Paycor Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Cincinnati, Ohio, UNITED STATES

  • Q2 Total revenue of $103.1 million, an increase of 20% year-over-year

  • Raises FY22 revenue guidance to $411-415 million, an increase of 17% year-over-year at the mid-point of the range

CINCINNATI, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYCR) (“Paycor”), a leading provider of human capital management (“HCM”) software, today announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, which ended December 31, 2021.

“Paycor posted strong second quarter results, demonstrated by 20% revenue growth and robust bookings performance,” said Raul Villar, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Paycor. “The focused investments we’ve made in our modern platform and go-to-market engine over the last two years continue to drive results.”

“Our sales teams have continued to successfully expand our presence in Tier 1 markets and exceed our sales coverage targets. We are also excited to be the newly named official HR software provider for the Pac-12 Conference, which supports our Tier 1 expansion in the West by increasing brand awareness among the more than 100,000 Pac-12 alumni and executives.”

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue was $103.1 million, compared to $85.9 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021.

  • Operating loss was $33.8 million, compared to $20.9 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021.

  • Adjusted operating income* was $10.3 million, compared to $13.5 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021.

  • Net loss attributable to Paycor HCM was $25.5 million, compared to $23.3 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021.

  • Adjusted net income attributable to Paycor HCM* was $8.0 million, compared to $9.9 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021.

*Adjusted operating income and adjusted net income attributable to Paycor HCM are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the discussion below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the reconciliations at the end of this press release for information concerning these and other non-GAAP financial measures.

Second Quarter and Recent Business Highlights

  • Selected as the Pac-12 Conference’s official HR software provider for the next four years. With a shared vision of developing and empowering leaders both on the courts and in business, the partnership will support Paycor’s Tier 1 expansion in the West by increasing brand awareness among key business decision-makers.

  • Released new predictive resignation feature that provides leaders with actionable insights to identify the top drivers of employee resignation and potential at-risk employees to help prevent turnover in today’s challenging labor market.

  • Introduced a new payroll-based journal reporting platform to simplify complex staffing reporting requirements for nursing facilities, enhancing Paycor’s industry-leading vertical differentiation within healthcare.

  • Once again, recognized as a Top Workplace by Energage, demonstrating Paycor’s commitment to live the cultural best practices we advocate to our clients that drive employee engagement and business performance.

Business Outlook

Based on information as of today, February 3, 2022, Paycor is issuing the following financial guidance:

Third Quarter Ending March 31, 2022:

  • Total revenue in the range of $117-118 million.

  • Adjusted operating income* in the range of $19-20 million.

Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2022:

  • Total revenue in the range of $411-415 million.

  • Adjusted operating income* in the range of $35-37 million.

*We are unable to reconcile forward-looking adjusted operating income to forward-looking loss from operations, the most closely comparable GAAP financial measure because the information needed to provide a complete reconciliation is unavailable at this time without unreasonable effort.

Conference Call Information

Paycor will host a conference call today, February 3, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss its financial results and guidance. To access this call, dial (877) 407-4018 (domestic) or (201) 689-8471 (international). The conference ID number is 13726219. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page (https://investors.paycor.com/) and a replay will be archived on the website as well.

