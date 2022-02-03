eGain Reports Record Revenue in Second Quarter of Fiscal 2022, Up 20% Year Over Year, and Raises Revenue Guidance for Full Fiscal Year

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), a leading cloud platform provider of customer engagement automation, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2022 second quarter ended December 31, 2021.



“Strong bookings drove record revenue in the quarter, well ahead of our guidance and consensus estimates,” said Ashu Roy, eGain’s CEO. “Knowledge management is the #1 technology recommended by Gartner for Customer Service in 2022. We are leading the charge to add omnichannel solve capabilities to customer engagement with the eGain Knowledge Hub. Also, we heartily congratulate BT Consumer, one of our marquee clients, for winning the 2021 KM Reality award. And we thank the IRS whose agency sponsorship helped us receive FedRAMP authorization for our SaaS suite.”

Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $23.1 million, up 20% year over year.

SaaS revenue was $20.5 million, up 26% year over year.

Subscription non-GAAP gross margin was 83%, up 100 basis points year over year.

Total non-GAAP gross margin was 78%, up 200 basis points year over year.

GAAP net loss was $826,000, or $0.03 per share on a basic and diluted basis, compared to GAAP net income of $1.6 million, or $0.05 per share on a basic and diluted basis, in Q2 2021.

Non-GAAP net income was $3.0 million, or $0.10 per share on a basic and diluted basis, compared to non-GAAP net income of $2.0 million, or $0.07 per share on a basic basis and $0.06 per share on a diluted basis, in Q2 2021.

Total cash and cash equivalents were $68.5 million, compared to $54.2 million in Q2 2021.



Fiscal 2022 First Six Months Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $44.5 million, up 16% year over year.

SaaS revenue was $39.6 million, up 23% year over year.

Subscription non-GAAP gross margin was 83%, up 100 basis points year over year.

Total non-GAAP gross margin was 78%, up 200 basis points year over year.

GAAP net loss was $275,000, or $0.01 per share on a basic and diluted basis, compared to GAAP net income of $3.7 million, or $0.12 per share on a basic basis and $0.11 per share on a diluted basis, in Q2 2021.

Non-GAAP net income was $5.7 million, or $0.18 per share on a basic and diluted basis, compared to non-GAAP net income of $4.6 million, or $0.15 per share on a basic basis and $0.14 per share on a diluted basis, in Q2 2021.

Cash provided from operations was $4.7 million, or an operating cash flow margin of 11%.



Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Financial Guidance

For the third quarter of fiscal 2022 ending March 31, 2022, eGain expects:

Total revenue of between $22.9 million to $23.5 million, representing growth of 16% to 19% year over year.

GAAP net loss of $3.0 million to $4.0 million, or $0.10 to $0.13 per share. Includes stock-based compensation expense of approximately $3.0 million. Includes depreciation and amortization of approximately $120,000.

Non-GAAP net loss of breakeven to $1.0 million, or $0.00 to $0.03 per share.



Fiscal 2022 Financial Guidance

For the fiscal 2022 full year ending June 30, 2022, eGain expects:

Total revenue of between $90.5 million to $92.0 million, representing growth of 16% to 18% year over year and is an increase from its previous annual revenue guidance of $89.0 million to $90.5 million.

GAAP net loss of $9.0 million to $10.5 million, or $0.29 to $0.33 per share. Includes stock-based compensation expense of approximately $12.0 million. Includes depreciation and amortization of approximately $500,000.

Non-GAAP net income of $1.5 million to $3.0 million, or $0.05 to $0.10 per share.



Guidance Assumption:

Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding are expected to be approximately 31.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 and 31.4 million for fiscal year 2022.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental information relating to our operating results, including non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP gross margin. Such non-GAAP financial measures are adjusted for stock-based compensation expense and amortization of acquired intangible assets. Non-GAAP results are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. eGain’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analysis and for budgeting and planning purposes. eGain believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors, and that it allows for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables at the end of this release. eGain urges investors to review the reconciliation and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.

