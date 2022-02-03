Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Appoints Charles M. Shaffer as Chairman of the Board of Directors

STUART, Fla., Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida ("Seacoast" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SBCF), one of the largest community banks in Florida, today announced that Charles (Chuck) M. Shaffer, Seacoast's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), will assume the additional position of Chairman of Seacoast's Board of Directors (the "Board") and the Company's principal operating subsidiary, Seacoast National Bank (the "Bank"), effective February 3, 2022. Dennis S. Hudson III, current Executive Chairman of the Board and former Chairman of the Board and CEO, will continue to serve as a member of the Board of the Company and the Bank, and Christopher E. Fogal will continue to serve as the Board's Lead Independent Director.



Mr. Shaffer said, “On behalf of Seacoast’s Board, our nearly 1,000 associates and the many customers and communities we serve across Florida, we thank Denny for his outstanding leadership over more than four decades. We are pleased our Board will continue to benefit from his deep market expertise and institutional knowledge. With the support of the Board, I look forward to continuing to execute our balanced growth strategy while building on the strong foundation that has led Seacoast to become Florida’s preeminent community bank.”

In connection with Mr. Shaffer’s elevation to Chairman, Mr. Hudson stated, “Seacoast has performed admirably since Chuck was appointed President and CEO earlier last year. Under his leadership, Seacoast has continued to deliver increasing tangible book value per share, expanded its presence, both organically and through acquisitions, and capitalized on Florida’s robust economic expansion by making further investments in commercial banking and technology. The Board’s unanimous decision to elect Chuck as Chairman reflects our confidence in his leadership and marks the last step in our methodical succession plan announced in 2020.”

Mr. Hudson further added, “I look forward to continuing to serve on our Board, extending my family’s long history with Seacoast, which my grandfather chartered in 1926, and my father and uncle led until I became Chairman and CEO in 1992.”

About Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Florida with approximately $9.7 billion in assets and $8.1 billion in deposits as of December 31, 2021. Seacoast provides integrated financial services including commercial and consumer banking, wealth management, and mortgage services to customers at over 50 full-service branches across Florida, and through advanced mobile and online banking solutions. Seacoast National Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary bank of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida. For more information about Seacoast, visit www.SeacoastBanking.com .

