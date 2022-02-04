Black Pellets Market Share 2022 | Growth Insights, Regional Outlook, Demand and Revenue | Developing Opportunities and Dynamics Forecast to 2027 – Absolute Reports

Pune, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Pellets Market report delivers a complete overview of key components like drivers, limitations, historic and current trends, technical development, and future growth. Research report contains company analysis, size, share, revenue and sales of the company, current advancements. Black Pellets market analysis also focuses on the global key top industry players in the market, with details such as company profiles, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Black Pellets Market

The global Black Pellets market was valued at USD 71 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 182 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% during 2021-2027.

Black Pellets are produced through torrefaction or steam exploded, during which water content, cellulose sugars, and other volatile organic compounds are removed from the biomass to produce a solid biofuel with characteristics similar to those of fossil coal.

The top players are concentrating mostly on technical developments in order to increase efficiency. The long-term growth patterns for this market can be taken by continuing the current development progresses and financial strength to participate in the best strategies.

The Major Players in the Black Pellets Market Are:

Zilkha Biomass Energy

New Biomass Energy

Bionet

Blackwood Technology

Arbaflame

Airex Energy

Bioebdev

ECN

Global Black Pellets key players include Zilkha Biomass Energy, Bionet, Blackwood Technology, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share about 65%.

Global Black Pellets Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Torrefaction

Steam Explosion (SE)

Segment by Application

Power Generation

Others

In terms of product, Torrefaction is the largest segment, with a share nearly 60%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Power Generation, etc.

Black Pellets market reports offers key study on the market position of the Black Pellets manufacturers with facts and figures, definition, expert opinions and the latest expansions through the globe. The report also calculates the market size, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share, cost structure and growth rate.

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Europe is the largest market, with a share about 60%, followed by Japan, and North America, both have a share over 35 percent.

Detailed TOC of Black Pellets Market Insights 2022:

1 Black Pellets Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Black Pellets

1.2 Black Pellets Segment by Type

1.3 Black Pellets Segment by Application

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Black Pellets Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Black Pellets Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Black Pellets Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Black Pellets Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Black Pellets Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Black Pellets Market Competitive Situation and Trends

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Black Pellets Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Black Pellets Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Black Pellets Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Black Pellets Production

3.5 Europe Black Pellets Production

4 Global Black Pellets Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Black Pellets Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Black Pellets Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Black Pellets Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.3 Europe

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.5 Latin America

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Black Pellets Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Black Pellets Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Black Pellets Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Black Pellets Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Black Pellets Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

Continued…

