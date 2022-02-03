HTG Names Renowned RNA Expert Dr. Robert Spitale to Therapeutics Scientific Advisory Board

TUCSON, Ariz., Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM) (HTG), a life science company advancing precision medicine through its innovative transcriptome-wide profiling technology, announced it has appointed Robert Spitale, Ph.D., Associate Director and Associate Dean of Research in the School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Services at the University of California, Irvine (UC Irvine), to the HTG Therapeutics Scientific Advisory Board.



Dr. Spitale is a chemical biologist with extensive training in genomics and cell biology, and is internationally recognized as a leader in the field of RNA structure and function. His research has focused on developing novel chemical and bioinformatic approaches to better understand how RNA molecules orchestrate gene expression pathways and contribute to disease pathology.

“Dr. Spitale’s thorough understanding of the principles and mechanisms underlying RNA structure and the resulting impact on gene expression pathways can provide HTG with critical knowledge as we define our therapeutic targets addressing a wide range of medical needs,” said Dr. Stephen Barat, Senior Vice President of Therapeutics at HTG. “His enthusiasm, vision and expertise are a tremendous addition to HTG Therapeutics’ expanding team of advisors.”

“Having been involved in a range of projects grounded in emerging technologies and innovative applications over the course of my career, I am delighted to join HTG at this time in their Therapeutic unit’s development,” said Dr. Spitale. “The technology they have developed has the potential to fundamentally transform drug development, and the opportunity to be a part of HTG’s early progress into therapeutics is extraordinarily exciting.”

Dr. Spitale received his Ph.D. degree in Chemistry at the University of Rochester in 2009, as an Elon Huntington Hooker Fellow, with Professor Joseph Wedekind. He then transitioned to postdoctoral studies at Stanford University and was awarded the A.P. Giannini Fellowship to support his research with Professor Howard Chang. Joining UC Irvine as an Assistant Professor in 2014 in the Pharmaceutical Sciences Department, he was promoted to Professor in 2020.

He has received numerous prestigious awards, including a W.M. Keck grant, a Pew Biomedical Scholar award, the NIH Director’s New Innovator Award, the Ono Pharmaceuticals Breakthrough Science Initiative Award and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative in Neurodegeneration Award in 2020.

About HTG:

HTG is accelerating precision medicine from diagnosis to treatment by harnessing the power of transcriptome-wide profiling to drive translational research, clinical diagnostics and targeted therapeutics across a variety of disease areas.

Building on more than a decade of pioneering innovation and partnerships with biopharma leaders and major academic institutes, HTG’s proprietary RNA platform technologies are designed to make the development of life science tools and diagnostics more effective and efficient and to unlock a differentiated and disruptive approach to transformative drug discovery. For more information visit www.htgmolecular.com.

