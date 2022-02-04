Global Bioenergy Market Insights Report 2021-2025: Trends and Opportunities in Transportation, Off-Grid Electricity, Cooking, and Other Applications

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bioenergy Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bioenergy market is poised to grow by $42.54 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.52% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by increasing concerns about the environment and energy security and rising need for renewable clean fuel. The study identifies supportive government policies as one of the prime reasons driving the bioenergy market growth during the next few years.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The bioenergy market is segmented as below:

By Application

  • Transportation
  • Off-grid electricity
  • Cooking
  • Others

By Geographical Landscape

  • Europe
  • North America
  • APAC
  • South America
  • MEA

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading bioenergy market vendors that include:

  • A2A S.p.A.
  • Archer Daniels Midland Co.
  • BP plc
  • Hitachi Zosen Corp.
  • MVV Energie AG
  • Orsted AS
  • Petroleo Brasileiro SA
  • Royal Dutch Shell plc
  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
  • Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

Also, the bioenergy market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j3785w

 

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Bioenergy
                            
                            
                                Biofuels
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data