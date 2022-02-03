Cavco Industries Reports Record Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results

PHOENIX, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavco Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVCO) today announced financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended January 1, 2022 and provided updates on other business items.



On September 24, 2021, we completed the acquisition of certain assets and liabilities of The Commodore Corporation ("Commodore"), which operates six manufacturing plants and two retail locations. Since the acquisition date, the results of Commodore are included in Cavco's consolidated financial statements.

Quarterly Highlights

Record breaking Net revenue and Net income of $432 million and $80 million, respectively, of which Commodore contributed $73 million and $2 million, respectively. Net income was favorably impacted by a $29.9 million net benefit primarily from estimated non-recurring tax credits for the construction of energy efficient homes over an approximately five year period.

Gross profit as a percentage of Net revenue increased to 26.7% with factory-built housing gross profit as a percentage of Net revenue at 25.2%, a 110 basis point improvement sequentially from the prior quarter ended October 2, 2021.

Earnings per diluted share was $8.57 compared to $2.12 in last year's third quarter. This quarter was favorably impacted by $3.23 from non-recurring energy efficient home tax credits.

Factory utilization improved to approximately 80%, consistent with pre-pandemic levels.

Backlogs were $1.1 billion at the end of the quarter, consistent with the prior quarter ended October 2, 2021 and up $633 million from a year ago. Commodore contributed $277 million of this year over year growth.

Returned nearly $9 million to shareholders through stock repurchases, with $29 million repurchased through the fiscal year to date.

Commenting on the quarter, Bill Boor, President and Chief Executive Officer said, "Our record third quarter results reflect strength in manufactured housing demand as well as our ability to increase home production, improving our plant utilization to pre-pandemic levels of approximately 80%. While we still face labor and supply challenges, our production improvement is directly attributable to the innovation of our team members who are completing homes in a more efficient manner."

Mr. Boor continued, "Demand for our products remains strong, with order rates above 2019 levels. Demographics, long-term undersupply, rising home prices and upward interest rate pressure are all intensifying the need for affordable housing. That is why we continue to invest in production capacity, through our previously announced Glendale, Arizona greenfield project and ongoing investment in many of our existing plants."

Financial Results

Three Months Ended ($ in thousands, except revenue per home sold) January 1,

2022 December 26,

2020 Change Net revenue Factory-built housing $ 413,590 $ 270,822 $ 142,768 52.7 % Financial services 18,124 17,950 174 1.0 % $ 431,714 $ 288,772 $ 142,942 49.5 % Factory-built modules sold 7,645 6,122 1,523 24.9 % Factory-built homes sold (consisting of one or more modules) 4,424 3,603 821 22.8 % Net factory-built housing revenue per home sold $ 93,488 $ 75,166 $ 18,322 24.4 % Nine Months Ended ($ in thousands, except revenue per home sold) January 1,

2022 December 26,

2020 Change Net revenue Factory-built housing $ 1,067,967 $ 749,879 $ 318,088 42.4 % Financial services 53,712 51,670 2,042 4.0 % $ 1,121,679 $ 801,549 $ 320,130 39.9 % Factory-built modules sold 20,219 17,477 2,742 15.7 % Factory-built homes sold (consisting of one or more modules) 11,721 10,379 1,342 12.9 % Net factory-built housing revenue per home sold $ 91,116 $ 72,250 $ 18,866 26.1 %

In the factory-built housing segment, the increases in Net revenue were primarily due to higher home selling prices and higher home sales volume. The higher home prices were driven by product price increases and a shift toward more multi-section homes. Home sales volume increased from the addition of Commodore and higher factory capacity utilization.

Financial services segment Net revenue increased primarily due to higher volume in home loan sales and more insurance policies in force in the current year compared to the prior year, partially offset by lower interest income earned on the acquired consumer loan portfolios that continue to amortize and lower unrealized gains on marketable equity securities in the insurance subsidiary's portfolio.

