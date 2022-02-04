New York, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Capnography Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Technology, By Application, By End Use, By Component And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06227110/?utm_source=GNW



The global capnography devices market size is expected to reach USD 1.31 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.9% over the forecast period. The introduction of regulatory guidelines for procedural sedation and the growing adoption of capnography inpatient monitoring due to higher reliability & efficiency are anticipated to propel the market growth over the forecast period. In addition, associated advantages, such as ease of usage, minimally invasive nature, and medical efficiency, are also driving the product demand, thereby supporting market growth. Moreover, rising cases of respiratory diseases needing continuous patient monitoring are expected to fuel the product demand in the coming years.



The pandemic has enhanced product sales as the demand for remote respiratory monitoring equipment soars.The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the overall market as companies, such as Medtronic, witnessed increased product demand during the pandemic.



Some companies, such as Capsule Technologies, also received product approvals for their capnography monitors during the pandemic, which further resulted in positive market growth.Moreover, the increasing geriatric population and changing lifestyles further positively impact the market growth.



Features, such as cost-effective and non-invasive devices, make it an ideal procedure for respiratory monitoring. The market is highly competitive and a limited number of players have a high level of dominance over the total revenue share.



The most notable market participants are Medtronic, Smiths Medical, Masimo Corp., etc., and account for a considerable share owing to their product offerings to the market. Advancements in technology have paved the way for the innovation of portable, efficient, and automatic devices. For instance, in April 2021, Masimo proclaimed that it has received FDA 510(k) clearance for its Radius PCG, a portable capnograph. The device comes with wireless Bluetooth connectivity. Key companies are involved in the establishment of extensive distribution systems as well as in mergers &acquisitions to capture a larger share of the market. For instance, in January 2021, Koninklijke Philips N.V. announced the acquisition of Capsule Technologies, Inc., hence enhancing its position in the patient care management solutions for the hospitals’ industry.



• The hand-held product segment dominated the market in 2021 owing to associated benefits, such as portability, low weight, ease of use, and treatment efficiency

• The micro stream capnography segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the fact that this technology is more effective and easier to incorporate as compared to side stream & mainstream technologies

• The product has a widescope of application in sedation and emergency medicine owing to its rising usage to optimize prehospital ventilation, correct pediatric emergencies and as a prognostic indicator to maintain pulmonary blood flow

• Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the second-fastest CAGR over the forecast years owing to the presence of high unmet needs coupled with increasing patient awareness levels and improving healthcare infrastructure

• Hospitals dominated the end-use segment in 2021 owing to the shifting of preference of hospitals from conventional patient monitoring devices to capnography

• Stringent norms for product approval and post-approval performance monitoring, which are regulated by authorities, such as the U.S. FDA and American Academy of Implant, may act as a threat for new participants

