP net income was $9.9 million or $0.17 per share for the three months ended December 31, 2021 based on 56.5 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.



Adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $46.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022.



Balance Sheet and Cash Flow:

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $84.1 million as of the end of the quarter.

Cash flow from operations for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 was $31.0 million compared to $21.2 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021.

As of December 31, 2021, Paylocity had no long-term debt and had not drawn on its credit facility. In January 2022, Paylocity borrowed $50 million under its credit facility in connection with the Cloudsnap acquisition.



A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in this press release, including the accompanying tables. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of February 3, 2022, Paylocity is issuing guidance for the third quarter and full fiscal year 2022 as indicated below.

Third Quarter 2022:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $239.0 million to $243.0 million, which represents approximately 30% growth over fiscal 2021 third quarter revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is expected to be in the range of $77.0 million to $80.0 million.

Fiscal Year 2022:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $829.0 million to $834.0 million, which represents approximately 31% growth over fiscal year 2021 revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is expected to be in the range of $220.0 million to $224.0 million.

We are unable to reconcile forward-looking non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to its directly comparable GAAP financial measure because the information which is needed to complete a reconciliation is unavailable at this time without unreasonable effort.

Conference Call Details

About Paylocity

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release, including Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, non-GAAP sales and marketing, non-GAAP total research and development and non-GAAP general and administrative and free cash flow. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance, financial position or cash flow that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), and depreciation and amortization expense, adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises and other items as described later in this release. Adjusted gross profit is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises and amortization of capitalized internal-use software costs. Non-GAAP operating income is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, the amortization of acquired intangibles and other items as described later in this release. Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises. Non-GAAP general and administrative expense is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, the amortization of acquired intangibles and other items as described later in this release. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share are adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, the amortization of acquired intangibles and other items as described later in this release, including the income tax effect on these items, the valuation allowance release, excess tax benefit related to employee stock-based compensation payments and the impact of tax reform. Non-GAAP total research and development is adjusted for capitalized internal-use software costs and to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises and acquisition-related costs. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capitalized internal-use software costs, purchase of property and equipment and lease allowances used for tenant improvements. Please note that other companies may define their non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do. Management presents certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release because it considers them to be important supplemental measures of performance. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for planning purposes, including analysis of the company's performance against prior periods, the preparation of operating budgets and to determine appropriate levels of operating and capital investments. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight for analysts and investors in evaluating the company's financial and operational performance. Management also intends to provide these non-GAAP financial measures as part of the company’s future earnings discussions and, therefore, the inclusion of the non-GAAP financial measures should provide consistency in the company’s financial reporting. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures provided in this release.

Safe Harbor/Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein regarding Paylocity’s future operations, ability to scale its business, future financial position and performance, future revenues, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “will,” “would,” “seek” and similar expressions (or the negative of these terms) are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements about management's estimates regarding future revenues and financial performance and other statements about management’s beliefs, intentions or goals. Paylocity may not actually achieve the expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on Paylocity’s forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to the possibility that the anticipated synergies of the unified solution through Paylocity’s recent acquisitions of Blue Marble and Cloudsnap may not be achieved and the combined operations may not be successfully integrated in a timely manner, if at all; general economic conditions in regions in which Paylocity does business, including the ongoing impact of the novel coronavirus disease (“COVID-19”) on the U.S. and the global economy, reductions in interest rates, business disruptions, reductions in employment and an increase in business failures that have occurred or may occur in the future; the continuing impact of COVID-19 on Paylocity’s employees and clients and Paylocity’s ability to provide services to its clients and respond to their needs; Paylocity’s ability to retain existing clients and to attract new clients to enter into subscriptions for its services; Paylocity’s ability to sell new products and retain subscriptions for its existing products to its new and existing clients; the challenges associated with a growing company’s ability to effectively service clients in a dynamic and competitive market; challenges associated with expanding and evolving a sales organization to effectively address new geographies and products and services; challenges related to cybersecurity threats and evolving cybersecurity regulations; Paylocity’s reliance on and ability to expand its referral network of third parties; Paylocity’s reliance on third party payroll partners in foreign jurisdictions in its Blue Marble business; difficulties associated with accurately forecasting revenue and appropriately planning expenses; challenges with managing growth effectively; difficulties in forecasting Paylocity’s tax position; risks related to regulatory, legislative and judicial uncertainty in Paylocity’s markets; continued acceptance of SaaS as an effective method for delivery of payroll and HCM solutions; Paylocity’s ability to protect and defend its intellectual property; the risk that Paylocity’s security measures are compromised or a threat actor gains unauthorized access to customer data; unexpected events in the market for Paylocity’s solutions; changes in the competitive environment in Paylocity’s industry and the markets in which it operates; adverse changes in general economic or market conditions; changes in the employment rates of Paylocity’s clients and the resultant impact on revenue; the possibility that Paylocity may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and potential factors that could affect Paylocity’s business and financial results identified in Paylocity’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its 10-K filed with the SEC on August 6, 2021. Additional information will also be set forth in Paylocity’s future quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, annual reports on Form 10-K and other filings that Paylocity makes with the SEC. These forward-looking statements represent Paylocity’s expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events, including events relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and its severity, duration and ultimate impact, may cause these expectations to change, and Paylocity disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except per share data) June 30,