About Paycor

Paycor creates Human Capital Management (“HCM”) software for leaders who want to make a difference. Our HCM platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from recruiting, onboarding and paying associates, to developing and retaining them. But what really sets us apart is our focus on business leaders. For over 30 years, we’ve been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need: HR technology that saves time, powerful analytics that provide actionable insights and personalized support. That’s why more than 29,000 customers trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, our business outlook, our business strategy and plans, our objectives for future operations, and any statements of a general economic or industry specific nature, are forward-looking statements. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “can have,” “likely,” “outlook,” “potential,” “targets,” “contemplates,” or the negative or plural of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, as well as in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We believe that these risks include, but are not limited to: our ability to manage our growth effectively; the expansion and retention of our direct sales force with qualified and productive persons and the related effects on the growth of our business; the impact on customer expansion and retention if implementation, user experience, customer service, or performance relating to our solutions is not satisfactory; our ability to innovate and deliver high-quality, technologically advanced products and services; our relationships with third parties; the proper operation of our software; future acquisitions of other companies’ businesses, technologies, or customer portfolios; the impact of COVID-19 on our business; and those risks described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2021, as well as in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur. Although we believe that the expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement after the date of this report, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, or to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we present the following non-GAAP financial measures in this press release and on the related teleconference call: adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross profit margin, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating income margin, adjusted sales and marketing expense, adjusted general and administrative expense, adjusted research and development expense, adjusted net income attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. and adjusted net income attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. per share. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating our core operating performance and trends to prepare and approve our annual budget, and to develop short-term and long-term operating plans. Management believes that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assists in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP financial information to supplement their GAAP results. We define (i) adjusted gross profit as gross profit before amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expenses, and certain corporate expenses, in each case that are included in costs of recurring revenues, (ii) adjusted gross profit margin as adjusted gross profit divided by total revenues, (iii) adjusted operating income as loss from operations before amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based award and liability incentive award compensation expenses, and other certain corporate expenses, such as costs related to acquisitions, (iv) adjusted operating income margin as adjusted operating income divided by total revenues, (v) adjusted sales and marketing expense as sales and marketing expenses before stock-based award and liability incentive award compensation expenses and other certain corporate expenses, (vi) adjusted general and administrative expense as general and administrative expenses before amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based award and liability incentive award compensation expenses, and other certain corporate expenses, (vii) adjusted research and development expense as research and development expenses before stock-based award and liability incentive award compensation expenses and other certain corporate expenses, (viii) adjusted net income attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. as loss before benefit for income taxes after adjusting for amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based award and liability incentive award compensation expenses, gain or loss on the extinguishment of debt, and other certain corporate expenses, such as costs related to acquisitions, all of which are tax effected applying an adjusted effective tax rate and (ix) adjusted net income attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. per share as adjusted net income attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. divided by adjusted shares outstanding. Adjusted shares outstanding includes potentially dilutive securities excluded from the GAAP dilutive net loss per share calculation.

The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release and discussed on the related teleconference call are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for gross profit, gross margin, operating income, operating income margin, sales and marketing expense, general and administrative expense, research and development expense, net income attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. and diluted net income attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. per share. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing our operating performance, you should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures that we present may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. A reconciliation is provided below under “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to GAAP Measures,” for each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP.

Investor Relations:
Rachel White
513-954-7388
IR@paycor.com 

Media Relations:
Carly Graman
513-954-7282
PR@paycor.com 


Paycor HCM, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share amounts)

 December 31, 2021 June 30, 2021
  (Unaudited)  
Assets   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$111,087  $2,634 
Accounts receivable, net 19,846   16,472 
Deferred contract costs 30,785   24,503 
Prepaid expenses 13,783   6,586 
Other current assets 977   1,516 
Current assets before funds held for clients 176,478   51,711 
Funds held for clients 940,157   670,315 
Total current assets 1,116,635   722,026 
Property and equipment, net 38,935   41,080 
Goodwill 750,397   750,802 
Intangible assets, net 301,097   355,323 
Capitalized software, net 35,192   31,310 
Long-term deferred contract costs 108,229   90,880 
Other long-term assets 21,867   19,532 
Total assets$2,372,352  $2,010,953 
Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest and Stockholders' Equity   
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable$11,946  $11,978 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 10,235   15,782 
Accrued payroll and payroll related expenses 29,523   32,305 
Deferred revenue 10,697   11,948 
Current liabilities before client fund obligations 62,401   72,013 
Client fund obligations 940,387   669,960 
Total current liabilities 1,002,788   741,973 
Deferred income taxes 66,651   76,138 
Other long-term liabilities 10,843   16,680 
Long-term debt, net    49,100 
Total liabilities 1,080,282   883,891 
Commitments and contingencies   
Redeemable noncontrolling interest    248,423 
Stockholders' equity:   
Common stock $0.001 par value per share, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 174,429,903 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 141,097,740 outstanding at June 30, 2021, respectively 174   141 
Treasury stock, at cost, 10,620,260 shares at December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021 (245,074)  (245,074)
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, — shares outstanding at December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively     
Series A preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized, — and 7,715 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively    262,772 
Additional paid-in capital 1,891,259   1,133,399 
Accumulated deficit (354,872)  (275,751)
Accumulated other comprehensive income 583   3,152 
Total stockholders' equity 1,292,070   878,639 
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and stockholders' equity$2,372,352  $2,010,953 