Three Months Ended ($ in thousands) January 1,

2022 December 26,

2020 Change Gross Profit Factory-built housing $ 104,119 $ 47,031 $ 57,088 121.4 % Financial services 11,089 12,207 (1,118 ) (9.2)% $ 115,208 $ 59,238 $ 55,970 94.5 % Gross profit as % of Net revenue Consolidated 26.7 % 20.5 % N/A 6.2 % Factory-built housing 25.2 % 17.4 % N/A 7.8 % Financial services 61.2 % 68.0 % N/A (6.8)% Income from Operations Factory-built housing $ 48,384 $ 16,456 $ 31,928 194.0 % Financial services 6,502 7,368 (866 ) (11.8)% $ 54,886 $ 23,824 $ 31,062 130.4 % Nine Months Ended ($ in thousands) January 1,

2022 December 26,

2020 Change Gross Profit Factory-built housing $ 252,691 $ 140,178 $ 112,513 80.3 % Financial services 26,458 27,924 (1,466 ) (5.2)% $ 279,149 $ 168,102 $ 111,047 66.1 % Gross profit as % of Net revenue Consolidated 24.9 % 21.0 % N/A 3.9 % Factory-built housing 23.7 % 18.7 % N/A 5.0 % Financial services 49.3 % 54.0 % N/A (4.7)% Income from Operations Factory-built housing $ 121,112 $ 48,141 $ 72,971 151.6 % Financial services 11,511 13,771 (2,260 ) (16.4)% $ 132,623 $ 61,912 $ 70,711 114.2 %

In the factory-built housing segment, Gross profit for the three and nine months ended January 1, 2022 increased from higher home sales prices, partially offset by higher material costs per unit. Our margins benefited from lumber product price declines that have flowed through cost of goods sold; however, most other material prices have increased significantly. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased in these periods from higher salary and incentive compensation expense on improved earnings and expenses incurred in engaging third-party consultants in relation to pursuing the non-recurring energy efficient home net tax credits. The nine month period also includes transaction deal costs related to the Commodore acquisition and higher net costs related to the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") inquiry.

In the financial services segment, Gross profit for the three and nine months ended January 1, 2022, decreased primarily due to higher weather related claims and lower unrealized gains on marketable equity securities compared to the prior year period.

Three Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) January 1,

2022 December 26,

2020 Change Net Income attributable to Cavco common stockholders $ 79,419 $ 19,701 $ 59,718 303.1 % Diluted net income per share $ 8.57 $ 2.12 $ 6.45 304.2 % Nine Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) January 1,

2022 December 26,

2020 Change Net Income attributable to Cavco common stockholders $ 144,075 $ 51,424 $ 92,651 180.2 % Diluted net income per share $ 15.54 $ 5.54 $ 10.00 180.5 %

Other income, net during the nine months ended January 1, 2022 includes a $3.3 million gain in the second fiscal quarter on the consolidation of a non-marketable equity investment, which went from a 50% ownership to 70%.

For the three and nine months ended January 1, 2022, income taxes resulted in a benefit of $20.7 million and $0.9 million, respectively. This is due to $34.4 million of estimated non-recurring net tax credits related to the sale of energy efficient homes between fiscal year 2018 and fiscal third quarter 2022 available under the Internal Revenue Code §45L. This credit was initially established under the Federal Energy Policy Act of 2005 and most recently extended in the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021. The credit expired in its current format as of December 31, 2021. The Company determined eligibility for the program in consultation with third-party qualified experts and recognized the benefit for the five eligible years in the current quarter. In total, after considering the net tax credits and associated expenses, diluted net income per share for the three months ended January 1, 2022 was favorably impacted by $3.23 per share.

Items ancillary to our core operations had the following impact on the results of operations:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended ($ in millions) January 1,

2022 December 26,

2020 January 1,

2022 December 26,

2020 Net revenue Unrealized gains recognized during the period on securities held in the financial services segment $ 0.5 $ 1.0 $ 0.4 $ 2.7 Selling, general and administrative expenses Expenses incurred in engaging third-party consultants in relation to the non-recurring energy efficient home tax credits (5.8 ) — (6.2 ) — Legal and other expense related to the SEC inquiry, net of recovery (0.6 ) (0.3 ) (1.2 ) (0.1 ) Commodore acquisition deal costs — — (2.4 ) — Amortization of additional Director & Officer insurance premiums — — — (4.2 ) Other income, net Corporate unrealized gains recognized during the period on securities held 2.3 0.8 4.0 2.4 Gain on consolidation of equity method investment — — 3.3 — Income tax benefit (expense) Energy efficient home tax credits, net 34.4 — 34.4 — Tax benefits from stock option exercises 0.6 0.1 1.3 0.5

Housing Demand and Production Updates

Housing demand remains strong as qualified individuals continue pursuing affordable home-ownership. Home order rates have moderated from the extreme highs we saw the past few quarters, but still remain above pre-COVID rates, which we considered to be strong.

