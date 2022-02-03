Interfor Reports Q4’21 Results

Adjusted EBITDA of $150 million and Net Earnings of $70 million with Record Production



BURNABY, British Columbia, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION (“Interfor” or the “Company”) (TSX: IFP) recorded Net earnings in Q4’21 of $69.7 million, or $1.15 per share, compared to $65.6 million, or $1.05 per share in Q3’21 and $149.1 million, or $2.24 per share in Q4’20. Adjusted net earnings in Q4’21 were $78.2 million compared to $46.7 million in Q3’21 and $164.7 million in Q4’20.

Adjusted EBITDA was $149.5 million on sales of $675.9 million in Q4’21 versus $93.9 million on sales of $664.3 million in Q3’21.

Interfor recorded Net earnings of $819.0 million, or $12.88 per share in 2021, compared to $280.3 million, or $4.18 per share in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA was $1.2 billion on sales of $3.3 billion.

Notable items in the quarter:

Record Lumber Production Total lumber production in Q4’21 was 758 million board feet, representing an increase of 27 million board feet quarter-over-quarter and setting an Interfor production record. The U.S. South and U.S. Northwest regions accounted for 409 million board feet and 166 million board feet, respectively, compared to 411 million board feet and 156 million board feet in Q3’21. Production in the B.C. region increased to 183 million board feet from 164 million board feet in Q3’21, which was impacted by wildfire-related log supply constraints. Total lumber shipments were 719 million board feet, or 33 million lower than Q3’21 in part due to weather-related logistics constraints in B.C. and the U.S. Northwest.

Strengthening Lumber Prices Interfor’s average selling price was $822 per mfbm, up $78 per mfbm versus Q3’21. The SYP Composite, Western SPF Composite and KD H-F Stud 2x4 9’ lumber price benchmarks increased quarter-over-quarter by US$176, US$174 and US$175 per mfbm to US$644, US$653 and US$733 per mfbm, respectively, with the majority of these increases occurring in the latter half of the quarter. Benchmark lumber prices have continued to strengthen into 2022, rising to all-time record levels for the month of January.

Enhanced Financial Flexibility Interfor’s financial flexibility was enhanced substantially in the quarter through significant cash flow generation and an expansion of its revolving credit facility. Available liquidity increased to $1.0 billion, and cash exceeded debt by $162.9 million at quarter-end. Interfor generated $133.1 million of cash flow from operations before changes in working capital, or $2.19 per share. This was partially offset by a $46.9 million investment in working capital driven by weather-related shipment constraints and a seasonal build up of log inventories in B.C. On December 17, 2021, the Company completed an early renewal and expansion of its Revolving Term Line. The commitment under the facility has been increased by $150 million to a total of $500 million, and the term has been extended from March 2024 to December 2026.

Strategic Capital Investments Capital spending was $63.0 million, including $38.6 million on high-return discretionary projects. The majority of this discretionary spending was focused on the ongoing multi-year rebuild of the Eatonton, GA sawmill, which will begin ramp-up in Q1’22 towards its proforma 230 million board foot annual capacity.

Restart of the DeQuincy, LA Sawmill Lumber production at the sawmill in DeQuincy, LA restarted on January 9, 2022, well ahead of schedule. The sawmill is currently operating on one shift with plans underway to ramp-up to two shifts and its 200 million board foot annual capacity by the end of 2022.

Normal Course Issuer Bid (“NCIB”) Renewal On November 4, 2021, the Company announced a renewal of its NCIB commencing on November 11, 2021 and ending on November 10, 2022, for the purchase of up to 6,041,701 common shares, which represents 10% of the Company’s public float. Interfor did not purchase any of its common shares during the quarter.

Softwood Lumber Duties Rate Adjustment In Q4'21, the U.S. Department of Commerce (“the DoC”) published the final rates for countervailing (“CV”) and anti-dumping (“AD”) duties based on the results of its second administrative review covering shipments for the year ended December 31, 2019. The final combined rate for 2019 was 17.91%, compared to the cash deposit rate of 20.23%. To reflect the lower amended final rates for 2019, Interfor recorded a $4.3 million reduction to duties expense in Q4'21 and a corresponding receivable on its balance sheet. On January 31, 2022, the DoC issued its preliminary combined all other rate of 11.64% for 2020. The rate is the result of the DoC’s third administrative review and is subject to change until its final rate determinations which are expected in August 2022. At such time, the final rates will be applied to new lumber shipments. No adjustments have been recorded in the financial statements as of December 31, 2021 to reflect the preliminary all other duty rate announced. Cumulative duties of US$170.4 million have been paid by Interfor since the inception of the current trade dispute and are held in trust by the U.S. Except for US$36.2 million in respect of overpayments arising from duty rate adjustments, Interfor has recorded the duty deposits as an expense.





