Metal Chelates Market to Reach USD 1002 Million by 2028 - Increased Industrial and Household Activities to Flourish Market – Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Metal Chelates Market finds that increasing activities such as, agriculture, water treatment, and industrial and household activities are likely to propel the market. Nowadays, the Metal Chelates are widely used in agriculture accounts for the highest growth. Also, increasing use of metal chelates in laundry and metal cleaning solutions, detergents and cleaning products, textiles, pulp and paper processing is increasing; thus, further anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period. The total Global Metal Chelates Market is estimated to reach USD 1002 Million by 2028, up from USD 605.35 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.2%.



Furthermore, the increasing demand for high yield from agriculture is also anticipated to augment the growth of the global metal chelates market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Metal Chelates Market by Type (Primary nutrients, Secondary nutrients, Micronutrients), by Mode of application (Soil, Foliar, Fertigation), by Crop type (Cereals & grains, Oilseeds & pulses, Fruits & vegetables), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Market Dynamics :

Increased Industrial and Household Activities

Metal chelates are used extensively in applications such as water treatment, industrial and household, and agriculture, among others. Since past few years, the demand for laundry and metal cleaning solutions and textiles is increasing at its wildest level. Also, the demand for detergents and cleaning products is also increasing owing to increasing awareness about clean and healthy lifestyle. Additionally, pulp and paper processing industries are also increasing owing to increasing the demand for papers and others. Thus, as being extensive uses of metal chelates in such factors, it is anticipated to increase the demand for metal chelates. Thus, bolstering the metal chelate market growth over the forecast period which drives from 2022-2028.

Increasing Demand for Food Supply and Fertilizers

Since past few decades, the population is increasing at its unprecedented level. Consequently, the demand for global food supply is increasing leading to increase the burden on the Research and Development (R&D) concerning global food supply. Thus, making the huge supply and demand. To meet this untapped demand several governments as well as major players are investing their money heavily in the Research and Development (R&D) activities and also focusing on new development to increase the yield of crops. Moreover, the demand for fertilizers is increasing in the APAC region. This is increasing the demand for metal chelates further propelling the market growth over the forecast period driving from 2022-2028.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected almost all the sectors and industries worldwide. Governments across the globe implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Owing to the pandemic government had to put ban on travelling and others and declare complete lockdown in various countries. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. This lave led to decrease in production of laundry and metal cleaning solutions, detergents and cleaning products, textiles, pulp and paper processing as well as fertilizers. Thus, consequently decreased the demand for metal chelates and hampered the market growth.

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/metal-chelates-market-1170

Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific Dominates the Global Metal Chelates Market

Asia Pacific has dominated the global metal chelates market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. The dominance is attributed to the increasing adoption of these technologies and rising investment in R&D activities across the region. Additionally, favourable government initiatives and offering of funds for research is also expected to support the regional growth of the market.

Asia Pacific is likely to witness fastest growth in the metal chelates market during the forecast period. The market growth in the region is attributed to the presence of emerging economies in the region. Moreover, the countries such as India and China are most populated countries across the globe; subsequently increasing the demand for food supply and agricultural fertilizers, further propelling the growth of the market.

List of Prominent Players in the Metal Chelates Market:

Akzo Nobel N.V. (The Netherlands)

BASF SE (Germany)

Syngenta AG (Switzerland)

Haifa Chemicals Limited (Israel)

Nufarm Limited (Australia)



Recent Developments:

October, 2019: Valagro announced the construction of its American plant to consolidate its market growth with the introduction of cutting-edge technologies for the production of micronutrients.

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 605.35 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 1002 Million CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 9.2% From 2022 - 2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered Type: - Primary nutrients, Secondary nutrients, Micronutrients



Mode of Application: - Soil, Foliar, Fertigation



Crop Type: - Cereals & grains, Oilseeds & pulses, Fruits & vegetables Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