Our backlogs at January 1, 2022 were $1.1 billion, consistent with second fiscal quarter of 2022 and up $633 million, or 134.1%, compared to $472 million at December 26, 2020. The year over year increase includes $277 million attributable to Commodore. Although we continue to experience hiring challenges, higher and largely unpredictable factory employee absenteeism and other inefficiencies from building material supply disruptions, our total average plant capacity utilization rate was approximately 80% during the third fiscal quarter of 2022, back to pre-pandemic levels and improved from approximately 75% during the second fiscal quarter of 2022 and the third fiscal quarter of 2021.

Update on New Park Model Facility in Arizona

We continue to make progress on the new Glendale, Arizona facility that focuses on park model production and is expected to begin operations in mid-calendar year 2022.

Conference Call Details

Cavco's management will hold a conference call to review these results tomorrow, February 4, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). Interested parties can access a live webcast of the conference call on the Internet at https://investor.cavco.com or via telephone at + 1 (844) 348-1686 (domestic) or + 1 (213) 358-0891 (international). An archive of the webcast and presentation will be available for 90 days at https://investor.cavco.com.

About Cavco

Cavco Industries, Inc., headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. We are one of the largest producers of manufactured and modular homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments. Our products are marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood and MidCountry. We are also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins and factory-built commercial structures. Cavco's finance subsidiary, CountryPlace Mortgage, is an approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller/servicer and a Ginnie Mae mortgage-backed securities issuer that offers conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages and home-only loans to purchasers of factory-built homes. Our insurance subsidiary, Standard Casualty, provides property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In general, all statements that are not historical in nature are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are typically included, for example, in discussions regarding the manufactured housing industry; our financial performance and operating results; and the expected effect of certain risks and uncertainties on our business, financial condition and results of operations. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. As a result, our actual results or performance may differ materially from anticipated results or performance. Factors that could cause such differences to occur include, but are not limited to: the impact of local or national emergencies including the COVID-19 pandemic, including such impacts from state and federal regulatory action that restricts our ability to operate our business in the ordinary course and impacts on (i) customer demand and the availability of financing for our products, (ii) our supply chain and the availability of raw materials for the manufacture of our products, (iii) the availability of labor and the health and safety of our workforce and (iv) our liquidity and access to the capital markets; labor shortages and the pricing and availability of raw materials; our ability to successfully integrate past acquisitions or future acquisitions and the ability to attain the anticipated benefits of such acquisitions; involvement in vertically integrated lines of business, including manufactured housing consumer finance, commercial finance and insurance; information technology failures or cyber incidents; our participation in certain financing programs for the purchase of our products by industry distributors and consumers, which may expose us to additional risk of credit loss; significant warranty and construction defect claims on factory-built housing; our contingent repurchase obligations related to wholesale financing provided to industry distributors; a write-off of all or part of our goodwill; our ability to maintain relationships with independent distributors; our business and operations being concentrated in certain geographic regions; governmental and regulatory disruption, including prolonged delays by Congress and the President to approve budgets or continuing appropriations resolutions to facilitate the operation of the federal government; curtailment of available financing from home-only lenders and increased lending regulations; availability of wholesale financing and limited floor plan lenders; market forces and housing demand fluctuations; the cyclical and seasonal nature of our business; competition; general deterioration in economic conditions and turmoil in the financial markets; unfavorable zoning ordinances; extensive regulation affecting the production and sale of manufactured housing; potential financial impact on the Company from the subpoenas we received from the SEC and its ongoing investigation, including the risk of potential litigation or regulatory action, and costs and expenses arising from the SEC subpoenas and investigation and the events described in or covered by the SEC subpoenas and investigation, which include the Company's indemnification obligations, potential penalties and insurance costs regarding such matters, and potential reputational damage that the Company may suffer; losses not covered by our director and officer insurance, which may be large, adversely impacting financial performance; loss of any of our executive officers; our ability to generate income in the future; liquidity and ability to raise capital may be limited; organizational document provisions delaying or making a change in control more difficult; and volatility of stock price; together with all of the other risks described in our filings with the SEC. Readers are specifically referred to the Risk Factors described in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended April 3, 2021 as may be amended from time to time, which identify important risks that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Cavco expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements.





CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

January 1,

2022 April 3,

2021 ASSETS (Unaudited) Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 267,265 $ 322,279 Restricted cash, current 15,542 16,693 Accounts receivable, net 64,536 47,396 Short-term investments 21,116 19,496 Current portion of consumer loans receivable, net 25,397 37,690 Current portion of commercial loans receivable, net 29,308 14,568 Current portion of commercial loans receivable from affiliates, net 217 4,664 Inventories 200,313 131,234 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 79,855 57,779 Total current assets 703,549 651,799 Restricted cash 335 335 Investments 35,377 35,010 Consumer loans receivable, net 30,632 37,108 Commercial loans receivable, net 35,056 20,281 Commercial loans receivable from affiliates, net 2,391 4,801 Property, plant and equipment, net 157,990 96,794 Goodwill 101,945 75,090 Other intangibles, net 28,982 14,363 Operating lease right-of-use assets 15,974 16,252 Total assets $ 1,112,231 $ 951,833 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST, AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 33,756 $ 32,120 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 238,208 203,133 Current portion of secured financings and other 798 1,851 Total current liabilities 272,762 237,104 Operating lease liabilities 12,482 13,361 Secured financings and other 11,030 10,335 Deferred income taxes 8,541 7,393 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 1,204 — Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; No shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized; Issued 9,289,608 and 9,241,256 shares, respectively 93 92 Treasury stock, at cost; 126,573 and 6,600 shares, respectively (30,567 ) (1,441 ) Additional paid-in capital 261,596 253,835 Retained earnings 575,132 431,057 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (42 ) 97 Total stockholders' equity 806,212 683,640 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and stockholders' equity $ 1,112,231 $ 951,833





CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended January 1,

2022 December 26,

2020 January 1,

2022 December 26,

2020 Net revenue $ 431,714 $ 288,772 $ 1,121,679 $ 801,549 Cost of sales 316,506 229,534 842,530 633,447 Gross profit 115,208 59,238 279,149 168,102 Selling, general and administrative expenses 60,322 35,414 146,526 106,190 Income from operations 54,886 23,824 132,623 61,912 Interest expense (209 ) (177 ) (576 ) (567 ) Other income, net 4,258 2,243 11,387 5,821 Income before income taxes 58,935 25,890 143,434 67,166 Income tax benefit (expense) 20,680 (6,189 ) 910 (15,742 ) Net income 79,615 19,701 144,344 51,424 Less: net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest 196 — 269 — Net income attributable to Cavco common stockholders $ 79,419 $ 19,701 $ 144,075 $ 51,424 Net income per share attributable to Cavco common stockholders Basic $ 8.66 $ 2.14 $ 15.68 $ 5.60 Diluted $ 8.57 $ 2.12 $ 15.54 $ 5.54 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 9,174,224 9,190,254 9,187,828 9,182,491 Diluted 9,270,438 9,295,553 9,270,855 9,285,238





CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.

OTHER OPERATING DATA

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended January 1,

2022 December 26,

2020 January 1,

2022 December 26,

2020 Capital expenditures $ 4,267 $ 2,043 $ 8,938 $ 5,816 Depreciation $ 3,037 $ 1,367 $ 5,888 $ 4,175 Amortization of other intangibles $ 523 $ 186 $ 862 $ 560

For additional information, contact:

Mark Fusler

Director of Financial Reporting and Investor Relations

investor_relations@cavco.com

Phone: 602-256-6263

On the Internet: www.cavco.com