Acquisition of EACOM Timber Corporation

On November 23, 2021, the Company announced that it had reached an agreement with an affiliate of Kelso & Company to acquire 100% of the equity interests of EACOM Timber Corporation (“EACOM”). The acquisition includes seven sawmills with a combined lumber production capacity of 985 million board feet, an I-Joist plant with annual production of 70 million linear feet, and a value-added remanufacturing plant with annual production capacity of 60 million board feet.

The transaction remains subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals for a transaction of this kind and is currently expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. The acquisition is expected to be funded from existing available liquidity.

Deferral of Old-Growth Logging in B.C.

On November 2, 2021, the B.C. government announced its intention to work in partnership with First Nations to temporarily defer harvest of up to 2.6 million hectares of old growth forests. The process remains ongoing as the majority of more than 200 First Nations in the province have indicated to the B.C. government that they require more time to review the proposed deferral plans before making decisions. Interfor does not currently anticipate any significant impact on its lumber production volumes in B.C. as a result of the proposed old growth deferrals, though other impacts may arise depending on the nature and alignment of decisions by First Nations. Interfor’s operations within the coastal and interior regions of B.C. account for 4% and 19% of its total lumber production capacity, respectively.

Outlook

North American lumber markets over the near term are expected to remain above historical trends driven by continued strong demand from new housing starts and repair and remodel activity, albeit with volatility as the economy adjusts to the COVID-19 pandemic recovery.

Interfor expects lumber demand to continue to grow over the mid-term, as repair and renovation activities and new housing starts in the U.S. benefit from favourable underlying demand fundamentals. However, the potential for rising interest rates in the U.S. exists, which could reduce housing affordability and slow the growth in demand for lumber.

Interfor’s strategy of maintaining a diversified portfolio of operations in multiple regions allows the Company to both reduce risk and maximize returns on capital over the business cycle. While uncertainty remains as to the duration and extent of the economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, Interfor is well positioned with its strong balance sheet and significant available liquidity.

Financial and Operating Highlights 1

For the three months ended Dec. 31 Dec. 31 Sept. 30 For the year ended Dec. 31 Unit 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 2019 Financial Highlights2 Total sales $MM 675.9 662.3 664.3 3,289.1 2,183.6 1,875.8 Lumber $MM 591.5 575.0 559.6 2,926.3 1,838.8 1,576.1 Logs, residual products and other $MM 84.4 87.3 104.7 362.8 344.8 299.7 Operating earnings (loss) $MM 99.2 203.2 54.8 1,077.9 402.5 (128.8) Net earnings (loss) $MM 69.7 149.1 65.6 819.0 280.3 (103.8) Net earnings (loss) per share, basic $/share 1.15 2.24 1.05 12.88 4.18 (1.54) Adjusted net earnings (loss)3 $MM 78.2 164.7 46.7 829.1 316.1 (58.1) Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share, basic3 $/share 1.29 2.47 0.74 13.04 4.71 (0.86) Operating cash flow per share (before working capital changes)3 $/share 2.19 3.05 1.15 16.79 7.38 0.67 Adjusted EBITDA3 $MM 149.5 248.6 93.9 1,246.8 549.7 63.4 Adjusted EBITDA margin3 % 22.1% 37.5% 14.1% 37.9% 25.2% 3.4% Total assets $MM 2,603.5 1,843.2 2,488.7 2,603.5 1,843.2 1,341.9 Total debt $MM 375.7 382.0 375.3 375.7 382.0 259.8 Net debt3 $MM (162.9) (75.4) (133.8) (162.9) (75.4) 224.9 Net debt to invested capital3 % (11.1%) (7.5%) (9.3%) (11.1%) (7.5%) 21.3% Annualized return on capital employed3 % 18.2% 48.4% 16.0% 55.7% 26.7% (9.4%) Operating Highlights Lumber production million fbm 758 687 731 2,891 2,377 2,646 Lumber sales million fbm 719 683 753 2,852 2,441 2,668 Lumber - average selling price4 $/thousand fbm 822 842 744 1,026 753 591 Average USD/CAD exchange rate5 1 USD in CAD 1.2603 1.3030 1.2600 1.2535 1.3415 1.3269 Closing USD/CAD exchange rate5 1 USD in CAD 1.2678 1.2732 1.2741 1.2678 1.2732 1.2988





