PLx Pharma Inc. Proudly Celebrates Go Red for Women Day® 2022 to Support Heart Health Awareness

-- Female-Led Company Strives to Transform Standard of Care in Secondary Prevention of Heart Attack or Clot-Related Stroke with its Innovative New Aspirin Formulation VAZALORE® --

SPARTA, N. J., Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) (“PLx” or the “Company”) is a commercial-stage drug delivery platform technology company focused on its clinically-validated and patent-protected PLxGuard™ that has the potential to improve the absorption of many drugs currently on the market and to reduce the risk of stomach injury associated with certain drugs. The Company, with its lead products VAZALORE 325 mg and VAZALORE 81 mg liquid-filled aspirin capsules (referred to together as “VAZALORE”), today announced support of heart health awareness and Go Red for Women Day® 2022, on February 4th.

Created by the American Heart Association, Go Red for Women is celebrated each year on the first Friday of American Heart Month in February, to increase heart health awareness for women and to serve as a catalyst for change to improve the lives of women globally. According to GoRedforWomen.org, heart disease and stroke cause 1 in 3 deaths among women each year – more than all cancers combined.

“As a female-led organization, we recognize the importance of women’s health. We are proud to join the national effort for heart health awareness to help prevent the occurrence or re-occurrence of a cardiac event,” said Natasha Giordano, PLx Pharma’s President & CEO. “For patients whose physicians have recommended aspirin therapy, we believe our innovative liquid-filled aspirin formulation VAZALORE has the potential to transform the standard of care treatment of secondary prevention of heart attack or clot-related stroke.”

Next-Generation Aspirin Therapy Available Nationwide

PLx Pharma’s VAZALORE is the first and only U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved liquid-filled aspirin capsules. The product was launched in August 2021 and is available over the counter in more than 30,000 drugstores, supermarkets, mass merchandisers and e-commerce sites nationwide. Through the Company’s efforts to build VAZALORE brand awareness, it strives to promote conversation among patients and their community of care providers about the importance of heart health.

“Aspirin is considered foundational as a daily dose for prevention of another heart attack or clot-related stroke. Aspirin benefits span a number of different purposes including for pain relief and fever reduction,” said Mayme Lou Roettig, RN, MSN, Executive Medical Director, PLx Pharma Inc. “Patients should consult with their doctors before starting or stopping daily aspirin therapy.”

In support of American Heart Month, many of PLx Pharma’s retail trade customers have in-store promotions, including eye-catching VAZALORE product displays and patient education pieces with high-value product coupons. The Company’s cardiovascular specialty sales force remains focused on raising awareness of VAZALORE among healthcare professionals affiliated with leading heart/stroke hospitals and clinical practices. Also underway is a comprehensive outreach campaign to thousands of retail and hospital pharmacists to further build awareness and education of the brand.

About VAZALORE

VAZALORE is an FDA-approved liquid-filled aspirin capsule, available in 81 mg and 325 mg doses. VAZALORE delivers aspirin differently from plain and enteric coated aspirin products. The special complex inside the capsule is designed for targeted release of aspirin, limiting its direct contact with the stomach. VAZALORE delivers fast, reliable absorption for pain relief plus the lifesaving benefits of aspirin. To learn more about VAZALORE, please visit www.vazalore.com.

About PLx Pharma Inc.

PLx Pharma Inc. is a commercial-stage drug delivery platform technology company focused on improving how and where active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) are absorbed in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract via its clinically validated and patent protected PLxGuard™ technology. PLx believes this platform has the potential to improve the absorption of many drugs currently on the market or in development, and to reduce the risk of stomach injury associated with certain drugs. To learn more about PLx Pharma Inc. and its pipeline, please visit www.plxpharma.com.

