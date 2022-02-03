SeabuckWonders’ WonderCare Skin Care System Provides New Path to Healthy, Beautiful Skin

Chicago, IL, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There are many complex facial care systems in the marketplace that can confuse and leave consumers with more questions than answers. That’s why SeabuckWonders put together their very own simple and effective WonderCare system that provides their customers a streamlined routine to maximize the health and beauty of their skin.

They even updated the packaging design of their personal care products (SeabuckWonders’ Exfoliating Facial, Cleanser, Facial Cream and Body Lotion) to mirror the look of their new SeabuckWonders Enhydro line of facial oil/serums. Now consumers have an aesthetically cohesive looking set of topical skincare products that work together in the SeabuckWonders WonderCare System.

What hasn’t changed are the contents of these clean beauty products bursting with organic sea buckthorn nutrients. The SeabuckWonders Omega 7 Exfoliating Facial Cleanser cleans skin gently, yet effectively, without stripping the skin of its natural oils. It gently exfoliates to remove dirt and impurities, while hydrating skin for a smooth, clear complexion. The Sea Buckthorn Omega 7 Facial Cream supports a healthy moisture balance deep within the skin. This hydrating, yet lightweight formula absorbs quickly and nurtures the skin for a soft, smooth complexion. Lastly, the Sea Buckthorn Omega 7 Body Lotion rejuvenates and replenishes the skin’s natural balance, softening and nourishing for silky, touchable skin.

Combining these products with the best suited Enhydro Facial Oil Serum in the proper order, provides consumers with a simple yet powerful skincare regimen designed to amplify results. “The WonderCare System makes it easy for our customers, men and women, to gain the most value from our all natural sea buckthorn health and beauty products. Whether you are seeking solutions for sensitive skin, anti-aging, healthy clean skin or merely enhancing your skin’s natural glow, this system provides the right formula for your individual needs,” explains Maggie Qiu, Marketing Director.

How the SeabuckWonders WonderCare System Works

Step 1: Start with Sea Buckthorn Omega 7 Exfoliating Facial Cleanser. Natural jojoba esters exfoliate to revive dull skin without roughness, boosting blood circulation for a fresh complexion. This deep cleanse washes away daily impurities and dead cells.

Step 2: Choose the Enhydro Facial Oil Serum best suited for you. Enhdyro Glow is the perfect light-weight, daily serum for any skin type. Endydro Calm is perfect for sensitive and irritable skin types. Enhydro Revive is perfect for mature skin and skin showing signs of aging and is best for normal to dry skin types.

Step 3: Lock in the moisture with Sea Buckthorn Facial Cream. This nourishing cream supports skin health and is the easiest way to enjoy the benefits of sea buckthorn oil for your skin every day.

Step 4: Lastly, slather your whole body in the award-winning Sea Buckthorn Body Lotion that rejuvenates and replenishes the skin’s natural balance, softening and nour­ishing for silky, touchable skin.

Special Offer in Celebration of Valentine’s Day

SeabuckWonders wants to offer customers an opportunity to treat themselves with some self-love OR purchase the right WonderCare kit for their significant other (don’t forget, guys love SeabuckWonders products too!) For a limited time, consumers can save 20% on the specific WonderCare System of their choice! Click here and save!

About SeabuckWonders

SeabuckWonders was the first company to introduce sea buckthorn oil to United States consumers, providing [M1] only Himalayan, USDA Certified Organic Sea Buckthorn oil for over 20 years. Consumers can depend on the highest quality sea buckthorn oils when choosing SeabuckWonders.

The SeabuckWonders Difference

What separates their products from other brands? SeabuckWonders oversees every step of production from berries grown on our organic farm to the finished product. This commitment to quality allows SeabuckWonders to offer the purest sea buckthorn oils in the market with the highest levels of Omega 7.

You can find them at select retailers or online at: http://www.seabuckwonders.com/products/