Notes: 1 Figures in this table may not equal or sum to figures presented elsewhere due to rounding. 2 Financial information presented for interim periods in this release is prepared in accordance with IFRS and is unaudited. 3 Refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section of this release for definitions and reconciliations of these measures to figures reported in the Company’s consolidated financial statements. 4 Gross sales before duties. 5 Based on Bank of Canada foreign exchange rates.

Liquidity

Balance Sheet

Interfor’s Net debt at December 31, 2021 was $(162.9) million, or (11.1%) of invested capital, representing a decrease of $87.5 million from the level of Net debt at December 31, 2020.

As at December 31, 2021 the Company had net working capital of $644.1 million and available liquidity of $1.0 billion, based on the full borrowing capacity under its $500 million Revolving Term Line.

The Revolving Term Line and Senior Secured Notes are subject to financial covenants, including net debt to total capitalization ratios, and an EBITDA interest coverage ratio.

Management believes, based on circumstances known today, that Interfor has sufficient working capital and liquidity to fund operating and capital requirements for the foreseeable future.

For the three months ended For the year ended Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Thousands of Dollars 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 Net debt Net debt, period opening $ (133,829) $ 88,705 $ (490,682) $ (75,432) $ 224,860 (Repayment) issuance of Senior Secure Notes - - - (6,671) 140,770 Revolving Term Line net drawings (repayments) 2,198 - 1 2,199 (82) Impact on U.S. Dollar denominated debt from (strengthening) weakening CAD (1,851) (18,210) 10,221 (1,813) (18,488) (Increase) decrease in cash and cash equivalents (31,623) (165,294) 365,553 (79,639) (450,767) Impact on U.S. Dollar denominated cash and cash equivalents from strengthening (weakening) CAD 2,219 19,367 (18,922) (1,530) 28,275 Net debt, period ending $ (162,886) $ (75,432) $ (133,829) $ (162,886) $ (75,432)

On December 17, 2021, the Company completed an early renewal and expansion of its Revolving Term Line. The commitment under the facility has been increased by $150 million to a total of $500 million, and the term has been extended from March 2024 to December 2026.

Capital Resources

The following table summarizes Interfor’s credit facilities and availability as of December 31, 2021:

Revolving Senior Term Secured Thousands of Canadian Dollars Line Notes Total Available line of credit and maximum borrowing available $ 500,000 $ 373,473 $ 873,473 Less: Drawings 2,202 373,473 375,675 Outstanding letters of credit included in line utilization 23,246 - 23,246 Unused portion of facility $ 474,552 $ - 474,552 Add: Cash and cash equivalents 538,561 Available liquidity at December 31, 2021 $ 1,013,113

Interfor’s Revolving Term Line matures in December 2026 and its Senior Secured Notes have maturities principally in the years 2024-2030.

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had commitments for capital expenditures totaling $124.3 million for both maintenance and discretionary capital projects and $490 million for the acquisition of EACOM. In addition, Interfor will assume EACOM’s CV and AD duty deposits at closing, for consideration equal to 55% of the total deposits on an after-tax basis.