About eGain

Our knowledge-powered customer engagement software automates digital-first, omnichannel experiences for global brands. Infused with AI and analytics, eGain’s top-rated cloud platform enables effortless customer journeys with virtual assistance, customer self-service, and modern agent tools. To learn more, visit www.egain.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation our financial guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 ending March 31, 2022 and full year of fiscal 2022 ending June 30, 2022; our continued investment in sales and marketing and market opportunity; and expectations regarding our growth prospects. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements, including future financial guidance, involves risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, the Company’s actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make, including our ability to achieve our targets for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 ending March 31, 2022 and full year of fiscal 2022 ending June 30, 2022. The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to: risks to our business, operating results, financial condition, and prospects from the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic downturns, including but not limited to, its effect on customer demand for the Company’s products and services and the impact of potential delays in customer payments; risks associated with new product releases and new services and products features; risks that customer demand may fluctuate or decrease; risks that we are unable to collect unbilled contractual commitments, particularly in the current economic environment; risks that our lengthy sales cycles may negatively affect our operating results; currency risks; our ability to capitalize on customer engagement; risks related to our reliance on a relatively small number of customers for a substantial portion of our revenue; our ability to compete successfully and manage growth; our ability to develop and expand strategic and third party distribution channels; risks related to our international operations; our ability to continue to innovate; our strategy of making investments in sales to drive growth; general political or destabilizing events, including war, intensified international hostilities, conflict or acts of terrorism; the effect of legislative initiatives or proposals, statutory changes, governmental or other applicable regulations and/or changes in industry requirements, including those addressing data privacy, cyber-security and cross-border data transfers; and other risks detailed from time to time in eGain’s public filings, including eGain’s annual report on Form 10-K filed on September 10, 2021 and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s web site at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

eGain Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

December 31, June 30, 2021 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 68,481 $ 63,231 Restricted cash 7 7 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $227 and $384 as of December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively 14,773 26,311 Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net 1,473 1,323 Prepaid expenses 1,916 3,028 Other current assets 842 778 Total current assets 87,492 94,678 Property and equipment, net 750 705 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,420 2,191 Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net of current portion 3,102 2,612 Goodwill 13,186 13,186 Other assets, net 1,378 1,191 Total assets $ 110,328 $ 114,563 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,580 $ 3,068 Accrued compensation 6,396 8,444 Accrued liabilities 2,978 4,352 Operating lease liabilities 1,178 1,466 Deferred revenue 39,009 46,211 Total current liabilities 51,141 63,541 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 2,543 3,332 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 3,091 797 Other long-term liabilities 889 832 Total liabilities 57,664 68,502 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock, par value $0.001 - authorized: 60,000 and 50,000 shares; outstanding: 31,493 and 31,231 shares as of December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively 31 31 Additional paid-in capital 385,467 378,451 Notes receivable from stockholders (94 ) (92 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,356 ) (1,220 ) Accumulated deficit (331,384 ) (331,109 ) Total stockholders' equity 52,664 46,061 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 110,328 $ 114,563

eGain Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: Subscription $ 21,306 $ 17,699 $ 41,451 $ 35,447 Professional services 1,787 1,534 3,092 2,849 Total revenue 23,093 19,233 44,543 38,296 Cost of revenue: Cost of subscription 3,521 3,248 7,008 6,470 Cost of professional services 2,580 1,463 4,392 2,873 Total cost of revenue 6,101 4,711 11,400 9,343 Gross profit 16,992 14,522 33,143 28,953 Operating expenses: Research and development 6,186 4,508 11,795 9,013 Sales and marketing 8,155 6,266 15,558 11,897 General and administrative 3,281 1,852 5,730 3,796 Total operating expenses 17,622 12,626 33,083 24,706 (Loss) Income from operations (630 ) 1,896 60 4,247 Interest income, net 2 2 4 6 Other expense, net (29 ) (160 ) (19 ) (323 ) (Loss) Income before income tax provision (657 ) 1,738 45 3,930 Income tax provision (169 ) (132 ) (320 ) (280 ) Net (loss) income $ (826 ) $ 1,606 $ (275 ) $ 3,650 Per share information: (Loss) Earnings per share: Basic $ (0.03 ) $ 0.05 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.12 Diluted $ (0.03 ) $ 0.05 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.11 Weighted-average shares used in computation: Basic 31,430 30,967 31,355 30,910 Diluted 31,430 32,732 31,355 32,605 Stock-based compensation included in above costs and expenses: Cost of revenue $ 1,006 $ 80 $ 1,524 $ 155 Research and development 988 144 1,527 302 Sales and marketing 750 175 1,259 306 General and administrative 1,077 27 1,618 133 $ 3,821 $ 426 $ 5,928 $ 896 Amortization of intangible assets included in above costs and expenses: Cost of revenue $ — $ — $ — $ 26 $ — $ — $ — $ 26

eGain Corporation

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Table

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Loss) Income from operations $ (630 ) $ 1,896 $ 60 $ 4,247 Add: Stock-based compensation 3,821 426 5,928 896 Amortization of intangibles assets — — — 26 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 3,191 $ 2,322 $ 5,988 $ 5,169 Net (loss) income $ (826 ) $ 1,606 $ (275 ) $ 3,650 Add: Stock-based compensation 3,821 426 5,928 896 Amortization of intangibles assets — — — 26 Non-GAAP net income $ 2,995 $ 2,032 $ 5,653 $ 4,572 Per share information: Non-GAAP earnings per share: Basic $ 0.10 $ 0.07 $ 0.18 $ 0.15 Diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.06 $ 0.18 $ 0.14 Weighted-average shares used in computation: Basic 31,430 30,967 31,355 30,910 Diluted 31,430 32,732 31,355 32,605

eGain Corporation

Other GAAP to Non-GAAP Supplemental Financial Information

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Growth Rates Constant Currency

