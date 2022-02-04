Siam Legal International Unveils Information Resource About Thailand Pass

Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siam Legal International, a premier law firm in Thailand has unveiled a comprehensive information resource about Thailand Pass, which makes things easier and safe for foreign travelers coming to the country for their specific reasons.

The Thailand Pass registration system launched by the Thai government came into effect from Nov 1, 2021, and has replaced the Certificate of Entry system, which was tedious and rigorous, to say the least. Thailand Pass on the other hand has made the process of gaining entry into the country simpler. Quite simply, it gathers travel and medical information of applicants via online registration. Thus, it has brought the system that has travelers’ documents and requirements together.

But being a new system, travelers need to understand the inside outs of it to benefit from it. And that’s where this information resource launched by Siam Legal International has its advantages. Besides offering an overview of the Thailand pass, it helps people understand who can apply for it and the steps they need to take. It explains that fully vaccinated travelers from around the world can enter through the Test and Go program without mandatory quarantine.

As a part of the Thailand Pass application form, fully vaccinated travelers can also enter through the Sandbox program that doesn't require a mandatory quarantine period. However, they have to stay 7 nights in an accredited SHA+ hotel in their sandbox area. After completing the stay and a negative RT-PCR test later, they can travel to other provinces of the country. The quarantine program is mandatory for unvaccinated or partially vaccinated travelers.

Once travelers understand the different systems, Siam Legal International also helps them figure out the requirements to avail of the pass. These requirements include passport, flight booking, vaccination certificate that proves that the vaccine was administered no less than 14 days before their departure from the other country, Covid-19 travel insurance with a minimum coverage of USD 50,000, and SHA+ / AQ Hotel Booking.

The list of requirements including information of Thailand Pass Insurance helps travelers prepare for their journeys. Siam Legal International then takes them through the steps involved in registering for the pass. They can also access a list of Thailand Hotels for Test & Go and Sandbox programs to ensure that they have booked at only fully accredited places for their hotel stays. Once people have secured the documents they can apply for the pass at the official Thailand Pass website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

Siam Legal International also informs that travelers must get an RT-PCR test, which should be negative, not more than 72 hours before their departure. This new Thailand Pass has done away with unnecessary procedures eliminating the involvement of embassies and consulates. Besides the valuable information, Siam Legal International can also help them with the new system in case they require assistance to make their entry to the dream destination a breeze.

About Siam Legal International

Siam Legal International, for the past 17 years, the full-service Thailand law firm has earned its reputation on the back of a comprehensive range of proven and effective legal solutions ranging from corporate to property conveyancing and family law.

###

Media Contacts

Siam Legal International

Address: Two Pacific Place Building, 18th Floor, Unit 1806, 142 Sukhumvit Road, Klongtoey, Bangkok 10110 Thailand

Phone: +66 2 254 8900

Web: https://www.siam-legal.com/

Attn: Dennis P. Ramm

Director of Client Services

email: info@siam-legal.com





Newsroom: news.38digitalmarket.com





Attachment