Non-GAAP Measures

This release makes reference to the following non-GAAP measures: Adjusted net earnings (loss), Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Net debt to invested capital, Operating cash flow per share (before working capital changes), and Annualized return on capital employed which are used by the Company and certain investors to evaluate operating performance and financial position. These non-GAAP measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

The following table provides a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to figures as reported in the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements (unaudited for interim periods) prepared in accordance with IFRS:

For the three months ended Thousands of Canadian Dollars except number of shares Dec. 31 Dec. 31 Sept. 30 For the year ended Dec.31 and per share amounts 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 2019 Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss)

Net earnings (loss) $ 69,653 $ 149,148 $ 65,630 $ 819,011 $ 280,296 $ (103,785) Add: Asset and goodwill write-downs and restructuring costs 6,841 1,793 997 10,193 15,264 63,982 Other foreign exchange loss (gain) 4,468 8,162 (9,104) 2,355 16,881 275 Long term incentive compensation expense 8,058 10,254 4,809 31,682 12,513 3,446 Other (income) expense (7,816) 92 (22,571) (31,338) (336) (5,925) Post closure wind-down costs (recoveries) - 949 (24) 451 4,034 - Income tax effect of above adjustments (3,036) (5,652) 6,956 (3,300) (12,527) (16,117) Adjusted net earnings (loss) $ 78,168 $ 164,746 $ 46,693 $ 829,054 $ 316,125 $ (58,124) Weighted average number of shares - basic ('000) 60,787 66,687 62,741 63,593 67,119 67,277 Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share $ 1.29 $ 2.47 $ 0.74 $ 13.04 $ 4.71 $ (0.86) Adjusted EBITDA

Net earnings (loss) $ 69,653 $ 149,148 $ 65,630 $ 819,011 $ 280,296 $ (103,785) Add: Depreciation of plant and equipment 27,053 21,947 25,899 97,143 78,459 80,438 Depletion and amortization of timber, roads and other 8,397 10,511 7,396 29,430 37,071 44,294 Finance costs 4,425 1,891 4,444 17,830 16,079 15,024 Income tax expense (recovery) 28,462 43,889 16,439 270,079 89,573 (34,359) EBITDA 137,990 227,386 119,808 1,233,493 501,478 1,612 Add: Long term incentive compensation expense 8,058 10,254 4,809 31,682 12,513 3,446 Other foreign exchange loss (gain) 4,468 8,162 (9,104) 2,355 16,881 275 Other (income) expense (7,816) 92 (22,571) (31,338) (336) (5,925) Asset and goodwill write-downs and restructuring costs 6,841 1,793 997 10,193 15,264 63,982 Post closure wind-down costs (recoveries) - 947 (24) 451 3,914 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 149,541 $ 248,634 $ 93,915 $ 1,246,836 $ 549,714 $ 63,390 Sales $ 675,895 $ 662,301 $ 664,274 $ 3,289,146 $ 2,183,609 $ 1,875,821 Adjusted EBITDA margin 22.1% 37.5% 14.1% 37.9% 25.2% 3.4% Net debt to invested capital Net debt Total debt $ 375,675 $ 381,960 $ 375,328 $ 375,675 $ 381,960 $ 259,760 Cash and cash equivalents (538,561) (457,392) (509,157) (538,561) (457,392) (34,900) Total net debt $ (162,886) $ (75,432) $ (133,829) $ (162,886) $ (75,432) $ 224,860 Invested capital Net debt $ (162,886) $ (75,432) $ (133,829) $ (162,886) $ (75,432) $ 224,860 Shareholders' equity 1,635,973 1,080,312 1,567,063 1,635,973 1,080,312 830,982 Total invested capital $ 1,473,087 $ 1,004,880 $ 1,433,234 $ 1,473,087 $ 1,004,880 $ 1,055,842 Net debt to invested capital1 (11.1%) (7.5%) (9.3%) (11.1%) (7.5%) 21.3% Operating cash flow per share (before working capital changes) Cash provided by operating activities $ 86,203 $ 229,947 $ 196,375 $ 1,052,381 $ 526,784 $ 28,252 Cash used in (generated from) operating working capital 46,852 (26,514) (124,114) 15,093 (31,774) 16,740 Operating cash flow (before working capital changes) $ 133,055 $ 203,433 $ 72,261 $ 1,067,474 $ 495,010 $ 44,992 Weighted average number of shares - basic ('000) 60,787 66,687 62,741 63,593 67,119 67,277 Operating cash flow per share (before working capital changes) $ 2.19 $ 3.05 $ 1.15 $ 16.79 $ 7.38 $ 0.67





Note 1:

Net debt to invested capital as of the period end.