Paycor HCM, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share amounts)

 

 Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended
 December 31, December 31,
  2021  2020  2021  2020
Revenues:       
Recurring and other revenue$102,729  $85,416  $195,145  $163,967 
Interest income on funds held for clients 338   448   654   958 
Total revenues 103,067   85,864   195,799   164,925 
Cost of revenues 41,082   36,833   86,693   71,317 
Gross profit 61,985   49,031   109,106   93,608 
Operating expenses:       
Sales and marketing 40,682   25,477   86,470   49,820 
General and administrative 44,462   35,056   87,873   68,473 
Research and development 10,605   9,390   20,796   17,674 
Total operating expenses 95,749   69,923   195,139   135,967 
Loss from operations (33,764)  (20,892)  (86,033)  (42,359)
Other (expense) income:       
Interest expense (112)  (673)  (347)  (1,159)
Other 328   44   1,552   240 
Loss before benefit for income taxes (33,548)  (21,521)  (84,828)  (43,278)
Income tax benefit (8,084)  (4,704)  (17,328)  (9,129)
Net loss (25,464)  (16,817)  (67,500)  (34,149)
Less: Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling interests    6,471   11,621   11,521 
Net loss attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc.$(25,464) $(23,288) $(79,121) $(45,670)
Basic and diluted net loss attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. per share$(0.15) $(0.15) $(0.46) $(0.30)
Weighted average common shares outstanding:       
Basic and diluted 174,429,903   151,371,687   170,444,536   151,544,844 


Paycor HCM, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)

 Six Months Ended
 December 31,
  2021  2020
Cash flows from operating activities:   
Net loss$(67,500) $(34,149)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities   
Depreciation 3,448   3,355 
Amortization of intangible assets and software 67,653   67,619 
Amortization of deferred contract costs 14,062   8,482 
Stock-based compensation expense 39,027   3,433 
Amortization of debt acquisition costs 44   334 
Deferred tax benefit (17,340)  (9,129)
Bad debt expense 1,086   619 
Gain on sale of investments (9)  (69)
Gain on installment sale (1,359)   
Loss (gain) on foreign currency exchange 216   (455)
Change in fair value of deferred consideration (138)   
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:   
Accounts receivable (4,469)  (4,382)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets (6,658)  428 
Other long-term assets 254   (78)
Accounts payable 14   (4,265)
Accrued liabilities (3,670)  4,624 
Deferred revenue (709)  (613)
Other long-term liabilities (4,983)  284 
Deferred contract costs (37,693)  (29,190)
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (18,724)  6,848 
Cash flows from investing activities:   
Purchases of client funds available-for-sale securities (75,173)  (120,034)
Proceeds from sale and maturities of client funds available-for-sale securities 74,909   119,315 
Purchase of property and equipment (1,454)  (1,335)
Proceeds from note receivable on installment sale 3,040    
Acquisition of intangible assets (3,187)   
Acquisition of Paltech Solutions, Inc., net of cash acquired    (16,511)
Internally developed software costs (14,170)  (9,431)
Net cash used in investing activities (16,035)  (27,996)
Cash flows from financing activities:   
Net change in cash and cash equivalents held to satisfy client funds obligations 270,717   197,867 
Payment of deferred consideration (2,752)   
Proceeds from promissory note with related party    64,989 
Proceeds from line-of-credit 3,500   55,751 
Repayments of line-of-credit (52,600)  (55,751)
Proceeds from debt    25,000 
Repayments of debt    (481)
Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock, net of offering costs    175,146 
Purchase of treasury stock at cost    (245,074)
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock sold in the IPO, net of offering costs and underwriting discount 454,915    
Redemption of Redeemable Series A Preferred Stock (acquisition of non-controlling interest) (260,044)   
Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests    (2,723)
Other financing activities (395)  (397)
Net cash provided by financing activities 413,341   214,327 
Impact of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents 63   (30)
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments, and funds held for clients 378,645   193,149 
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments, and funds held for clients, beginning of year 560,000   546,448 
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments, and funds held for clients, end of year$938,645  $739,597 
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing, financing and other cash flow information:   
Capital expenditures in accounts payable$18  $277 
Cash paid during the year for interest$154  $344 
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments, and funds held for clients to the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets   
Cash and cash equivalents$111,087  $2,219 
Restricted cash and short-term investments    6,759 
Funds held for clients 827,558   730,619 
Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments, and funds held for clients$938,645  $739,597 


