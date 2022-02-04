Global Fecal Occult Testing Industry, Forecast to 2025 with Profiles of ~25 Key Players, Including bioMerieux, Danaher Corp, Epigenomics, Quest Diagnostics, and Siemens

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fecal Occult Testing Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global fecal occult testing market is poised to grow by $113.49 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.41% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by rising geriatric population and increasing prevalence of CRC. The study identifies the increasing number of government initiatives for CRC screening tests as one of the prime reasons driving the fecal occult testing market growth during the next few years.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The fecal occult testing market is segmented as below:

By End-user

Hospitals

Physicians' office laboratories

Clinical diagnostic laboratories

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

Asia

RoW

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fecal occult testing market vendors that include:

AdvaCare International

Biohit Oyj

bioMerieux SA

Danaher Corp.

Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd.

Epigenomics AG

Exact Sciences Corp.

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Quidel Corp.

Siemens AG

Also, the fecal occult testing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

