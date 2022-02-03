Synaptics Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

Q2’22 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights



Revenue of $420.5 million

IoT revenue increased 60% YoY

Record GAAP gross margin of 53.5 percent

Record non-GAAP gross margin of 59.5 percent

GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.71

Record non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $3.26

GAAP operating margin of 18.5 percent

Record non-GAAP operating margin of 37.1 percent

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics Incorporated (Nasdaq: SYNA ), today reported financial results for its second quarter of fiscal 2022 ended December 25, 2021.

Net revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was $420.5 million. GAAP net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was $69.5 million, or $1.71 per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was a record $132.8 million, or $3.26 per diluted share.

“Synaptics reported another solid quarter with second quarter revenue at the mid-point of our guidance, non-GAAP gross margin at the high-end of our guidance and non-GAAP operating margin above the high-end of guidance. Our IoT revenue is now at a $1 billion annual run-rate and grew 60% year-over-year. Our pipeline and design-win momentum remains solid as we continue to deliver innovative solutions in each of our product groups.” said Michael Hurlston, Synaptics’ President and CEO.

Business Outlook

Dean Butler, Chief Financial Officer of Synaptics, added, “For our third quarter of fiscal year 2022, we expect to grow revenue again while maintaining our gross margin profile despite recent input price increases. Our mid-point guidance includes an expectation of achieving a significant non-GAAP gross margin milestone of 60%. Our backlog remains strong with customer demand continuing to outpace supply availability; we have once again factored in the current semiconductor supply chain constraints and pricing changes into our March quarter guidance.”

For the third quarter of fiscal 2022, the company expects:

GAAP Non-GAAP

Adjustment Non-GAAP Revenue $450M to $480M N/A N/A Gross Margin* 52.5 percent to

53.5 percent $32M 59.5 percent to

60.5 percent Operating Expense** $159M to $166M $55M to $58M $104M to $108M

*Projected Non-GAAP gross margin excludes $25 million of intangible asset amortization, $6 million of inventory fair value adjustments, and $1.0 million of share-based compensation.

**Projected Non-GAAP operating expense excludes $38 million to $41 million of share-based compensation, $2.5 million of prepaid development amortization, $2.5 million of restructuring costs, and $12 million of intangible asset amortization.

Earnings Call and Supplementary Materials

The Synaptics second quarter 2022 teleconference and webcast is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET), on Thursday, February 3, 2022, during which the company will provide forward-looking information.

Speakers:

Michael Hurlston, President and Chief Executive Officer

Dean Butler, Chief Financial Officer

To participate on the live call, analysts and investors should dial 833-614-1539 (conference ID: 4099047). Supplementary slides, a copy of the prepared remarks, and a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s Website at https://investor.synaptics.com/.

About Synaptics Incorporated:

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Forward-Looking Statements

SYNAPTICS INCORPORATED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions except share data) (Unaudited) December 31, June 30, 2021 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 502.8 $ 836.3 Short-term investments 71.1 - Accounts receivables, net of allowances of $5.9 and $5.8 at December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively 312.2 228.3 Inventories 133.3 82.0 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 55.3 33.1 Total current assets 1,074.7 1,179.7 Property and equipment at cost, net 56.9 91.2 Non-current assets held for sale 50.8 - Goodwill 826.6 570.0 Purchased intangibles, net 447.6 301.5 Non-current other assets 110.8 84.4 Total assets $ 2,567.4 $ 2,226.8 0.00 0.00 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 134.5 $ 97.6 Accrued compensation 68.4 76.4 Income taxes payable 23.8 29.4 Other accrued liabilities 138.5 96.2 Current portion of debt - 487.1 Total current liabilities 365.2 786.7 Long-term debt 983.5 394.4 Other long-term liabilities 154.8 78.5 Total liabilities 1,503.5 1,259.6 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock; $.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock; $.001 par value; 120,000,000 shares authorized; 67,643,668 and 66,963,006 shares issued, and 39,519,047 and 35,331,903 shares outstanding, respectively 0.1 0.1 Additional paid in capital 867.7 1,391.5 Less: 28,124,621 and 31,631,103 treasury shares, at cost (694.5 ) (1,205.4 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (0.1 ) - Retained earnings 890.7 781.0 Total stockholders' equity 1,063.9 967.2 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,567.4 $ 2,226.8







SYNAPTICS INCORPORATED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net revenue $ 420.5 $ 357.6 $ 793.2 $ 686.0 Acquisition related costs (1) 24.0 34.8 40.9 63.3 Cost of revenue 171.4 172.4 329.1 337.8 Gross margin 225.1 150.4 423.2 284.9 Operating expenses Research and development 88.9 77.3 175.0 158.2 Selling, general, and administrative 44.3 39.5 85.9 74.8 Acquisition related costs (2) 9.2 8.7 17.6 15.4 Restructuring costs (3) 5.1 0.6 6.5 6.2 Gain on sale of audio technology assets - (34.2 ) - (34.2 ) Total operating expenses 147.5 91.9 285.0 220.4 Operating income 77.6 58.5 138.2 64.5 Interest and other income, net (5.7 ) (6.0 ) (11.6 ) (10.7 ) Loss on early retirement of debt - - (8.1 ) - Income before income taxes 71.9 52.5 118.5 53.8 Provision for income taxes 2.0 2.4 7.9 6.0 Equity investment loss (0.4 ) (0.5 ) (0.9 ) (1.0 ) Net income $ 69.5 $ 49.6 $ 109.7 $ 46.8 Net income per share: Basic $ 1.76 $ 1.43 $ 2.85 $ 1.36 Diluted $ 1.71 $ 1.36 $ 2.70 $ 1.29 Shares used in computing net income per share: Basic 39.4 34.8 38.5 34.5 Diluted 40.7 36.5 40.7 36.4 (1 ) These acquisition related costs consist primarily of amortization of acquired intangible assets and inventory fair value adjustments associated with acquisitions. (2 ) These acquisition related costs, net consist primarily of amortization associated with certain acquired intangible assets. (3 ) Restructuring costs primarily include severance costs and facility consolidation costs associated with operational restructurings and acquisitions.







