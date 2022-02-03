Monte Rosa Therapeutics Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUE), a biotechnology company developing novel molecular glue degrader medicines, today announced that the company is scheduled to present at the following upcoming investor conferences:



Guggenheim Oncology Conference

Virtual Fireside Chat

3:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, February 10

11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

Virtual Fireside Chat

8:00 a.m. ET, Friday, February 18

Cowen’s 42nd Annual Health Care Conference

Virtual Panel: Tumor Agnostic Development

12:50 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 8

Where applicable, archived webcasts can be accessed via the “Events & Presentations” section of the company’s investor site at https://ir.monterosatx.com/.

About Monte Rosa

Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing a portfolio of novel molecular glue degrader medicines. These medicines are designed to employ the body’s natural mechanisms to selectively eliminate therapeutically relevant proteins. The company has developed a proprietary protein degradation platform, called QuEEN™ ( Qu antitative and E ngineered E limination of N eosubstrates), that enables it to rapidly identify protein targets and molecular glue degrader, or MGD, product candidates that are designed to eliminate therapeutically relevant proteins in a highly selective manner. The company’s drug discovery platform combines diverse and proprietary chemical libraries of small molecule protein degraders with in-house proteomics, structural biology, AI/machine learning-based target selection and computational chemistry capabilities to predict and obtain protein degradation profiles. For more information, visit www.monterosatx.com.

Contacts:

Investors

Michael Morabito, Solebury Trout

ir@monterosatx.com

Media

Dan Budwick, 1AB

dan@1abmedia.com