Paycor Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Q2 Total revenue of $103.1 million, an increase of 20% year-over-year





Raises FY22 revenue guidance to $411-415 million, an increase of 17% year-over-year at the mid-point of the range



CINCINNATI, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYCR) (“Paycor”), a leading provider of human capital management (“HCM”) software, today announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, which ended December 31, 2021.

“Paycor posted strong second quarter results, demonstrated by 20% revenue growth and robust bookings performance,” said Raul Villar, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Paycor. “The focused investments we’ve made in our modern platform and go-to-market engine over the last two years continue to drive results.”

“Our sales teams have continued to successfully expand our presence in Tier 1 markets and exceed our sales coverage targets. We are also excited to be the newly named official HR software provider for the Pac-12 Conference, which supports our Tier 1 expansion in the West by increasing brand awareness among the more than 100,000 Pac-12 alumni and executives.”

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $103.1 million, compared to $85.9 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021.





Operating loss was $33.8 million, compared to $20.9 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021.





Adjusted operating income * was $10.3 million, compared to $13.5 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021.





Net loss attributable to Paycor HCM was $25.5 million, compared to $23.3 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021.





Adjusted net income attributable to Paycor HCM* was $8.0 million, compared to $9.9 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021.



*Adjusted operating income and adjusted net income attributable to Paycor HCM are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the discussion below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the reconciliations at the end of this press release for information concerning these and other non-GAAP financial measures.

Second Quarter and Recent Business Highlights

Selected as the Pac-12 Conference’s official HR software provider for the next four years. With a shared vision of developing and empowering leaders both on the courts and in business, the partnership will support Paycor’s Tier 1 expansion in the West by increasing brand awareness among key business decision-makers.





Released new predictive resignation feature that provides leaders with actionable insights to identify the top drivers of employee resignation and potential at-risk employees to help prevent turnover in today’s challenging labor market.





Introduced a new payroll-based journal reporting platform to simplify complex staffing reporting requirements for nursing facilities, enhancing Paycor’s industry-leading vertical differentiation within healthcare.





Once again, recognized as a Top Workplace by Energage, demonstrating Paycor’s commitment to live the cultural best practices we advocate to our clients that drive employee engagement and business performance.



Business Outlook

Based on information as of today, February 3, 2022, Paycor is issuing the following financial guidance:

Third Quarter Ending March 31, 2022:

Total revenue in the range of $117-118 million.





Adjusted operating income* in the range of $19-20 million.



Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2022:

Total revenue in the range of $411-415 million.





Adjusted operating income* in the range of $35-37 million.



*We are unable to reconcile forward-looking adjusted operating income to forward-looking loss from operations, the most closely comparable GAAP financial measure because the information needed to provide a complete reconciliation is unavailable at this time without unreasonable effort.

Conference Call Information

Paycor will host a conference call today, February 3, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss its financial results and guidance. To access this call, dial (877) 407-4018 (domestic) or (201) 689-8471 (international). The conference ID number is 13726219. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page (https://investors.paycor.com/) and a replay will be archived on the website as well.

About Paycor

Paycor creates Human Capital Management (“HCM”) software for leaders who want to make a difference. Our HCM platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from recruiting, onboarding and paying associates, to developing and retaining them. But what really sets us apart is our focus on business leaders. For over 30 years, we’ve been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need: HR technology that saves time, powerful analytics that provide actionable insights and personalized support. That’s why more than 29,000 customers trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, our business outlook, our business strategy and plans, our objectives for future operations, and any statements of a general economic or industry specific nature, are forward-looking statements. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “can have,” “likely,” “outlook,” “potential,” “targets,” “contemplates,” or the negative or plural of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, as well as in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We believe that these risks include, but are not limited to: our ability to manage our growth effectively; the expansion and retention of our direct sales force with qualified and productive persons and the related effects on the growth of our business; the impact on customer expansion and retention if implementation, user experience, customer service, or performance relating to our solutions is not satisfactory; our ability to innovate and deliver high-quality, technologically advanced products and services; our relationships with third parties; the proper operation of our software; future acquisitions of other companies’ businesses, technologies, or customer portfolios; the impact of COVID-19 on our business; and those risks described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2021, as well as in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur. Although we believe that the expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement after the date of this report, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, or to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we present the following non-GAAP financial measures in this press release and on the related teleconference call: adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross profit margin, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating income margin, adjusted sales and marketing expense, adjusted general and administrative expense, adjusted research and development expense, adjusted net income attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. and adjusted net income attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. per share. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating our core operating performance and trends to prepare and approve our annual budget, and to develop short-term and long-term operating plans. Management believes that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assists in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP financial information to supplement their GAAP results. We define (i) adjusted gross profit as gross profit before amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expenses, and certain corporate expenses, in each case that are included in costs of recurring revenues, (ii) adjusted gross profit margin as adjusted gross profit divided by total revenues, (iii) adjusted operating income as loss from operations before amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based award and liability incentive award compensation expenses, and other certain corporate expenses, such as costs related to acquisitions, (iv) adjusted operating income margin as adjusted operating income divided by total revenues, (v) adjusted sales and marketing expense as sales and marketing expenses before stock-based award and liability incentive award compensation expenses and other certain corporate expenses, (vi) adjusted general and administrative expense as general and administrative expenses before amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based award and liability incentive award compensation expenses, and other certain corporate expenses, (vii) adjusted research and development expense as research and development expenses before stock-based award and liability incentive award compensation expenses and other certain corporate expenses, (viii) adjusted net income attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. as loss before benefit for income taxes after adjusting for amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based award and liability incentive award compensation expenses, gain or loss on the extinguishment of debt, and other certain corporate expenses, such as costs related to acquisitions, all of which are tax effected applying an adjusted effective tax rate and (ix) adjusted net income attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. per share as adjusted net income attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. divided by adjusted shares outstanding. Adjusted shares outstanding includes potentially dilutive securities excluded from the GAAP dilutive net loss per share calculation.

