IQE plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

IQE plc
Cardiff, UK
4 February 2022
Director/PDMR Shareholding
IQE plc (AIM: IQE, "IQE" or the "Group"), the leading supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions to the global semiconductor industry, was notified on 3 February 2022 that on that date, Ms Victoria Hull, Non-Executive Director, purchased 231,192 ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company (“Ordinary Shares”).
This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1.
|Details of the Person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated with them (“PCA”)
|a)
|Name
|Ms Victoria Hull
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status
|PDMR (Non-Executive Director)
|b)
|Initial notification / amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|IQE plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|213800Y33WHD3ESJJP16
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company
GB0009619924
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of Ordinary Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|231,192 Ordinary Shares at 32.4405p per Ordinary Share
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated volume: 231,192
Aggregated price: £74,999.84
|e)
|Date of the transaction(s)
|3 February 2022
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, AIM (AIMX)
ABOUT IQE
IQE is the leading global supplier of advanced compound semiconductor wafers and materials solutions that enable a diverse range of applications across:
- handset devices
- global telecoms infrastructure
- connected devices
- 3D sensing
As a scaled global epitaxy wafer manufacturer, IQE is uniquely positioned in this market which has high barriers to entry. IQE supplies the whole market and is agnostic to the winners and losers at chip and OEM level. By leveraging the Group’s intellectual property portfolio including know-how and patents, it produces epitaxy wafers of superior quality, yield and unit economics.
IQE is headquartered in Cardiff UK, with c. 685 employees across nine manufacturing locations in the UK, US, Taiwan and Singapore, and is listed on the AIM Stock Exchange in London.