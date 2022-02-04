Van Lanschot Kempen extends sponsoring of the Concertgebouw by three years

English Dutch

‘s-Hertogenbosch/Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 4 February 2022



The Royal Concertgebouw has received a sponsor commitment until 2025 from Van Lanschot Kempen. The oldest independent financial institution in the Netherlands has been the main sponsor of the concert venue since 2018. This partnership was instrumental in making performances possible in recent years, including the much-visited online concert series Empty Concertgebouw Sessions.

Maarten Edixhoven, Chair of the Management Board of Van Lanschot Kempen about this partnership: 'At Van Lanschot Kempen it is not only about financial wealth but also about cultural wealth. It is about preserving, protecting and encouraging the growth of all that is valuable. Music provides comfort, inspiration and joy; it is “the perfect kind of art” Oscar Wilde wrote long ago. The Concertgebouw brings people together and enriches their lives through superb musical experiences. We are therefore delighted to extend our partnership with the Concertgebouw by three years.’

Simon Reinink, Managing Director of the Concertgebouw: ‘In difficult times, you realise who your true friends are. This was again proven over the past period. While the Concertgebouw was closed to audiences due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we were assured of the continued support of Van Lanschot Kempen. Their assistance enabled many musicians to perform for our online audiences during the Empty Concertgebouw Sessions. Despite many limitations, this allowed us to fulfil our shared ambition of enriching as many lives as possible with an unparalleled musical experience.’



About Van Lanschot Kempen

Van Lanschot Kempen, a wealth manager operating under the Van Lanschot, Kempen and Evi brand names, is active in Private Banking, Asset Management and Merchant Banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth, in a sustainable way, for both its clients and the society of which it is part. Van Lanschot Kempen, listed at Euronext Amsterdam, is the Netherlands’ oldest independent financial services company with a history dating back to 1737.

For more information, please visit vanlanschotkempen.com

About The Royal Concertgebouw

The Royal Concertgebouw is considered one of the most important concert halls in the world because of its unparalleled acoustics and wide range of high-level programming. The concert hall has a great tradition for legendary concerts by musical greats. With more than 900 activities (of which almost 80% are concerts), more than 750.000 concert goers, educational projects and private events annually, The Concertgebouw is one of the most visited concert halls in the world.

For more information: concertgebouw.nl

