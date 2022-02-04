Global Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics & Diagnostics Market 2021-2028 - Emerging Novel Diagnostic Technologies Presents Lucrative Opportunities for Players

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Alzheimer's disease therapeutics and diagnostics market is expected to develop with a CAGR of 5.56% during the forecast years from 2021 to 2028.



The growing dementia prevalence in the elderly populace and the high prevalence of Alzheimer's among people in developed countries are key factors driving the growth of this market. In addition, the launch of new drugs and the prevailing clinical trials are also resulting in robust growth of the Alzheimer's disease therapeutics and diagnostics market.



On the flip side, stringent regulations concerning drug development and clinical trials, as well as the failure of the late-stage drugs to bring about significant improvement in symptoms, are hampering the growth of this industry. On the bright side, emerging novel diagnostic technologies for Alzheimer's disease treatment are creating new avenues for the development of this market.



Regional Outlook

Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and North America together shape the global market for Alzheimer's therapeutics and diagnostics.



Presently, North America holds the largest share of the global market, and is expected to maintain its dominance by the end of the forecast period. Developed countries such as the United States and Canada are a part of this region. The growth of the market here can be attributed to the rising geriatric population and the growing burden of Alzheimer's disease. As per statistics, 1 in 9 people aged 65 years and above in the US is said to have Alzheimer's dementia. Presently, several research studies are going on in the country on developing novel therapeutics and diagnostics for the disease, along with launching new products. All these factors are encouraging the growth of the market in North America.



Competitive Outlook

Some of the major players engaged in the Alzheimer's disease therapeutics and diagnostics market include F Hoffmann La Roche, Eisai Co Ltd, Novartis AG, Baxter International Inc, GE Healthcare, Luye Pharma Group, Siemens Healthineers AG, Lupin Limited, Amarantus Bioscience Holdings Inc, Merck & Co Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Eli Lilly & Company, Cognoptix Inc, PeopleBio Co, Zydus Cadila, Allergan Plc acquired by Abbvie, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd, Biogen Inc, and Pfizer Inc.



Key Topics Covered



1. Global Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Key Insights

2.2. Impact of COVID-19 on the Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market

2.3. Porter's Five Forces Model

2.4. Key Buying Impact Analysis

2.5. Industry Components

2.6. Different Phases of Alzheimer's Disease

2.7. Market Attractiveness Index

2.8. Vendor Scorecard

2.9. Key Strategic Developments

2.9.1. Contracts & Partnerships

2.9.2. Divestitures Business Expansions & Divestitures

2.9.3. Acquisitions & Mergers

2.9.4. New Product Launches

2.10. Market Drivers

2.10.1. Growing Dementia Among the Elderly

2.10.2. High Prevalence of Alzheimer's Disease in Developed Countries

2.10.3. Launch of New Drugs and the Prevailing Clinical Trials Resulting in Robust Market Growth

2.11. Market Challenges

2.11.1. Stringent Regulations Associated With Drug Development and Clinical Trials

2.11.2. Failure of the Late-Stage Drugs to Induce Significant Improvement in Symptoms

2.12. Market Opportunities

2.12.1. Emerging Novel Diagnostic Technologies for Alzheimer's Disease Treatment



3. Global Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market - by Therapeutics and Diagnostics

3.1. Therapeutics

3.1.1. Therapeutics by Drugs

3.1.1.1. Marketed Drugs

3.1.1.2. Pipeline Drugs

3.1.2. Therapeutics by Disease Stage

3.1.2.1. Late Stage: Severe Ad

3.1.2.2. Early/Middle Stage: Mild to Moderate Ad

3.1.2.3. Prodromal Stage

3.1.3. Therapeutics by Generic and Branded

3.1.3.1. Branded

3.1.3.2. Generic

3.2. Diagnostics

3.2.1. Lumbar Puncture Test

3.2.2. Positron Emission Tomography

3.2.3. Electroencephalography

3.2.4. Magnetic Resonance Imaging

3.2.5. Computed Tomography

3.2.6. Blood Test

3.2.7. Other Diagnostics



4. Global Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market - Regional Outlook

4.1. North America

4.2. Europe

4.3. Asia-Pacific

4.4. Latin America

4.5. Middle East and Africa



5. Company Profiles

5.1. Allergan plc Acquired by Abbvie

5.2. Amarantus Bioscience Holdings Inc.

5.3. Baxter International Inc.

5.4. Biogen Inc.

5.5. Cognoptix Inc.

5.6. Eisai Co. Ltd.

5.7. Eli Lilly & Company

5.8. F Hoffmann La Roche

5.9. GE Healthcare

5.10. Johnson & Johnson

5.11. Lupin Limited

5.12. Luye Pharma Group

5.13. Merck & Co. Inc.

5.14. Novartis AG

5.15. Peoplebio Co.

5.16. Pfizer Inc.

5.17. Siemens Healthineers AG

5.18. Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

5.19. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

5.20. Zydus Cadila



6. Research Methodology & Scope

6.1. Research Scope & Deliverables

6.1.1. Objectives of Study

6.1.2. Scope of Study

6.2. Sources of Data

6.2.1. Primary Data Sources

6.2.2. Secondary Data Sources

6.3. Research Methodology

6.3.1. Evaluation of Proposed Market

6.3.2. Identification of Data Sources

6.3.3. Assessment of Market Determinants

6.3.4. Data Collection

6.3.5. Data Validation & Analysis