For the three months ended Dec. 31 Dec. 31 Sept. 30 For the year ended Dec.31 Thousands of Canadian Dollars 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 2019 Annualized return on capital employed Net earnings (loss) $ 69,653 $ 149,148 $ 65,630 $ 819,011 $ 280,296 $ (103,785) Add: Finance costs 4,425 1,891 4,444 17,830 16,079 15,024 Income tax expense (recovery) 28,462 43,889 16,439 270,079 89,573 (34,359) Earnings (loss) before income taxes and finance costs $ 102,540 $ 194,928 $ 86,513 $ 1,106,920 $ 385,948 $ (123,120) Capital Employed Total assets $ 2,603,510 $ 1,843,187 $ 2,488,693 $ 2,603,510 $ 1,843,187 $ 1,341,917 Current liabilities (321,642) (189,726) (307,349) (321,642) (189,726) (137,647) Add: Bank indebtedness 2,202 - - 2,202 - - Current portion of long term debt 6,868 6,897 6,901 6,868 6,897 - Current portion of lease liabilities 12,239 11,745 11,921 12,239 11,745 10,105 Capital employed, end of period $ 2,303,177 $ 1,672,103 $ 2,200,166 $ 2,303,177 $ 1,672,103 $ 1,214,375 Capital employed, beginning of period 2,200,165 1,555,212 2,142,778 1,672,103 1,214,375 1,396,144 Average capital employed $ 2,251,671 $ 1,613,658 $ 2,171,472 $ 1,987,640 $ 1,443,239 $ 1,305,260 Earnings (loss) before income taxes and finance costs divided by average capital employed 4.6% 12.1% 4.0% 55.7% 26.7% (9.4%) Annualization factor 4.0 4.0 4.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 Annualized return on capital employed 18.2% 48.4% 16.0% 55.7% 26.7% (9.4%)





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS For the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited) (thousands of Canadian Dollars except earnings per share) Three Months Three Months Year Ended Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Sales $ 675,895 $ 662,301 $ 3,289,146 $ 2,183,609 Costs and expenses: Production 508,249 428,208 1,948,239 1,583,033 Selling and administration 13,679 10,297 52,421 40,961 Long term incentive compensation expense 8,058 10,254 31,682 12,513 U.S. countervailing and anti-dumping duty deposits (receivable) 4,426 (23,891) 42,101 13,815 Depreciation of plant and equipment 27,053 21,947 97,143 78,459 Depletion and amortization of timber, roads and other 8,397 10,511 29,430 37,071 569,862 457,326 2,201,016 1,765,852 Operating earnings before asset write-downs and restructuring costs

106,033 204,975 1,088,130 417,757 Asset write-downs and restructuring costs (6,841) (1,793) (10,193) (15,264) Operating earnings 99,192 203,182 1,077,937 402,493 Finance costs (4,425) (1,891) (17,830 ) (16,079 ) Other foreign exchange loss (4,468) (8,162) (2,355) (16,881) Other income (expense) 7,816 (92) 31,338 336 (1,077) (10,145) 11,153 (32,624) Earnings before income taxes 98,115 193,037 1,089,090 369,869 Income tax expense: Current 1,889 5,392 205,465 7,043 Deferred 26,573 38,497 64,614 82,530 28,462 43,889 270,079 89,573 Net earnings $ 69,653 $ 149,148 $ 819,011 $ 280,296 Net earnings per share Basic $ 1.15 $ 2.24 $ 12.88 $ 4.18 Diluted $ 1.14 $ 2.24 $ 12.84 $ 4.18





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited) (thousands of Canadian Dollars) Three Months Three Months Year Ended Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Net earnings

$ 69,653 $ 149,148 $ 819,011 $ 280,296 Other comprehensive income (loss): Items that will not be recycled to Net earnings: Defined benefit plan actuarial gain (loss), net of tax 1,184 458 7,729 (907) Items that are or may be recycled to Net earnings: Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations, net of tax (2,504) (28,569) 8,574 (6,913) Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (1,320) (28,111) 16,303 (7,820) Comprehensive income $ 68,333 $ 121,037 $ 835,314 $ 272,476





