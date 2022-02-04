Europe's Vehicle Leasing (Passenger & Commercial) Market: Insights & Projections to 2025 for the UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vehicle Leasing Market in Europe 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European vehicle leasing market is projected to grow by USD 62.01 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by cost-effective ways of obtaining a vehicle and rising technological obsolescence of older vehicles. The study identifies the growing demand for vehicle leasing from SMEs as one of the prime reasons driving the vehicle leasing market in Europe growth during the next few years.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The vehicle leasing market in Europe is segmented as below:

By Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Region

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vehicle leasing market in Europe vendors that include:

ALD SA

Arval Service Lease

BMW Group

Daimler AG

Deutsche Sparkassen Leasing AG and Co. KG

Europcar Mobility Group SA

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV

Groupe PSA

LeasePlan Corp. NV

Millennium Leasing sp. z o.o.

Also, the vehicle leasing market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

