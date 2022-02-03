Vita Coco and TRX® Bringing Fitness and Fuel Straight to Consumers Through “The World’s Most Achievable Resolution” Campaign

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading coconut water brand Vita Coco and TRX®, the global leader in functional training products and world-class training content, are challenging the statistic that most New Year’s resolutions are abandoned in February by offering consumers an opportunity to enter the “The Vita Coco & TRX Home Gym Makeover” Sweepstakes as part of the “The World’s Most Achievable Resolution” Campaign.



Open now until February 28 at 11:59 p.m. EST, consumers nationwide can enter the online Sweepstakes for the chance to win a Grand Prize custom home gym from TRX, valued up to $5,000. Second and third place winners will receive a TRX HOME2 System Suspension Trainer™ and a TRX Bandit®, respectively.

“We are ecstatic to partner with TRX to change the way people view New Year’s resolutions,” said Jane Prior, Chief Marketing Officer at The Vita Coco Company. “During a proven time that consumers feel their motivation for New Year’s resolutions waning, we’re here to help alleviate the pressure of unattainable resolutions by providing an alternative of starting small with a Vita Coco. It’s healthy and delicious, making it easy not to fail. Paired with the opportunity to win a home gym makeover and TRX workouts, our Sweepstakes makes it easy for you to get a healthy start to the new year.”

TRX offers a wide array of world-class training products, including the TRX Suspension Trainer™, a versatile tool weighing less than two pounds and fitting into a backpack or carry-on luggage making it the most portable and efficient fitness product on the market. Combined with its robust digital ecosystem, TRX Training Club®, that provides a seamless “one-stop-shop” fitness solution, including “On-Demand” and “TRX LIVE®” classes, TRX is enabling consumers the full fitness experience literally anywhere, anytime. Enjoyed after workouts, Vita Coco contains naturally occurring electrolytes like potassium helping the body recover quicker. Together, TRX and Vita Coco are offering an accessible, better-for-you New Year’s resolution.

“Over the past couple of years, at-home fitness has reached new heights in popularity. Consumers want the flexibility to work out on their own time and in their own way, to meet their personal fitness goals,” said Jurgen Pauquet, TRX chief executive officer. “The partnership with Vita Coco presents the ideal combination of healthy coconut water with world-class product and a game-changing digital platform to provide consumers with the critical tools needed to stick with their fitness resolutions and earn the right to win the ‘The World’s Most Achievable Resolution’ Sweepstakes and a TRX home gym.”

Those interested in improving their health & wellness through exercise on the TRX and refueling their body with Vita Coco can complete and submit the simple entry form at vcpromotions.com for the chance to win. No purchase is necessary. U.S. residents must be age 18 or older. See all other rules at vcpromotions.com .

The World’s Most Achievable Resolution campaign was developed in partnership with SuperHeroes NY.

To learn more about Vita Coco, visit vitacoco.com . You can also connect with Vita Coco on Twitter , Instagram , and TikTok . For more information on the TRX Training Club and TRX’s exceptional lineup of Functional Training products, including TRX HOME2 SYSTEM , TRX Pro4 and TRX Bandit, please visit TRXTraining.com .

ABOUT THE VITA COCO COMPANY

The Vita Coco Company was co-founded in 2004 by co-CEO Michael Kirban and Ira Liran. Pioneers in the functional beverage category, The Vita Coco Company’s brands include the leading coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever; and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. With its ability to harness the power of people and plants, and balance purpose and profit, The Vita Coco Company has created a modern beverage platform built for current and future generations.

ABOUT TRX

Founded in 2004, TRX® was built on the revolutionary idea that fitness can be achieved with one radically simple design—Suspension Training®, the iconic black and yellow straps found in gyms across the globe that power your training with bodyweight-based movements and exercises. Today, TRX is the leader in functional training solutions for both consumers and professionals, offering a complete line of highly effective, versatile and portable fitness equipment for unparalleled full body workouts that can be performed at home, at the gym, or on the road. With the recent launch of TRX Training Club®, the company is now omnichannel and offers digital content, ranging from daily live classes to on-demand workouts, all led by world-class trainers. A top-tier professional education destination, TRX has certified over 300,000 trainers and is trusted by pro athletes, pro trainers, and physical therapists, with a loyal community of millions of fitness enthusiasts across the world. With offices in California, the U.K. and Japan, as well as sales in more than 30 countries, TRX has truly become a worldwide fitness phenomenon. For more details, go to www.trxtraining.com

About SuperHeroes AMS | NYC | SGP

SuperHeroes is an independent creative hotshop on an ambitious mission: to save the world from boring advertising. Known for being a disruptive attention grabber and focusing on Gen Z and millennial audiences, SuperHeroes NYC works for an exciting and fast growing roster of brands. Clients are MTV, Lenovo, Vita Coco, Topps, DoorDash and Vans.