The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release and discussed on the related teleconference call are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for gross profit, gross margin, operating income, operating income margin, sales and marketing expense, general and administrative expense, research and development expense, net income attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. and diluted net income attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. per share. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing our operating performance, you should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures that we present may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. A reconciliation is provided below under “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to GAAP Measures,” for each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP.

Investor Relations:

Rachel White

513-954-7388

IR@paycor.com

Media Relations:

Carly Graman

513-954-7282

PR@paycor.com





Paycor HCM, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share amounts)

December 31, 2021 June 30, 2021 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 111,087 $ 2,634 Accounts receivable, net 19,846 16,472 Deferred contract costs 30,785 24,503 Prepaid expenses 13,783 6,586 Other current assets 977 1,516 Current assets before funds held for clients 176,478 51,711 Funds held for clients 940,157 670,315 Total current assets 1,116,635 722,026 Property and equipment, net 38,935 41,080 Goodwill 750,397 750,802 Intangible assets, net 301,097 355,323 Capitalized software, net 35,192 31,310 Long-term deferred contract costs 108,229 90,880 Other long-term assets 21,867 19,532 Total assets $ 2,372,352 $ 2,010,953 Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 11,946 $ 11,978 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 10,235 15,782 Accrued payroll and payroll related expenses 29,523 32,305 Deferred revenue 10,697 11,948 Current liabilities before client fund obligations 62,401 72,013 Client fund obligations 940,387 669,960 Total current liabilities 1,002,788 741,973 Deferred income taxes 66,651 76,138 Other long-term liabilities 10,843 16,680 Long-term debt, net — 49,100 Total liabilities 1,080,282 883,891 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interest — 248,423 Stockholders' equity: Common stock $0.001 par value per share, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 174,429,903 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 141,097,740 outstanding at June 30, 2021, respectively 174 141 Treasury stock, at cost, 10,620,260 shares at December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021 (245,074 ) (245,074 ) Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, — shares outstanding at December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively — — Series A preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized, — and 7,715 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively — 262,772 Additional paid-in capital 1,891,259 1,133,399 Accumulated deficit (354,872 ) (275,751 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 583 3,152 Total stockholders' equity 1,292,070 878,639 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and stockholders' equity $ 2,372,352 $ 2,010,953





Paycor HCM, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share amounts)





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Recurring and other revenue $ 102,729 $ 85,416 $ 195,145 $ 163,967 Interest income on funds held for clients 338 448 654 958 Total revenues 103,067 85,864 195,799 164,925 Cost of revenues 41,082 36,833 86,693 71,317 Gross profit 61,985 49,031 109,106 93,608 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 40,682 25,477 86,470 49,820 General and administrative 44,462 35,056 87,873 68,473 Research and development 10,605 9,390 20,796 17,674 Total operating expenses 95,749 69,923 195,139 135,967 Loss from operations (33,764 ) (20,892 ) (86,033 ) (42,359 ) Other (expense) income: Interest expense (112 ) (673 ) (347 ) (1,159 ) Other 328 44 1,552 240 Loss before benefit for income taxes (33,548 ) (21,521 ) (84,828 ) (43,278 ) Income tax benefit (8,084 ) (4,704 ) (17,328 ) (9,129 ) Net loss (25,464 ) (16,817 ) (67,500 ) (34,149 ) Less: Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling interests — 6,471 11,621 11,521 Net loss attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. $ (25,464 ) $ (23,288 ) $ (79,121 ) $ (45,670 ) Basic and diluted net loss attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. per share $ (0.15 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.46 ) $ (0.30 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 174,429,903 151,371,687 170,444,536 151,544,844





