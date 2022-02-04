Nut Butters Market Size 2022 - Growth, Revenue, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2027

Pune, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nut Butters Market report delivers a complete overview of key components like drivers, limitations, historic and current trends, technical development, and future growth. Research report contains company analysis, size, share, revenue and sales of the company, current advancements. Nut Butters market analysis also focuses on the global key top industry players in the market, with details such as company profiles, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue.

Nut butter is a spreadable foodstuff made by grinding nuts into a paste. The result has a high fat content and can be spread like true butter.

The almond, cashew, macadamia, peanut, pecan, pistachio and walnut are not true nuts in a botanical sense. However, because they are considered nuts in a culinary sense, their crushed spreads are called nut butters.

The global Nut Butters market was valued at USD 2933.9 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 3539.8 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% during 2021-2027.

The top players are concentrating mostly on technical developments in order to increase efficiency. The long-term growth patterns for this market can be taken by continuing the current development progresses and financial strength to participate in the best strategies.

By Company

Justin's

Funky Nut Company

Futters Nut Butters

Vermont Peanut Butter

Nuttzo

Krema

Bliss Nut Butters

Betsy's Best

Barney Butter

Yopeanut

Segment by Type

Peanut

Almond

Cashew

Hazelnut

Others

Segment by Application

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Nut Butters market reports offers key study on the market position of the Nut Butters manufacturers with facts and figures, definition, expert opinions and the latest expansionsthrough the globe. The report also calculates the market size, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share, cost structure and growth rate.

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

