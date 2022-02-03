Trinity Alps Capital Partners Appoints Jessica W. Jennings as Chief Marketing Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trinity Alps Capital Partners announced today industry veteran Jessica W. Jennings has joined the firm as Chief Marketing Officer. Bringing a 30-year track record of leading client and sales teams within established and emerging asset managers, Ms. Jennings is responsible for directing Trinity Alps’ business development efforts and is based in New York.



“Jessica is a seasoned senior executive with valuable expertise in strategic marketing, tailored client solutions, and working with a global network of allocators and consultants,” said Raj Venkatesan, Founder and Chief Investment Officer at Trinity Alps. “We are very excited to have a professional of Jessica’s caliber as a part of Trinity Alps and are confident she will help take us to the next level, continue to grow our business and widen and deepen our relationships with institutional investors.”

Most recently, Ms. Jennings was Chief Marketing Officer at Fithian LLC, where she led the marketing efforts for the early-stage, woman-owned registered investment advisor. Previously, she was Co-Head of the Institutional Services Group at Davis Advisors where she was recruited to build a marketing engine to catalyze the growth of its Institutional audience. At Davis, she established the firm’s recognition with global and regional consultants and institutional allocators, growing the firm’s footprint of institutional clients in North America and Europe. During her impressive career, Ms. Jennings has also served in key roles at a prestigious list of financial firms including Security Global Investors, Allied Irish Banks, Christian Brothers Investment Services, The TCW Group and Bankers Trust Company.

About Trinity Alps Capital Partners

Trinity Alps is a boutique institutional investment management firm offering public and private equity strategies. In 2017, Raj Venkatesan, an industry veteran with more than 25 years of experience managing global equity hedge funds, launched Trinity Alps Capital with the singular goal of providing clients with superior returns through fundamental, research-based investing. As of December 31, 2021, Trinity Alps Capital had $921M in AUM. The firm is MBE certified and based in San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.trinityalpscapital.com .