Paycor HCM, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

Six Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (67,500 ) $ (34,149 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities Depreciation 3,448 3,355 Amortization of intangible assets and software 67,653 67,619 Amortization of deferred contract costs 14,062 8,482 Stock-based compensation expense 39,027 3,433 Amortization of debt acquisition costs 44 334 Deferred tax benefit (17,340 ) (9,129 ) Bad debt expense 1,086 619 Gain on sale of investments (9 ) (69 ) Gain on installment sale (1,359 ) — Loss (gain) on foreign currency exchange 216 (455 ) Change in fair value of deferred consideration (138 ) — Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions: Accounts receivable (4,469 ) (4,382 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (6,658 ) 428 Other long-term assets 254 (78 ) Accounts payable 14 (4,265 ) Accrued liabilities (3,670 ) 4,624 Deferred revenue (709 ) (613 ) Other long-term liabilities (4,983 ) 284 Deferred contract costs (37,693 ) (29,190 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (18,724 ) 6,848 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of client funds available-for-sale securities (75,173 ) (120,034 ) Proceeds from sale and maturities of client funds available-for-sale securities 74,909 119,315 Purchase of property and equipment (1,454 ) (1,335 ) Proceeds from note receivable on installment sale 3,040 — Acquisition of intangible assets (3,187 ) — Acquisition of Paltech Solutions, Inc., net of cash acquired — (16,511 ) Internally developed software costs (14,170 ) (9,431 ) Net cash used in investing activities (16,035 ) (27,996 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net change in cash and cash equivalents held to satisfy client funds obligations 270,717 197,867 Payment of deferred consideration (2,752 ) — Proceeds from promissory note with related party — 64,989 Proceeds from line-of-credit 3,500 55,751 Repayments of line-of-credit (52,600 ) (55,751 ) Proceeds from debt — 25,000 Repayments of debt — (481 ) Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock, net of offering costs — 175,146 Purchase of treasury stock at cost — (245,074 ) Proceeds from the issuance of common stock sold in the IPO, net of offering costs and underwriting discount 454,915 — Redemption of Redeemable Series A Preferred Stock (acquisition of non-controlling interest) (260,044 ) — Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests — (2,723 ) Other financing activities (395 ) (397 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 413,341 214,327 Impact of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents 63 (30 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments, and funds held for clients 378,645 193,149 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments, and funds held for clients, beginning of year 560,000 546,448 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments, and funds held for clients, end of year $ 938,645 $ 739,597 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing, financing and other cash flow information: Capital expenditures in accounts payable $ 18 $ 277 Cash paid during the year for interest $ 154 $ 344 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments, and funds held for clients to the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 111,087 $ 2,219 Restricted cash and short-term investments — 6,759 Funds held for clients 827,558 730,619 Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments, and funds held for clients $ 938,645 $ 739,597









Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to GAAP Measures

Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (in thousands) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Gross Profit* $ 61,985 $ 49,031 $ 109,106 $ 93,608 Gross Profit Margin 60.1 % 57.1 % 55.7 % 56.8 % Amortization of intangible assets 4,862 11,722 16,584 22,691 Stock-based compensation expense 1,838 213 3,495 426 Adjusted Gross Profit* $ 68,685 $ 60,966 $ 129,185 $ 116,725 Adjusted Gross Profit Margin 66.6 % 71.0 % 66.0 % 70.8 %





* Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit are burdened by depreciation expense of $0.7 million and $0.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $1.4 million and $1.2 million for the six months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit are burdened by amortization of capitalized software of $5.4 million and $3.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $10.2 million and $5.8 million for the six months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit are burdened by amortization of deferred contract costs of $4.1 million and $2.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $7.7 million and $4.6 million for the six months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.



