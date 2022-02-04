Global Edge Computing Industry Trends and Opportunities, 2021-2025 - Regional Demand Influencers and Revenue Insights for Industrial Manufacturing, Telecom, Mobility, Government, and Other End-users

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Edge Computing Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global edge computing market is poised to grow by $7.29 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 26.47% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by an increase in oil and gas E&P activities and growing limitations of front-end devices. The study identifies optimizing network traffic for sustainable energy usage as one of the prime reasons driving the edge computing market growth during the next few years.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The edge computing market is segmented as below:

By End-user

Industrial Manufacturing

Telecom

Mobility

Government

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading edge computing market vendors that include:

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

Intel Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Nokia Corp.

NVIDIA Corp.

Schneider Electric SE

Also, the edge computing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

