Proactive news headlines including Kingfisher Mining, Kinetiko Energy, Imugene Ltd and Triangle Energy

Kingfisher Mining Ltd (ASX:KFM) is focused on exploration at its wholly-owned projects in the Gascoyne and Ashburton Mineral Fields of Western Australia. Click here

Kinetiko Energy Ltd (ASX:KKO) is preparing to flow-test all three of its wells following gas shows from Korhaan 3 and 5, at the Korhaan Project in South Africa. Click here

Imugene Ltd (ASX:IMU, OTC:IUGNF)'s recent clinical and patent activities have drawn the attention of Roth Capital Partners, which has placed a “buy” recommendation on the clinical stage cancer-focused biotech. Click here

Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd’s (ASX:TEG) immediate focus is on progressing the interim offtake arrangements on behalf of the Cliff Head joint venture. Click here

Aldoro Resources Ltd (ASX:ARN) has confirmed 15 more holes have been drilled at its Niobe project, all with intersecting pegmatites. Click here

AuKing Mining Ltd (ASX:AKN) has completed the second earn-in milestone under their Koongie Park joint venture agreement with Anglo Australian Resources NL (ASX:AAR), more than two years ahead of schedule. Click here

Kingston Resources Ltd (ASX:KSN) has officially closed the share purchase plan (SPP) previously announced in November last year. Click here

Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR) has launched a downhole electromagnetic (DHEM) survey for the Gibsons Prospect of the Halls Peak Base Metal Project, seeking to identify off-hole conductors and geophysical anomalies for further investigation. Click here

Lithium Australia NL (ASX:LIT, OTC:LMMFF) is a step closer to full ownership of Envirostream Australia Pty Ltd, having agreed to the terms of acquiring the outstanding 10% of the battery recycling company. Click here

Twenty Seven Co Ltd (ASX:TSC) has gained a more robust understanding of the geology hosted within the Rover Gold Project in Western Australia’s Goldfields, demonstrating that gold mineralisation is present along strike and down-dip from the drilling undertaken in 2019 and 2020. Click here

Surefire Resources NL (ASX:SRN) is confident it is sitting on considerable iron potential, having defined a large exploration target of 870 to 1,240 million tonnes, at a grade of 29% to 41%, at the Perenjori Iron Project. Click here

Piedmont Lithium Inc (ASX:PLL, NASDAQ:PLL, XETRA:) has outlined its development plans for 2022, looking to bring the Carolina Lithium Project in the US to a final investment decision, while also pursuing a second US plant, with site selection planned for the second quarter of this year. Click here

