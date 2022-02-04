Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement
Period from 27 January 2022 to 2 February 2022
In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 35 364 shares during the period from 27 January 2022 to 2 February 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 37 800 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 27 January 2022 to 2 February 2022:
|
Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|27 January 2022
|3 564
|41.75
|41.78
|41.64
|148 797
|28 January 2022
|16 000
|41.72
|42.38
|41.20
|667 520
|31 January 2022
|9 351
|41.45
|41.76
|41.12
|387 599
|1 February 2022
|4 849
|41.36
|42.02
|41.04
|200 555
|2 February 2022
|1 600
|42.33
|42.40
|42.26
|67 728
|Total
|35 364
|-
|-
|-
|1 472 199
|
Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|27 January 2022
|6 800
|42.31
|42.58
|42.02
|287 708
|28 January 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|31 January 2022
|8 274
|41.71
|42.08
|41.30
|345 109
|1 February 2022
|14 326
|41.63
|42.18
|41.12
|596 391
|2 February 2022
|8 400
|42.46
|42.64
|42.32
|356 664
|Total
|37 800
|-
|-
|-
|1 585 872
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 28 585 shares. On 2 February 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 147 045 own shares out of 60 452 261 issued shares (or 5.21 % of all outstanding shares).
Attachment