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited) (thousands of Canadian Dollars) Three Months Three Months Year Ended Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Cash provided by (used in): Operating activities: Net earnings $ 69,653 $ 149,148 $ 819,011 $ 280,296 Items not involving cash: Depreciation of plant and equipment 27,053 21,947 97,143 78,459 Depletion and amortization of timber, roads and other 8,397 10,511 29,430 37,071 Income tax expense 28,462 43,889 270,079 89,573 Finance costs 4,425 1,891 17,830 16,079 Other assets (4,354 ) (37,881 ) (4,285 ) (37,040 ) Reforestation liability 861 (61 ) (863 ) (2,050 ) Provisions and other liabilities 5,594 6,198 15,867 5,536 Stock options 254 253 864 866 Write-down of plant, equipment and other 2,597 - 5,637 9,754 Unrealized foreign exchange loss 1,055 9,031 2,950 17,634 Other expense (income) (7,816 ) 92 (31,338 ) (336 ) Income taxes paid (3,126 ) (1,585 ) (154,851 ) (832 ) 133,055 203,433 1,067,474 495,010 Cash generated from (used in) operating working capital: Trade accounts receivable and other (11,606 ) 70,342 (29,163 ) (30,206 ) Inventories (56,252 ) (35,380 ) (53,192 ) 22,024 Prepayments 5,769 (2,734 ) 1,834 (1,036 ) Trade accounts payable and provisions 15,237 (5,714 ) 65,428 40,992 86,203 229,947 1,052,381 526,784 Investing activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (59,618 ) (29,990 ) (160,231 ) (95,714 ) Additions to roads and bridges (3,378 ) (5,840 ) (16,507 ) (14,669 ) Additions to timber licences and other intangible assets (29 ) (160 ) (29 ) (160 ) Acquisitions - - (539,941 ) (56,606 ) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment and other 13,752 3,896 59,501 4,992 Net proceeds from (additions to) deposits and other assets 825 (585 ) 714 (462 ) (48,448 ) (32,679 ) (656,493 ) (162,619 ) Financing activities: Issuance of share capital, net of expenses 323 227 2,977 418 Share repurchases - (24,430 ) (152,869 ) (24,430 ) Dividend paid - - (130,625 ) - Interest payments (4,143 ) (4,534 ) (16,783 ) (17,626 ) Lease payments (3,355 ) (3,255 ) (13,322 ) (12,315 ) Debt refinancing costs (1,155 ) 18 (1,155 ) (133 ) Term line net drawings (repayments) 2,198 - 2,199 (82 ) Additions to long term debt - - - 140,770 Repayments of long term debt - - (6,671 ) - (6,132 ) (31,974 ) (316,249 ) 86,602 Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash and cash equivalents held in a foreign currency (2,219 ) (19,367 ) 1,530 (28,275 ) Increase in cash 29,404 145,927 81,169 422,492 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 509,157 311,465 457,392 34,900 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 538,561 $ 457,392 $ 538,561 $ 457,392





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION December 31, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited) (thousands of Canadian Dollars) Dec. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 538,561 $ 457,392 Trade accounts receivable and other 147,764 117,371 Income taxes receivable 12,776 169 Inventories 250,481 160,188 Prepayments 16,125 17,970 965,707 753,090 Employee future benefits 8,338 106 Deposits and other assets 52,221 48,957 Right of use assets 33,547 35,471 Property, plant and equipment 1,067,754 729,163 Roads and bridges 27,101 22,379 Timber licences 106,136 114,953 Goodwill and other intangible assets 342,291 138,838 Deferred income taxes 415 230 $ 2,603,510 $ 1,843,187 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Bank indebtedness $ 2,202 $ - Trade accounts payable and provisions 218,825 150,509 Current portion of long term debt 6,868 6,897 Reforestation liability 16,670 16,181 Lease liabilities 12,239 11,745 Income taxes payable 64,838 4,394 321,642 189,726 Reforestation liability 29,250 29,735 Lease liabilities 26,850 28,541 Long term debt 366,605 375,063 Employee future benefits 9,069 11,137 Provisions and other liabilities 43,686 26,637 Deferred income taxes 170,435 102,036 Equity: Share capital 484,721 523,605 Contributed surplus 4,694 5,157 Translation reserve 58,420 49,846 Retained earnings 1,088,138 501,704 1,635,973 1,080,312 $ 2,603,510 $ 1,843,187

Approved on behalf of the Board:





“L. Sauder” “T.V. Milroy” Director Director