 

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to GAAP Measures

Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin (Unaudited)

 

 Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended
(in thousands)December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020
Gross Profit*$61,985  $49,031  $109,106  $93,608 
Gross Profit Margin 60.1%  57.1%  55.7%  56.8%
Amortization of intangible assets 4,862   11,722   16,584   22,691 
Stock-based compensation expense 1,838   213   3,495   426 
Adjusted Gross Profit*$68,685  $60,966  $129,185  $116,725 
Adjusted Gross Profit Margin 66.6%  71.0%  66.0%  70.8%


*Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit are burdened by depreciation expense of $0.7 million and $0.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $1.4 million and $1.2 million for the six months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit are burdened by amortization of capitalized software of $5.4 million and $3.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $10.2 million and $5.8 million for the six months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit are burdened by amortization of deferred contract costs of $4.1 million and $2.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $7.7 million and $4.6 million for the six months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.


Adjusted Operating Income (Unaudited)

 Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended
(in thousands)December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020
Loss from Operations$(33,764) $(20,892) $(86,033) $(42,359)
Operating Margin (32.8)%  (24.3)%  (43.9)%  (25.7)%
Amortization of intangible assets 25,362   31,267   57,412   61,771 
Stock-based compensation expense 17,215   1,736   39,027   3,433 
Liability incentive award compensation expense    20      63 
Corporate adjustments* 1,446   1,364   3,245   3,263 
Adjusted Operating Income$10,259  $13,495  $13,651  $26,171 
Adjusted Operating Income Margin 10.0%  15.7%  7.0%  15.9%

 

﻿

*Corporate adjustments for the three and six months ended December 31, 2021 relate to certain restructuring costs of $0.2 million and $0.2 million, respectively, as well as costs associated with becoming a public company, including the implementation of a new enterprise-resource planning system and professional, consulting, and other costs of $0.2 million and $2.0 million, respectively, and costs associated with a secondary offering completed in October 2021 (“October 2021 Secondary Offering”) of $1.0 million and $1.0 million, respectively. Corporate adjustments for the three and six months ended December 31, 2020 relate to certain transition costs of the new executive leadership team and closure of a standalone facility of $0.4 million and $1.0 million, respectively, as well as costs associated with becoming a public company, including the implementation of a new enterprise-resource planning system and professional, consulting, and other costs of $0.9 million and $1.8 million, respectively, and transaction expenses and costs associated with the Paltech Solutions, Inc. (“7Geese”) Acquisition totaling $0.1 million and $0.5 million, respectively.


Adjusted Operating Expenses (Unaudited)

 

 Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended
(in thousands)December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020
Sales and Marketing expense$40,682  $25,477  $86,470  $49,820 
Stock-based compensation expense (8,110)  (577)  (21,756)  (1,114)
Corporate adjustments*    (299)  (53)  (595)
Adjusted Sales and Marketing expense$32,572  $24,601  $64,661  $48,111 
General and Administrative expense$44,462  $35,056  $87,873  $68,473 
Amortization of intangible assets (20,500)  (19,545)  (40,828)  (39,080)
Stock-based compensation expense (6,113)  (909)  (11,101)  (1,819)
Liability incentive award compensation expense    (20)     (63)
Corporate adjustments** (1,446)  (1,065)  (3,192)  (2,668)
Adjusted General and Administrative expense$16,403  $13,517  $32,752  $24,843 
Research and Development expense$10,605  $9,390  $20,796  $17,674 
Stock-based compensation expense (1,154)  (37)  (2,675)  (74)
Adjusted Research and Development expense$9,451  $9,353  $18,121  $17,600 


