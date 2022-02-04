North American Temporary Heating Market Insights 2020-2027: Market Data, Trends, and the Competitive Landscape

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2021 North American Temporary Heating Market With Covid-19 Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report includes market size, growth rates, end-user split, competitive market share data and revenue forecasts from 2020-2027 for the United States and Canada.

The study is a comprehensive analysis including market share splits by type of equipment (steam, electric, ground thaw, indirect-fired, direct-fired, flameless, and hydronic surface heaters), country (United States and Canada), end user group (construction, industrial, mining, oil & gas, emergency events, and others) and market shares by revenue for rental providers. Furthermore, profiles of key companies, growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and quotations from industry participants are also included.

The study aims to provide a detailed analysis of the North American Temporary Heating Equipment Market along with qualitative trends for the year 2020. Heaters, for temporary heating applications, enable customers to control the temperature and evenly distribute heat for a variety of applications.

The market numbers included in this report represent revenues generated by companies operating in the temporary heating market in the United States and Canada. The base year for the study is 2020 and the forecast period is from 2020 until 2027.

This study captures the following information:

  • Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecasts (2020-2027)
  • Growth Drivers & Restraints
  • Market Data
  • Market Share Analysis
  • Market Trends

Customer segments include:

  • Oil & Gas
  • Construction
  • Mining
  • Industrial
  • Events
  • Emergency
  • Others

Equipment types include:

  • Steam heaters
  • Electric heaters
  • Ground thaw heaters
  • Indirect-fired heaters
  • Direct-fired heaters
  • Flameless heaters
  • Hydronic surface heaters/boilers

Key Topics Covered

I. Research Scope, Methodology

II. Segmentation by Equipment Type, End-user and Application

III. Executive Summary
a. End-user Revenue Split
b. Key Market Data Points
c. Market Revenue
d. Major Trends
e. Market Drivers
f. Market Restraints
g. Major Market Participants

IV. Market Drivers

IV. Market Restraints

V. Market Trends
a. Re-rental
b. Higher Outputs
c. Increased Efficiency
d. Connectivity
e. Lower Rental Prices
f. Off Season Applications

VI. Market Data
a. North American Market Revenue Forecast
b. United States Market Revenue Forecast
c. Canadian Market Revenue Forecast
d. Market Share by Heater Type
e. Market Share by Fuel Type
f. Market Share by Output Power (Btu/hr)
g. Market Share by End-User

VII. Competitive Landscape
a. Market Share by Company
b. Major Acquisitions
c. Competitive Factors
d. Quotes from the industry
e. Company Profiles

  • United Rentals, Inc.
  • Sunbelt Sunbelt Rentals, Inc.
  • Aggreko plc
  • Herc Rentals, Inc.
  • Resolute Industrial, LLC

