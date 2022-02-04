Atotech Names Klaus-Günter Vennemann to Board of Directors; Brian Bernasek Resigns as Director

BERLIN, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atotech (NYSE: ATC), a leading specialty chemicals technology company and a market leader in advanced electroplating solutions, announced today that Brian Bernasek, a member of the company’s Board of Directors, has resigned as a director as of January 31, 2022.



The Board has appointed Klaus-Günter Vennemann as a Director and a member of the Board’s Audit Committee, effective February 1, 2022.



Mr. Vennemann is a management consultant and a member of the Supervisory Board of Rheinmetall since 2016. He was previously the CEO of the General Lighting business unit of OSRAM AG.

The Board has determined that Mr. Vennemann is an independent director within the meaning of the New York Stock Exchange listing standards.

