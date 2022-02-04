Global Background Music Market 2021-2025: Trends and Opportunities in Hospitality, Retail, Commercial Buildings, Public Infrastructure, and Other End-uses

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Background Music Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global background music market is poised to grow by $368.59 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the demand for BGM in the retail sector and growing use of BGM in public spaces. The study identifies the increased regulatory pressure to prevent music piracy and copyright infringement as one of the prime reasons driving the background music market growth during the next few years.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The background music market is segmented as below:

By End-user

Hospitality

Retail

Commercial buildings

Public infrastructure

Others

By Geographical Landscape

Europe

North America

APAC

MEA

South America

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading background music market vendors that include:

Almotech Media Solutions

Imagesound Group

Mood Media Corp.

NSM Music

PlayNetwork Inc.

Qsic Pty. Ltd.

Rockbot

Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

AMI Entertainment Network LLC

SOUNDMACHINE

Also, the background music market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tofi4s