SYNAPTICS INCORPORATED Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In millions except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP gross margin $ 225.1 $ 150.4 $ 423.2 $ 284.9 Acquisition related costs 24.0 34.8 40.9 63.3 Recovery on supply commitment - - - (0.6 ) Share-based compensation 1.3 1.0 2.3 1.8 Non-GAAP gross margin $ 250.4 $ 186.2 $ 466.4 $ 349.4 GAAP gross margin - percentage of revenue 53.5 % 42.1 % 53.4 % 41.5 % Acquisition related costs - percentage of revenue 5.7 % 9.7 % 5.2 % 9.2 % Recovery on supply commitment 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % -0.1 % Share-based compensation - percentage of revenue 0.3 % 0.3 % 0.3 % 0.3 % Non-GAAP gross margin - percentage of revenue 59.5 % 52.1 % 58.8 % 50.9 % GAAP research and development expense $ 88.9 $ 77.3 $ 175.0 $ 158.2 Share-based compensation (18.6 ) (9.5 ) (39.4 ) (20.5 ) Retention costs - (1.0 ) - (3.9 ) Amortization prepaid development costs (2.5 ) (2.5 ) (5.0 ) (4.2 ) Integration related costs - (0.2 ) - (0.9 ) Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 67.8 $ 64.1 $ 130.6 $ 128.7 GAAP selling, general, and administrative expense $ 44.3 $ 39.5 $ 85.9 $ 74.8 Share-based compensation (16.7 ) (12.9 ) (30.5 ) (22.6 ) Acquisition/divestiture related costs (1.2 ) (0.7 ) (3.4 ) (2.4 ) Retention costs - (0.1 ) - (1.1 ) Non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative expense $ 26.4 $ 25.8 $ 52.0 $ 48.7 GAAP operating income $ 77.6 $ 58.5 $ 138.2 $ 64.5 Recovery on supply commitment - - - (0.6 ) Acquisition & integration related costs 34.4 44.4 61.9 82.0 Share-based compensation 36.6 23.4 72.2 44.9 Restructuring costs 5.1 0.6 6.5 6.2 Retention costs - 1.1 - 5.0 Amortization prepaid development costs 2.5 2.5 5.0 4.2 Gain on sale of audio technology assets - (34.2 ) - (34.2 ) Non-GAAP operating income $ 156.2 $ 96.3 $ 283.8 $ 172.0 GAAP net income $ 69.5 $ 49.6 $ 109.7 $ 46.8 Recovery on supply commitment - - - (0.6 ) Acquisition & integration related costs 34.4 44.4 61.9 82.0 Share-based compensation 36.6 23.4 72.2 44.9 Restructuring costs 5.1 0.6 6.5 6.2 Retention program costs - 1.1 - 5.0 Amortization prepaid development costs 2.5 2.5 5.0 4.2 Gain on sale of audio technology assets - (34.2 ) - (34.2 ) Other non-cash items 0.4 4.9 2.2 9.7 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - 8.1 - Equity investment loss 0.4 0.5 0.9 1.0 Non-GAAP tax adjustments (16.1 ) (9.0 ) (25.0 ) (14.5 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 132.8 $ 83.8 $ 241.5 $ 150.5 GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 1.71 $ 1.36 $ 2.70 $ 1.29 Recovery on supply commitment - - - (0.02 ) Acquisition/divestiture & integration related costs 0.84 1.22 1.52 2.25 Share-based compensation 0.90 0.64 1.78 1.23 Restructuring costs 0.13 0.02 0.16 0.17 Retention program costs - 0.03 - 0.14 Amortization prepaid development costs 0.06 0.07 0.12 0.11 Gain on sale of audio technology assets - (0.94 ) - (0.94 ) Other non-cash items 0.01 0.14 0.05 0.27 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - 0.20 - Equity investment loss 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.03 Non-GAAP tax adjustments (0.40 ) (0.25 ) (0.62 ) (0.40 ) Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 3.26 $ 2.30 $ 5.93 $ 4.13







SYNAPTICS INCORPORATED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Net income $ 109.7 $ 46.8 Non-cash operating items 123.8 75.2 Changes in working capital (52.8 ) (44.1 ) Provided by operations 180.7 77.9 Acquisitions & investments (512.2 ) (628.0 ) Gain on sale of audio technology assets - 34.2 Fixed asset & intangible asset purchases (13.2 ) (12.2 ) Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments 0.6 88.0 Used in investing (524.8 ) (518.0 ) Payment for redemption of convertible debt (505.6 ) - Issuance of debt, net of issuance costs 588.8 - Equity compensation, net (54.9 ) (14.6 ) Refundable deposit transferred to vendor (16.6 ) - Provided by/(used in) financing 11.7 (14.6 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1.1 ) 1.2 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (333.5 ) (453.5 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 836.3 763.4 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 502.8 $ 309.9 Cash paid for taxes $ 17.4 $ 27.1 Cash refund on taxes $ 1.6 $ 0.3