*Corporate adjustments for the six months ended December 31, 2021 relate to costs associated with becoming a public company. Corporate adjustments for the three and six months ended December 31, 2020 relate to certain transition costs of the new executive leadership team and closure of a standalone facility.
**Corporate adjustments for the three and six months ended December 31, 2021 relate to certain restructuring costs of $0.2 million and $0.2 million, respectively, as well as costs associated with becoming a public company, including the implementation of a new enterprise-resource planning system and professional, consulting, and other costs of $0.2 million and $2.0 million, respectively, and costs associated with the October 2021 Secondary Offering of $1.0 million and $1.0 million, respectively. Corporate adjustments for the three and six months ended December 31, 2020 relate to certain transition costs of the new executive leadership team and closure of a standalone facility of $0.1 million and $0.4 million, respectively, as well as costs associated with becoming a public company, including the implementation of a new enterprise-resource planning system and professional, consulting, and other costs, of $0.9 million and $1.8 million, respectively, and transaction expenses and costs associated with the 7Geese Acquisition totaling $0.1 million and $0.5 million, respectively.


Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. and Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. Per Share (Unaudited)

 

 Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended
(in thousands)December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020
Net loss before benefit for income taxes$(33,548) $(21,521) $(84,828) $(43,278)
Loss on debt amendment       35    
Amortization of intangible assets 25,362   31,267   57,412   61,771 
Gain on installment sale       (1,359)   
Stock-based compensation expense 17,215   1,736   39,027   3,433 
Liability incentive award compensation expense    20      63 
Corporate adjustments* 1,446   1,364   3,245   3,263 
Non-GAAP adjusted income before applicable income taxes 10,475   12,866   13,532   25,252 
Income tax effect on adjustments** (2,514)  (2,959)  (3,248)  (5,808)
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc.$7,961  $9,907  $10,284  $19,444 
        
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. Per Share$0.05  $0.07  $0.06  $0.13 
Adjusted shares outstanding*** 175,075,956   151,626,272   172,368,220   151,672,136 


*Corporate adjustments for the three and six months ended December 31, 2021 relate to certain restructuring costs of $0.2 million and $0.2 million, respectively, as well as costs associated with becoming a public company, including the implementation of a new enterprise-resource planning system and professional, consulting, and other costs of $0.2 million and $2.0 million, respectively, and costs associated with the October 2021 Secondary Offering of $1.0 million and $1.0 million, respectively. Corporate adjustments for the three and six months ended December 31, 2020 relate to certain transition costs of the new executive leadership team and closure of a standalone facility of $0.4 million and $1.0 million, respectively, as well as costs associated with becoming a public company, including the implementation of a new enterprise-resource planning system and professional, consulting, and other costs of $0.9 million and $1.8 million, respectively, and transaction expenses and costs associated with the 7Geese acquisition totaling $0.1 million and $0.5 million, respectively.
**Non-GAAP adjusted income before applicable income taxes is tax effected using an adjusted effective tax rate of 24.0% for the three and six months ended December 31, 2021, respectively, and 23.0% for the three and six months ended December 31, 2020, respectively.
***The adjusted shares outstanding for the three months ended December 31, 2021 are based on the if-converted method and include potentially dilutive securities that are excluded from U.S. GAAP dilutive net income per share calculation because including them would have an anti-dilutive effect. The adjusted shares outstanding for the six months ended December 31, 2021 assume the conversion of the Series A Preferred Stock as if it would have occurred on July 1, 2021, based on the if-converted method and include potentially dilutive securities that are excluded from U.S. GAAP dilutive net income per share calculation because including them would have an anti-dilutive effect. The adjusted shares outstanding for the three and six months ended December 31, 2020 assume conversion of the Series A Preferred Stock as if it would have occurred on the December 29, 2020 issuance date based on the if-converted method.