Growth Rates [1] 2021 2020 Revenue: SaaS revenue $ 20,451 $ 16,177 26 % 26 % Legacy revenue 855 1,522 (44 %) (44 %) GAAP subscription 21,306 17,699 20 % 20 % GAAP professional services 1,787 1,534 16 % 16 % Total GAAP revenue $ 23,093 $ 19,233 20 % 19 % SaaS and professional services revenue: SaaS revenue $ 20,451 $ 16,177 26 % 26 % Professional Services 1,787 1,534 16 % 16 % Total SaaS and professional services revenue $ 22,238 $ 17,711 26 % 25 % Cost of Revenue: GAAP subscription $ 3,521 $ 3,248 Add back: Non-GAAP subscription $ 3,521 $ 3,248 GAAP professional services $ 2,580 $ 1,463 Add back: Stock-based compensation (1,006 ) (80 ) Non-GAAP professional services $ 1,574 $ 1,383 GAAP total cost of revenue $ 6,101 $ 4,711 Add back: Stock-based compensation (1,006 ) (80 ) Non-GAAP total cost of revenue $ 5,095 $ 4,631 10 % 10 % Gross Profit: Non-GAAP subscription $ 17,785 $ 14,451 Non-GAAP professional services 213 151 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 17,998 $ 14,602 23 % 22 % Operating expenses: GAAP research and development $ 6,186 $ 4,508 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (988 ) (144 ) Non-GAAP research and development $ 5,198 $ 4,364 19 % 19 % GAAP sales and marketing $ 8,155 $ 6,266 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (750 ) (175 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 7,405 $ 6,091 22 % 21 % GAAP general and administrative $ 3,281 $ 1,852 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (1,077 ) (27 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 2,204 $ 1,825 21 % 20 % GAAP operating expenses $ 17,622 $ 12,626 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (2,815 ) (346 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 14,807 $ 12,280 21 % 20 %

[1] Constant currency growth rates presented are derived from converting the current period results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. Dollars into U.S. Dollars at the exchange rates in effect during the prior period presented rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current period.



eGain Corporation

Other GAAP to Non-GAAP Supplemental Financial Information

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Six Months Ended

December 31, Growth Rates Constant Currency

Growth Rates [1] 2021 2020 Revenue: SaaS $ 39,645 $ 32,148 23 % 22 % Legacy revenue 1,806 3,299 (45 %) (47 %) GAAP subscription 41,451 35,447 17 % 16 % GAAP professional services 3,092 2,849 9 % 7 % Total GAAP revenue $ 44,543 $ 38,296 16 % 15 % SaaS and professional services revenue: SaaS $ 39,645 $ 32,148 23 % 22 % Professional Services 3,092 2,849 9 % 7 % Total SaaS and professional services revenue $ 42,737 $ 34,997 22 % 21 % Cost of Revenue: GAAP subscription $ 7,008 $ 6,470 Add back: Amortization of intangible assets — (26 ) Non-GAAP subscription $ 7,008 $ 6,444 GAAP professional services $ 4,392 $ 2,873 Add back: Stock-based compensation (1,524 ) (155 ) Non-GAAP professional services $ 2,868 $ 2,718 GAAP total cost of revenue $ 11,400 $ 9,343 Add back: Stock-based compensation (1,524 ) (155 ) Amortization of intangible assets — (26 ) Non-GAAP total cost of revenue $ 9,876 $ 9,162 8 % 7 % Gross Profit: Non-GAAP subscription $ 34,443 $ 29,003 Non-GAAP professional services 224 131 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 34,667 $ 29,134 19 % 18 % Operating expenses: GAAP research and development $ 11,795 $ 9,013 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (1,527 ) (302 ) Non-GAAP research and development $ 10,268 $ 8,711 18 % 17 % GAAP sales and marketing $ 15,558 $ 11,897 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (1,259 ) (306 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 14,299 $ 11,591 23 % 22 % GAAP general and administrative $ 5,730 $ 3,796 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (1,618 ) (133 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 4,112 $ 3,663 12 % 11 % GAAP operating expenses $ 33,083 $ 24,706 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (4,404 ) (741 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 28,679 $ 23,965 20 % 19 %

[1] Constant currency growth rates presented are derived from converting the current period results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. Dollars into U.S. Dollars at the exchange rates in effect during the prior period presented rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current period.