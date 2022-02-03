CARROLL and Osso Capital Add More Than 300 Units to Florida Portfolio With Crosswynde Acquisition

ATLANTA, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A joint venture between CARROLL and Osso Capital has acquired Crosswynde Apartments in Tampa, Fla., the partnership's second acquisition in the Tampa Bay region.

Minutes from Tampa Bay, Crosswynde, a multifamily condo community, adds 326 units to the Firm's portfolio - with the opportunity to continue acquiring units as they become available. The resort-style community, located in close proximity to the Selmon Expressway and U.S. 301, provides residents with direct access to Downtown Tampa and Interstate 75. Featuring nine-foot ceilings and a variety of floor plans, Crosswynde is intended to cater to both individuals and families. The venture plans to renovate unit interiors to include stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, plank flooring, updated lighting, and plumbing fixtures.

"With steady population and employment growth and record-high demand for multifamily housing, CARROLL continues to be bullish on Florida and this MSA in particular," said M. Patrick Carroll, founder and CEO of CARROLL. "We are thrilled to expand both our partnership with Osso Capital and our presence in Tampa."

"We continue to see great potential in the Tampa Bay area and are excited to expand our portfolio in the market to nearly 1,100 units," said Olivia John, Founder and CEO of Osso Capital.

About CARROLL

CARROLL, a privately held real estate company, was founded in 2004. With headquarters in Atlanta, Ga., CARROLL focuses on multifamily communities, including acquisitions, property and asset management services, and fund management. The Firm has raised more than $4.0 billion of equity through CARROLL-sponsored funds and joint ventures. CARROLL has successfully purchased, developed, or sold more than $18.0 billion in real estate. CARROLL also has regional offices in Dallas-Fort Worth, Raleigh, Denver, Tampa, and New York.

The company manages more than 33,000 multifamily units in eight states and has purchased other multifamily owner/operators throughout the U.S. The Firm has also developed student housing, single-family residential, and retail communities, and has managed more than $500 million in construction projects throughout the past 10 years. From due diligence to execution, CARROLL has the internal capabilities and the external relationships to identify, underwrite, and close transactions. For more information, visit carrollorg.com.

About Osso Capital

Osso Capital is a New York City‐based multifamily‐focused investment firm led by Olivia John, a former Managing Director at Blackstone.

Osso's investing premise is "old school meets new school." Specifically, Osso combines institutional investment and asset management practices with a focus on utilizing data and automation to drive real‐time insights that better inform investment decisions, while also being deeply committed to implementing ESG initiatives internally and within the Osso portfolio.

Osso currently owns over 7,000 multifamily units throughout the United States. Learn more at ossocapital.com.

