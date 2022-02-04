Global Silicon Photonics Industry Research Report 2016-2026 with Detailed Analysis of Major Competitors, Including Intel Corp, Luxtera, Acacia Comms, Infinera, and IBM

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Silicon Photonics Market, By Component (Active; Passive), By Product (Transceiver; Switch; Cable, Sensor; Attenuator), By Material (Silicon or Silicon Based Alloys; Indium Phosphide; Others), By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global silicon photonics market is projected to grow at a double-digit CAGR during the forecast period.

Broadcasting and live streaming requires high speed internet connection and optical cables, that can transfer information or data in reduced time when compared with counterparts like conductors, etc., driving the demand for silicon photonics market. Silicon photonics makes use of optical rays for transmission of data among computer chips. Higher bandwidth is the major reason for the growing adoption of silicon photonics across the globe.

The global silicon photonics market is segmented based on component, product, material, end-user, region and company. Growing use of cloud computing is generating large amounts of data in data centers and hence, IT & telecom sector is witnessing high demand for the silicon photonics-based components.

Also, silicon photonics is energy efficient and provides high speed performance so other industries are also switching to the use of this technology. In terms of product, transceiver is expected to lead the market as it finds usage in end user industries such as healthcare, IT & telecom, among others. Also, the device consumes less power and is compact in size, therefore, can be easily integrated into various systems.

Based on geography, North America dominated the global silicon photonics market in 2020. On account of increasing demand for high speed internet connection, companies have set up their centers in the countries such as US and Canada.

The companies operating in the market are using organic strategies to increase their share. For instance, Cisco Systems acquired Luxtera in 2020, in order to offer optic capabilities for service providers, data centers and other companies.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021E

Forecast Period: 2022F-2026F

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of global silicon photonics market.

To forecast global silicon photonics market based on component, product, material, end-user and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for global silicon photonics market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions etc. in global silicon photonics market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global silicon photonics market.

Report Scope

In this report, global silicon photonics market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

By Component

Active

Splitter

Optical Waveguide

Isolator

Passive

Optical Modulator

Photo Detector

Others

By Product

Transceiver

Switch

Cable

Sensor

Attenuator

By Material

Silicon or Silicon-based Alloys

Indium Phosphide

Others

By End-user

IT & Telecom

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Others

By Region

Asia-Pacific

Europe

North America

South America

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global silicon photonics market.

Intel Corporation

Luxtera Inc. (Subsidiary of Cisco Systems, Inc.)

Acacia Communications, Inc.

Infinera Corporation

IBM Corporation

Finisar Corporation

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Fujitsu Ltd.

OneChip Photonics Inc.

NeoPhotonics Corporation

