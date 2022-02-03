Free Dental and Vision Appointments for Uninsured Colorado Children as Part of National Give Kids A Smile Program

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access to affordable dental services for children continues to be an under met need in the United States. Lower-income and minority children are far less likely to have routine dental checkups and suffer disproportionate rates of tooth decay with 80 percent of cavities in permanent teeth impacting just 25 percent of U.S. children. This is why Adventure Dental & Vision, a leading provider of high-quality dental and vision care for children is participating in the National Give Kids a Smile program, a signature event of the American Dental Association which offers care to uninsured children. Adventure Dental and Academy Kids offices across the Front Range are offering free dental care to children in need who do not have health insurance. Treatments will include dental exams, cleanings, fluoride treatments, fillings, x-rays, sealants and extractions through the Give Kids A Smile program. In addition, eye exam appointments are available for kids through the Von’s Locker program, a program of Von’s Vision sponsored by Hero Practice Services, the management company for Adventure Vision and Academy Kids.



“Since the beginning of the pandemic in March of 2020, 10% of dentists have stopped accepting Medicaid and the number of children on Medicaid has increased by 20%. We know that there is more need than ever, but what is more difficult to track, is the number of children who are falling into the gap of being completely uninsured,” says Janelle Shumaker, Director of Community Outreach at Adventure Dental and Vision. “Our mission at Adventure is to reach as many families as possible to get kids out of pain and on a regular dental hygiene program. By participating in the Give Kids a Smile program, we can leverage this campaign to reach the families who need us most.”

Tooth decay continues to be among the most common chronic diseases to impact children in the U.S., even though it is preventable and oral health is integral to overall health. Untreated dental disease is painful and affects a child’s physical, emotional and social development. Kids with untreated dental decay can’t eat or sleep properly which affects their ability to concentrate in school.

The program is a cornerstone of the ADA’s National Children’s Dental Health Month celebration which is aimed at:

Expanding needed dental services to underserved children.

Shining a spotlight on the negative consequences of untreated dental disease in the United States.

What: Give Kids A Smile and Von’s Locker Appointments

When and Where:



Academy Kids, 3630 Austin Bluffs Parkway, Colorado Springs, CO 80918, Tel: 719-257-4169

Appointments available: February 7-12, 2022

Adventure Dental and Vision, 6695 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood, CO 80214, Tel: 720-805-9370

Appointments available: February 8-12, 2022

Adventure Dental and Vision, 9333 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora, CO 80010, Tel: 720-577-4051

Appointments available: February 15-19, 2022

Adventure Dental and Vision, 3485 W. 10th Street, Greeley, CO 80634, Tel: 970-598-3087

Appointments available: February 21-26, 2022

How: Parents wishing to participate should call a practice near them to schedule an appointment. Space is limited and appointments will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis. Qualifying patients must be under 21 and not currently covered by Medicaid or private insurance. https://kidsdentalvisioncare.com/partners/givesmiles

About Adventure Dental, Vision and Orthodontics

Every child deserves great care and that’s why Adventure is 100% focused on delivering high quality care to children in underserved communities. With offices nationwide, Adventure has been helping children ages six months through 20 years gain access to the dental, orthodontic, and eye care they need since 2006. Their kid-friendly offices and caring staff take the fear out of dental and vision visits, making it fun, easy and affordable for children to thrive. Learn more at www.kidsdentalvisioncare.com

About Von’s Vision

Founded in 2013, Von’s Vision is the personal charity of Broncos Linebacker Von Miller. The mission of Von’s Vision is to provide low-income Denver children with the eye care and corrective eyewear they need to be their best in the classroom and in life. For more information, visit https://www.vonmiller.org/