Adjusted Operating Income (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (in thousands) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Loss from Operations $ (33,764 ) $ (20,892 ) $ (86,033 ) $ (42,359 ) Operating Margin (32.8 )% (24.3 )% (43.9 )% (25.7 )% Amortization of intangible assets 25,362 31,267 57,412 61,771 Stock-based compensation expense 17,215 1,736 39,027 3,433 Liability incentive award compensation expense — 20 — 63 Corporate adjustments* 1,446 1,364 3,245 3,263 Adjusted Operating Income $ 10,259 $ 13,495 $ 13,651 $ 26,171 Adjusted Operating Income Margin 10.0 % 15.7 % 7.0 % 15.9 %





﻿

* Corporate adjustments for the three and six months ended December 31, 2021 relate to certain restructuring costs of $0.2 million and $0.2 million, respectively, as well as costs associated with becoming a public company, including the implementation of a new enterprise-resource planning system and professional, consulting, and other costs of $0.2 million and $2.0 million, respectively, and costs associated with a secondary offering completed in October 2021 (“October 2021 Secondary Offering”) of $1.0 million and $1.0 million, respectively. Corporate adjustments for the three and six months ended December 31, 2020 relate to certain transition costs of the new executive leadership team and closure of a standalone facility of $0.4 million and $1.0 million, respectively, as well as costs associated with becoming a public company, including the implementation of a new enterprise-resource planning system and professional, consulting, and other costs of $0.9 million and $1.8 million, respectively, and transaction expenses and costs associated with the Paltech Solutions, Inc. (“7Geese”) Acquisition totaling $0.1 million and $0.5 million, respectively.



Adjusted Operating Expenses (Unaudited)







Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (in thousands) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Sales and Marketing expense $ 40,682 $ 25,477 $ 86,470 $ 49,820 Stock-based compensation expense (8,110 ) (577 ) (21,756 ) (1,114 ) Corporate adjustments* — (299 ) (53 ) (595 ) Adjusted Sales and Marketing expense $ 32,572 $ 24,601 $ 64,661 $ 48,111 General and Administrative expense $ 44,462 $ 35,056 $ 87,873 $ 68,473 Amortization of intangible assets (20,500 ) (19,545 ) (40,828 ) (39,080 ) Stock-based compensation expense (6,113 ) (909 ) (11,101 ) (1,819 ) Liability incentive award compensation expense — (20 ) — (63 ) Corporate adjustments** (1,446 ) (1,065 ) (3,192 ) (2,668 ) Adjusted General and Administrative expense $ 16,403 $ 13,517 $ 32,752 $ 24,843 Research and Development expense $ 10,605 $ 9,390 $ 20,796 $ 17,674 Stock-based compensation expense (1,154 ) (37 ) (2,675 ) (74 ) Adjusted Research and Development expense $ 9,451 $ 9,353 $ 18,121 $ 17,600





* Corporate adjustments for the six months ended December 31, 2021 relate to costs associated with becoming a public company. Corporate adjustments for the three and six months ended December 31, 2020 relate to certain transition costs of the new executive leadership team and closure of a standalone facility. ** Corporate adjustments for the three and six months ended December 31, 2021 relate to certain restructuring costs of $0.2 million and $0.2 million, respectively, as well as costs associated with becoming a public company, including the implementation of a new enterprise-resource planning system and professional, consulting, and other costs of $0.2 million and $2.0 million, respectively, and costs associated with the October 2021 Secondary Offering of $1.0 million and $1.0 million, respectively. Corporate adjustments for the three and six months ended December 31, 2020 relate to certain transition costs of the new executive leadership team and closure of a standalone facility of $0.1 million and $0.4 million, respectively, as well as costs associated with becoming a public company, including the implementation of a new enterprise-resource planning system and professional, consulting, and other costs, of $0.9 million and $1.8 million, respectively, and transaction expenses and costs associated with the 7Geese Acquisition totaling $0.1 million and $0.5 million, respectively.



Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. and Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. Per Share (Unaudited)







Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (in thousands) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Net loss before benefit for income taxes $ (33,548 ) $ (21,521 ) $ (84,828 ) $ (43,278 ) Loss on debt amendment — — 35 — Amortization of intangible assets 25,362 31,267 57,412 61,771 Gain on installment sale — — (1,359 ) — Stock-based compensation expense 17,215 1,736 39,027 3,433 Liability incentive award compensation expense — 20 — 63 Corporate adjustments* 1,446 1,364 3,245 3,263 Non-GAAP adjusted income before applicable income taxes 10,475 12,866 13,532 25,252 Income tax effect on adjustments** (2,514 ) (2,959 ) (3,248 ) (5,808 ) Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. $ 7,961 $ 9,907 $ 10,284 $ 19,444 Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. Per Share $ 0.05 $ 0.07 $ 0.06 $ 0.13 Adjusted shares outstanding*** 175,075,956 151,626,272 172,368,220 151,672,136



