SP Group A/S acquires Davinci 3D AS

Today, SP Group has agreed with the owner of Davinci 3D A/S to acquire the company situated in Billund, Denmark, including takeover of debt (enterprise value) of up to DKK 43 million. Buyer is SP Group A/S.



The acquisition of this well-running company specialized in 3D print of technical plastics and construction of parts accelerates the growth in SP Group and add one more interesting technology and customer portfolio to our wide range of products.

The owner, Ole Lykke Jensen stays on in the management.