2021 December 31,

2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 202,287 $ 84,104 Corporate investments 4,456 — Accounts receivable, net 6,267 9,830 Deferred contract costs 44,230 50,294 Prepaid expenses and other 15,966 22,795 Total current assets before funds held for clients 273,206 167,023 Funds held for clients 1,759,677 1,920,063 Total current assets 2,032,883 2,087,086 Capitalized internal-use software, net 45,018 53,107 Property and equipment, net 59,835 62,425 Operating lease right-of-use assets 43,984 49,611 Intangible assets, net 13,027 35,175 Goodwill 33,650 68,326 Long-term deferred contract costs 170,663 191,385 Long-term prepaid expenses and other 4,223 6,778 Deferred income tax assets 11,602 34,697 Total assets $ 2,414,885 $ 2,588,590 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,230 $ 6,600 Accrued expenses 103,109 79,507 Total current liabilities before client fund obligations 107,339 86,107 Client fund obligations 1,759,677 1,920,063 Total current liabilities 1,867,016 2,006,170 Long-term operating lease liabilities 67,201 71,877 Other long-term liabilities 1,958 2,069 Deferred income tax liabilities 1,780 1,781 Total liabilities $ 1,937,955 $ 2,081,897 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000 authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2021 $ — $ — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 155,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2021; 54,594 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and 55,105 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 55 55 Additional paid-in capital 241,718 231,106 Retained earnings 235,091 275,876 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 66 (344 ) Total stockholders' equity $ 476,930 $ 506,693 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,414,885 $ 2,588,590





PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2021 2020 2021 Revenues: Recurring and other revenue $ 145,393 $ 195,041 $ 280,268 $ 375,865 Interest income on funds held for clients 936 996 1,855 1,869 Total revenues 146,329 196,037 282,123 377,734 Cost of revenues 53,542 70,821 102,922 134,070 Gross profit 92,787 125,216 179,201 243,664 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 37,775 52,219 75,449 102,104 Research and development 19,338 25,278 37,985 48,354 General and administrative 29,323 39,581 55,967 74,816 Total operating expenses 86,436 117,078 169,401 225,274 Operating income 6,351 8,138 9,800 18,390 Other expense (379 ) (372 ) (636 ) (489 ) Income before income taxes 5,972 7,766 9,164 17,901 Income tax benefit (3,670 ) (2,087 ) (12,938 ) (22,884 ) Net income $ 9,642 $ 9,853 $ 22,102 $ 40,785 Other comprehensive loss, net of tax (187 ) (335 ) (410 ) (410 ) Comprehensive income $ 9,455 $ 9,518 $ 21,692 $ 40,375 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.41 $ 0.74 Diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.39 $ 0.72 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share: Basic 54,305 55,067 54,160 54,938 Diluted 56,343 56,468 56,122 56,486

Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises for each of the three and six months ended December 31, are included in the above line items:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2020

2021

2020

2021

Cost of revenues $ 2,002 $ 3,327 $ 4,405 $ 6,854 Sales and marketing 4,019 5,749 8,367 11,769 Research and development 2,765 5,446 5,616 10,220 General and administrative 8,300 11,948 15,435 21,383 Total stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises $ 17,086 $ 26,470 $ 33,823 $ 50,226





PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands) Six Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 22,102 $ 40,785 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Stock-based compensation expense 30,936 45,802 Depreciation and amortization expense 21,071 23,383 Deferred income tax benefit (12,940 ) (22,952 ) Provision for credit losses 98 103 Net accretion of discounts and amortization of premiums on available-for-sale securities 255 221 Amortization of debt issuance costs 83 90 Other 515 247 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,287 ) (916 ) Deferred contract costs (23,431 ) (26,786 ) Prepaid expenses and other (3,388 ) (10,008 ) Accounts payable 1,070 1,403 Accrued expenses and other (15,412 ) (24,514 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 19,672 26,858 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of available-for-sale securities — (190,000 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of available-for-sale securities 58,996 60,391 Capitalized internal-use software costs (14,832 ) (17,966 ) Purchases of property and equipment (6,045 ) (10,528 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (14,992 ) (60,234 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 23,127 (218,337 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net change in client fund obligations 876,982 160,325 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 6,100 7,216 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (44,749 ) (67,109 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (17 ) (41 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 838,316 100,391 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents 881,115 (91,088 ) Cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period 1,492,133 1,945,881 Cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents—end of period $ 2,373,248 $ 1,854,793 Supplemental Disclosure of Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities Purchases of property and equipment, accrued but not paid $ — $ 125 Liabilities assumed for acquisition $ 281 $ 1,874 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information Cash paid for interest $ 584 $ 126 Refunds received for income taxes $ (110 ) $ (115 ) Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents to the Consolidated Balance Sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 218,696 $ 84,104 Funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents 2,154,552 1,770,689 Total cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents $ 2,373,248 $ 1,854,793

Paylocity Holding Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands except per share data)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2020

2021

2020

2021

Reconciliation from Gross profit to Adjusted gross profit: Gross profit $ 92,787 $ 125,216 $ 179,201 $ 243,664 Amortization of capitalized internal-use software costs 5,882 6,087 11,268 12,215 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 2,002 3,327 4,405 6,854 Other items (1) — 36 — 48 Adjusted gross profit $ 100,671 $ 134,666 $ 194,874 $ 262,781





Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2020

2021

2020

2021

Reconciliation from Operating income to Non-GAAP operating income: Operating income $ 6,351 $ 8,138 $ 9,800 $ 18,390 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 17,086 26,470 33,823 50,226 Amortization of acquired intangibles 940 2,000 1,784 3,352 Other items (2) 725 — 1,085 803 Non-GAAP operating income $ 25,102 $ 36,608 $ 46,492 $ 72,771





Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2021 2020 2021 Reconciliation from Net income to Non-GAAP net income: Net income $ 9,642 $ 9,853 $ 22,102 $ 40,785 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 17,086 26,470 33,823 50,226 Amortization of acquired intangibles 940 2,000 1,784 3,352 Other items (2) 725 208 1,085 1,011 Income tax effect on adjustments (3) (6,187 ) (2,241 ) (15,387 ) (25,929 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 22,206 $ 36,290 $ 43,407 $ 69,445





Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2020

2021

2020

2021

Calculation of Non-GAAP net income per share: Non-GAAP net income $ 22,206 $ 36,290 $ 43,407 $ 69,445 Diluted weighted-average number of common shares 56,343 56,468 56,122 56,486 Non-GAAP net income per share $ 0.39 $ 0.64 $ 0.77 $ 1.23





Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2021 2020 2021 Reconciliation from Net income to Adjusted EBITDA: Net income $ 9,642 $ 9,853 $ 22,102 $ 40,785 Interest expense 351 110 691 218 Income tax benefit (3,670 ) (2,087 ) (12,938 ) (22,884 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 10,836 12,061 21,071 23,383 EBITDA 17,159 19,937 30,926 41,502 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 17,086 26,470 33,823 50,226 Other items (2) 725 208 1,085 1,011 Adjusted EBITDA $ 34,970 $ 46,615 $ 65,834 $ 92,739





Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2020

2021

2020

2021

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP sales and marketing: Sales and marketing $ 37,775 $ 52,219 $ 75,449 $ 102,104 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 4,019 5,749 8,367 11,769 Other items (1) — 76 — 102 Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 33,756 $ 46,394 $ 67,082 $ 90,233





Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2020

2021

2020

2021

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP total research and development: Research and development $ 19,338 $ 25,278 $ 37,985 $ 48,354 Capitalized internal-use software costs 6,948 8,807 14,832 17,966 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 2,765 5,446 5,616 10,220 Other items (1) 230 325 385 468 Non-GAAP total research and development $ 23,291 $ 28,314 $ 46,816 $ 55,632





Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2020

2021 2020

2021

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP general and administrative: General and administrative $ 29,323 $ 39,581 $ 55,967 $ 74,816 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 8,300 11,948 15,435 21,383 Amortization of acquired intangibles 940 2,000 1,784 3,352 Other items (2) 495 (437 ) 700 185 Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 19,588 $ 26,070 $ 38,048 $ 49,896

(1) Represents certain nonrecurring acquisition-related costs.

(2) Represents nonrecurring costs including acquisition-related costs and lease exit activity.

(3) Includes the income tax effect on non-GAAP net income adjustments related to stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, amortization of acquired intangibles and other items, which include acquisition-related costs and lease exit activity.

